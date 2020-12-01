Healthy Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pumpkin seed recipes, including recipes for roasted pumpkin seeds, granola, bread and more healthy recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Banana Energy Bites

Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Sugar-Added Sweet Potato Casserole

1
Instead of loading up this comfort food side with tons of brown sugar and marshmallows, we have turned to sweet spices, vanilla and inherently sweet dried fruit to enhance the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes. A topping of pecans and pepitas replaces traditional marshmallow topping to keep it healthy and add texture and color for a beautiful casserole.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

1
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

1
This roasted butternut squash salad is a mix of texture and flavor. Pepitas add crunch while honey and dried cherries provide a sweet-tart flavor.
By Haydn Shaak

Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds

1
Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.
By Carolyn Casner

Warm Butternut Squash & Kale Salad with Goat Cheese & Pepitas

1
This healthy salad makes the perfect side dish for the holidays. Butternut squash turns tender in the oven, while goat cheese and pumpkin seeds add creaminess and crunch. Letting the kale and lemon juice sit helps tenderize the leafy green, so don't skip that step.
By Wendy Lopez

Super-Seed Snack Bars

4
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette

5
Our favorite part of these vegetarian grain bowls is the tangy lemon vinaigrette, which ties together a satisfying combo of quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted chickpeas and kale. Whip them up for easy meal-prep lunches or a healthy and satisfying dinner.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

26
Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
By Stacy Fraser

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

11
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Spice Butternut Squash Soup

2
Simmer up a light and tasty fall soup, made creamy with coconut milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

This healthy vegetarian salad recipe features chickpeas and quinoa for a boost of protein. Cilantro adds color and flavor when blended to make a creamy dressing. Serve this cold salad for lunch or dinner.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

2 Sweet & Savory Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipes
Transform your pumpkin discards into a delicious snack with these roasted pumpkin seed recipes. Whether you opt for sweet or spicy pumpkin seed recipes, you'll be rewarded with a crunchy and healthy treat. Feel free to get creative with your seasonings, but if you need ideas, recipes like Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning are fun and flavorful.
Glazed Carrots with Green Harissa & Benne Seed Crunch
1
At The Anchorage in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Greg McPhee uses the entire carrot, including the greens, for this spicy, nutty side dish made with benne seeds, a local variety of sesame.
Cumin-Roasted Carrots with Dill Yogurt
Pumpkin Seed Salmon with Maple-Spice Carrots
Roasted Squash & Apples with Dried Cherries & Pepitas
2

For this easy roasted side dish recipe, pick apples that hold their shape when cooked--Pink Lady, Braeburn and Winesap are good choices. If you can't find acorn squash, substitute butternut instead.

All Healthy Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar

2
The kids participating in the California Farm to School Network who inspired this salad knew that they could make kale more tender and appealing to fellow students by massaging it first to break down tough cells in the plant. You probably won't find crumbled Cheddar at your market, but all you have to do is buy the cheese as a brick and then slice before breaking it into little chunks.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pepita & Cilantro Pesto

Cilantro and pepitas make an interesting alternative to basil and pine nuts in a simple pesto. Stir this cilantro pesto into a grain bowl or serve with chicken or fish.
By Adam Dolge

Charro Beans with Chorizo & Kale Slaw

1
This dish gets its name from the Mexican cowboys (charros) who cooked these soupy beans over campfires as they traveled the open range. The kale slaw is a bright foil for this earthy dish. Enjoy a bowl as is or scoop it up with warm tortillas. Look for Mexican-style chorizo near other sausage in well-stocked supermarkets or Latin American markets.
By Liana Krissoff

Cantaloupe Salad with Lime, Pepitas & Cotija

This refreshing cantaloupe salad is tossed with tangy lime and garnished with crunchy pepitas and salty cotija cheese. Chili powder and cumin add a Southwestern spin. Enjoy as dinner side or light lunch.
By Pam Lolley
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com