Healthy Sauerkraut Recipes

Staff Picks

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauerkrat, Pork, and Potatoes

Sauerkraut is at the heart of this simple German-style slow-cooker pork stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Simple Sauerkraut

Want to learn how to make sauerkraut at home? For this easy homemade sauerkraut recipe, choose fresh, firm heads of cabbage and use canning, pickling or kosher salt (not iodized salt). To be sure your cabbage-to-salt ratio is right for fermentation, start with as close to 5 pounds of untrimmed cabbage as you can. To ensure success, pack the cabbage mixture into the container as tightly as possible (eliminating any air pockets) and be sure it stays submerged in the brine at all times.
By Kathy Gunst

Kielbasa-&-Swiss Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Zesty sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and rye bread add Reuben-esque flavor to this surprisingly addictive spaghetti squash skillet recipe. If you can't find seeded rye bread, add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon caraway seeds to the mixture in Step 2. Serve with a green salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauerkraut & Sausage Casserole

One bite of this hearty sausage casserole recipe--full of sauerkraut, apples and kielbasa--and you'll be transported to a tiny pub in the Alsace region of northern France. Serve with extra mustard if you like.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Corned Beet Reuben Sandwich

Tossing beets with coriander, mustard seeds, cinnamon and allspice gives them savory corned-beef flavor. With this vegetarian Reuben sandwich, you won't miss the meat.
By Adam Dolge

Vegetarian Reubens with Russian Dressing

This exceptional sandwich originated at Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington, Vermont. The spinach, mushroom and onion filling is so satisfying, you won't even miss the corned beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

If you're taking this sandwich to go, line one piece of bread with the pastrami and the other with Swiss cheese and tuck the sauerkraut and apple in the middle to keep the bread from becoming soggy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Reuben Meatloaf

Inspired by the classic Reuben sandwich, this nontraditional, healthy Reuben meatloaf recipe includes sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and rye breadcrumbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple, Sauerkraut & Cheddar Quesadillas

This combination may seem unusual--until you try it. The sweet-tartness of the apple, creaminess of the cheese and bite of the sauerkraut work together beautifully in this easy hot sandwich. Serve with oven-roasted potatoes or a green salad.
By Ken Haedrich

Apple-Sauerkraut Stuffing

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, this healthy apple-and-sauerkraut stuffing recipe made with seeded rye bread is a flavorful twist on the classic holiday side. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken, Sauerkraut, and Apple Panini

These flavor-packed grilled sandwiches get plenty of fiber from cabbage, apple and whole-wheat bread.
Creamed Cabbage & Sauerkraut with Rye Breadcrumbs

Hot Hungarian paprika gives this casserole subtle heat but you could use sweet instead. Adding sauerkraut to the mix adds bites of salty tangy flavor throughout. Try leftovers layered with turkey, Swiss and Russian dressing on a panini for a Reuben-inspired sandwich.
Potato-Cheese Pierogi with Sauerkraut

Pastrami-Spiced Beef with Sauerkraut-Broccoli Slaw

Grilled Salmon with Watercress Salad & Buttermilk Dressing

Mini Corned Beef & Cabbage Shamrock Tostadas

Mini-Reubens

Last spring, I was asked by the Good Morning America producers to create a menu for people to enjoy while watching the Academy Awards. This recipe was inspired by a scene in the Oscar-nominated film Quiz Show. Now that fall is here, serve these mini-sandwiches during the half-time show on football Sundays, or rent the movie, make full-sized sandwiches and have a relaxing Friday night.

