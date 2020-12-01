100 Calorie Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 100 calorie snack recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Carrot Cake Energy Bites

These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
By Beth Lipton

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
By Ali Slagle

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories. Serve this easy appetizer with carrot sticks, celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Classic Deviled Eggs

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Popcorn

This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
By Sarah Epperson

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Fruit Energy Balls

Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Creamy Spinach Dip

Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Green Juice
Dried Apples
This healthy oven-dried apple recipe is perfect if you want to make dried apples at home and don't have a dehydrator. Great for lunchboxes or as a snack, homemade dried apples are easy to make in the oven and are high in fiber and nutrients. To retain the fiber from the peels and to save time, we skip the step of peeling the apples first. We also skip coring--the star-shaped core makes a pretty shape in the center of each dried apple. For crispy apple chips, bake the apples about 1 hour more.

Baked Broccoli-Cheddar Quinoa Bites

These savory muffin-like quinoa bites are low in carbs and a good source of protein--plus we love their cheesy flavor.
By Beth Lipton

Mango-Date Energy Bites

Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Beet Chips

Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Strawberry-Cucumber Juice

This refreshing, healthy strawberry-cucumber juice is also made with an apple and carrots, making it taste like the farmers' market in a glass. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this strawberry-cucumber juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-Apple Juice

This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Parm Popcorn

Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Microwave Popcorn

Make your own microwave popcorn--it's the simplest technique for making popcorn at home and only requires popcorn kernels and a single brown bag. You'll pop up a perfectly fluffy, light snack each time.
By Devon O'Brien

Blueberry-Cabbage Power Juice

This healthy blueberry-cabbage power juice recipe is loaded with anthocyanins, which give the juice its pretty purple color and pack it with powerful antioxidants to keep your memory sharp. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this power juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Jojo's Party Mix

Our more sophisticated version of crunchy party mix gets its irresistible, rich taste from olive oil and a bit of Parmesan cheese rather than the better part of a stick of butter, or worse, margarine. With two-thirds less fat (none of it saturated) you can forget about that other stuff.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Raspberry Jello

We combine cran-raspberry juice with sparkling white grape juice to make a dazzling raspberry jello recipe. We like to add fresh raspberries to enhance the flavor but any small berry would work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites

Sweet satisfaction in seconds.
By Mariana Velasquez

Herb & Cheddar Gougères

Don't let the fancy French name for these cheese puffs mislead you—this is an easy appetizer recipe. They're traditionally made with Gruyère or Comté; we couldn't resist turning to our Vermont roots and using good old Cheddar instead.
By Katie Webster

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

This healthy strawberry banana smoothie gets creaminess, protein and staying power from yogurt and extra vitamin C from kiwi. Have it for a healthy breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Soy Sauce Eggs

Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.
By Kathy Gunst

Red Berry Smoothies

These smoothies are full of raspberries and strawberries and make a delicious breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Artichoke Dip

A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta

This stunning yet easy appetizer recipe infuses creamy ricotta with fresh herbs and lemon. Serve with whole-grain crackers and cut-up vegetables or use as a spread for sandwiches or sauce for pasta.
By Danielle Centoni

Mango Fruit Leather

This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon Oranges

This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Chips

Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien
