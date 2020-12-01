Healthy Recipes with Green Tea

Find healthy, delicious recipes with green tea, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic

2
This weight-loss tonic might help you slim down, even though it's not a quick fix for healthy habits. Apple cider vinegar's sour flavor (the acetic acid) may help you eat less and stay more satisfied. Green tea has caffeine and antioxidants that may help boost fat loss. Ginger might help you burn more calories. And maple syrup adds a touch of natural sweetness to this hydrating drink. Add this tonic to your diet in addition to sensible eating and exercise to help boost your weight-loss efforts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tea-Leaf Salad

1
Traditionally, the star of this famous Burmese salad, laphet, is made by fermenting just-picked tea leaves for several months underground. While laphet is starting to be imported, it is still hard to find. This version, using readily available green tea, offers a quick alternative. Mix the salad at the table so everyone can appreciate the diversity of ingredients--from crunchy to savory--that make it so special.
By Kate Leahy

Good Green Tea Smoothie

8
This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Honey Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon, and honey in this easy recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Matcha Green Tea Latte

3
A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic

1
The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie

4
Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Iced Mint Green Tea

2
Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jasmine Tea Cookies

Jasmine tea is a green tea that's been scented with jasmine flowers. It lends extraordinary flavor to these tender morsels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Christmas-Tree Jello Shots

These jiggly Christmas trees, which contain matcha tea, gin, prosecco, honey and lime, are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
By Dan Magro

Mini Pistachio Cakes

Adding matcha, a powdered green tea with a grassy flavor, balances the sweetness of these little tea cakes and adds gorgeous color too. You can add more matcha to the glaze for a festive green tint or sprinkle some on top. Alternatively, use dehydrated raspberry powder for a pink hue.
By Dorie Greenspan

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

1
Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Orange-Ginger Tea

Orange-Ginger Tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients, and is a great beverage choice when you need a little pick-me-up. In this recipe it's steeped with ginger and flavored with orange juice.
Dried Fruit Compote with Green Tea & Lemon

Dried Fruit Compote with Green Tea & Lemon

17
When the selection of fruit in the winter is lacking, poaching shelf-stable dried fruit in lemon-infused green tea creates a luscious fruit compote. Serve topped with low-fat plain yogurt and chopped pistachios for breakfast or dessert.
Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

1
Matcha Cream

Matcha Cream

1
The Ghost of Christmas Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

The Ghost of Christmas Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

1
Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie

Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie

Stir-Fried Noodles with Green Tea

4

Perfect for a hot summer's night, baked tofu, bell peppers and scallions are stir-fried with udon noodles in this quick and easy dish.

Billy Mack Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

For this festive sparkling-wine cocktail recipe, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with sparkling wine and homemade green tea-cinnamon simple syrup. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tea-Poached Pears with Matcha Cream

Green tea, delicately flavored with ginger and almond, makes a delightful poaching medium for pears.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Green Tea Rice

Japanese short-grain rice is sweet, pearly and sticky enough to pick up with your chopsticks. (Look for the excellent Nishiki brand of rice, available in most Japanese markets.) Do not skip the rinsing and soaking process: the initial rinsing rids the rice of the powdered bran and polishing compound, while the soaking plumps the grains with water to render them tender and slightly tacky.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi
