Healthy Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Banana Energy Bites
Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.
No-Sugar-Added Sweet Potato Casserole
Instead of loading up this comfort food side with tons of brown sugar and marshmallows, we have turned to sweet spices, vanilla and inherently sweet dried fruit to enhance the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes. A topping of pecans and pepitas replaces traditional marshmallow topping to keep it healthy and add texture and color for a beautiful casserole.
Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
This roasted butternut squash salad is a mix of texture and flavor. Pepitas add crunch while honey and dried cherries provide a sweet-tart flavor.
Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds
Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.
Warm Butternut Squash & Kale Salad with Goat Cheese & Pepitas
This healthy salad makes the perfect side dish for the holidays. Butternut squash turns tender in the oven, while goat cheese and pumpkin seeds add creaminess and crunch. Letting the kale and lemon juice sit helps tenderize the leafy green, so don't skip that step.
Super-Seed Snack Bars
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette
Our favorite part of these vegetarian grain bowls is the tangy lemon vinaigrette, which ties together a satisfying combo of quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted chickpeas and kale. Whip them up for easy meal-prep lunches or a healthy and satisfying dinner.
Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread
Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
Pumpkin Spice Butternut Squash Soup
Simmer up a light and tasty fall soup, made creamy with coconut milk and Greek yogurt.
Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing
This healthy vegetarian salad recipe features chickpeas and quinoa for a boost of protein. Cilantro adds color and flavor when blended to make a creamy dressing. Serve this cold salad for lunch or dinner.