Healthy Coffee Recipes

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies

Indulge your PSL obsession with these pumpkin spice cookies. Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting (with more pumpkin pie spice flavors) and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish. And, go ahead, drink a pumpkin spice latte while you eat them for the full PSL experience. After all, it's only fall for so long (though we'd eat these cookies year-round). To make these cookies kid-friendly, simply omit the espresso powder.
By Adam Dolge

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mocha Overnight Oats

Give your oatmeal an energy kick with this coffee-drink-flavored overnight oats recipe. Chocolate, walnuts, maple and cacao nibs make give this healthy breakfast luxurious flavor.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Frozen Mocha

Freezing the soymilk into cubes helps chill the beverage without diluting its flavor. Maple syrup and vanilla extract provide sweetness to balance the bitterness of the coffee in this refreshing drink.
By Wendy Lopez

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Espresso Martini

This frozen twist on the classic cocktail is perfect for sipping in hot weather. The coffee liqueur provides sweetness—no extra added sugars needed. Freezing the coffee into ice cubes helps chill the drink without diluting the flavor.
By Julia Levy

Whipped Coffee Mochaccino

If you love the whipped coffee trend that's taken the internet by storm, you'll love this mochaccino version of the beverage. Use any milk you like, including any flavored nondairy milks, and stir it together before drinking to enhance the mocha taste of the drink. This version is lower in sugar than the standard whipped coffee, but feel free to add 1 extra tablespoon sugar if it's not sweet enough for you.
By Casey Barber

Pumpkin Spice Latte

No super-sweet sugar bombs here! Make your very own pumpkin spice latte at home with this healthy recipe that allows you to control just how much added sugar goes into your coffee drink. If you would rather have a vegan latte, use whatever nondairy milk you'd like. Real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and coffee—it's fall in a mug! For a grown-up version, try spiking your PSL with bourbon, dark rum or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa. (If using a sweetened liqueur, consider cutting down on the maple syrup in the recipe.)
By Sylvia Fountaine

Coffee-Banana Smoothie

Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this easy smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day.

Mocha Coffee Cake

A sweet topping of cocoa powder and cinnamon is baked right into this delicious mocha coffee cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Espresso Martini

This espresso martini is the perfect pick-me-up cocktail, combining vodka with coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso. Use freshly brewed espresso and shake vigorously to give this cocktail a rich foam. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make this drink with strong brewed coffee.
By Amy Traynor
Mint-Chocolate Whipped Iced Coffee

The cool and creamy combination of chocolate and mint is what keeps us unwrapping another Andes candy or sneaking just one more Thin Mint cookie. With this simple Frappuccino-inspired recipe, your coffee can be just as much of a treat—and still not too sweet. Use any type of milk or whipped cream, including nondairy options, for this recipe. Any way you blend it, this icy mint-chocolate whipped coffee will give you thrills and chills.
By Casey Barber

One-Bowl Irish Stout Cake

This Irish stout cake can't get any easier: everything is mixed in one bowl, poured into the cake pan and is in the oven in 15 minutes flat. Lining the cake pan with parchment paper makes removing the cake easy and helps with cleanup. After this rich chocolate cake has cooled, enjoy it with the espresso- and Irish whiskey-laced whipped cream topping.
By Sarah Epperson

Homemade Irish Cream

This easy homemade Irish cream recipe is rich and creamy with just enough chocolate and coffee to balance the bourbon. Enjoy it over ice, chilled for dessert or combined with coffee for an after-dinner treat. It keeps for two weeks in the fridge, so you can package up bottles to give for holiday gifts as well.
By Karen Rankin

Spiked Vanilla Latte

Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
By Casey Barber

Chocolate-Cherry Dump Cake

Brewed coffee enhances the rich, fudgy chocolate flavor in this easy dump cake, while cherries add a hint of tartness. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Pam Lolley

One-Bowl Vegan Chocolate Cake

This one-bowl vegan chocolate cake is rich, sweet and easy to make. It's perfect for special occasions and for the chocolate lover in your life. This tender cake slices best when it's slightly chilled.
By Anna Theoktisto

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Orange

Arielle Nir Mamiye, culinary director for the Jewish Food Society, confirmed that this cake follows guidelines for Passover and she suggested ohnuts.com as a great spot to find kosher ingredients. For a nondairy topping, try our recipe for Coconut Whipped Cream.
By Adam Dolge

Whipped White Russian

If you're craving an on-trend whipped coffee that you can enjoy during happy hour, this not-too-sweet whipped White Russian is for you! This lighter recipe uses less sugar and substitutes milk for cream without sacrificing creaminess, thanks to the fluffy coffee whip on top.
By Amy Traynor

Irish Coffee

This Irish coffee has just enough sweetness to keep it balanced and delicious. It's just sweet enough without being cloying.
By Karen Rankin

Marble Spice Bundt Cake

Unleash your artsy side when marbling the light and dark batters together. The latter is fragrant with loads of cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg and gets its color from molasses and espresso powder.
By Andrea Nguyen

Mocha Yogurt & Raspberry Parfaits

These individual yogurt parfaits are layered with chocolate cookies and raspberries for a sweet treat. A touch of maple syrup balances the tangy flavor of the Greek yogurt.
By Carolyn Casner

Coffee Star Cookies

Spelt flour's earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.
By Dorie Greenspan

Café Vaquero

This is what you get when a Mexican and a hipster foodie go camping together. The Mexican brings cinnamon and piloncillo, a dark unrefined sugar, for café de olla. The hipster brings fancy coffee and carefully monitors the temperature of the water. No filter necessary.
By Eric Wolfinger
