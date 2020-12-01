Healthy Delicata Squash Recipes

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens
This hearty salad comes together with little effort, since the squash and chicken can roast together on the same sheet pan. Prep the dressing and the salad greens while the chicken is roasting.
Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry
This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
Sheet-Pan Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Delicata & Kale
In this easy sheet-pan dinner, salmon is roasted alongside vegetables for a filling, flavorful meal. The sweetness of the squash balances the bitter kale, while a squeeze of lemon juice brightens the dish. Be sure to spread the kale out on the baking sheet to encourage even browning.
Layered Fall Salad with Squash & Mozzarella
The natural sweetness of the squash is balanced by tangy balsamic glaze in this gorgeous salad. We use delicata squash, but butternut or acorn would be a tasty substitution.
Roasted Delicata Squash & Onions
Roasting intensifies delicata squash's flavor. Seasoned with rosemary and maple, this recipe's great with pork or turkey.
Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
Stuffed Delicata Squash
In this Tex-Mex-seasoned stuffed delicata squash recipe we swap out half of the ground beef you'd normally use for bulgur to reduce saturated fat without skimping on the amount of stuffing. Serve with a mixed green salad with cilantro vinaigrette.
Delicata Squash Soup
This delicata squash soup is creamy and rich in flavor. The pop of pesto brightens the dish and the pistachios add nuttiness and crunch. It's the perfect starter soup for a warming fall dinner.
Chickpea, Spinach & Squash Gnocchi
Currants add a surprising touch of sweetness to this simple sauté of chickpeas, spinach, squash and gnocchi. We prefer the texture of shelf-stable gnocchi, but if sodium is an issue for you, opt for frozen instead. Serve with a glass of chardonnay.
Salmon with Roasted Vegetables & Quinoa
This healthy salmon recipe has everything you want for a complete meal: omega-3-rich salmon, protein-packed quinoa and lots of vegetables. Drizzled with a maple-lemon dressing, this healthy quinoa dinner also makes a delicious next-day lunch.
Delicata Squash Fries with Whipped Honey-Goat Cheese Dipping Sauce
Sweet roasted delicata squash makes a great alternative to potato fries. The tender skin doesn't need to be peeled and the fries pair beautifully with a honey-sweetened goat cheese dipping sauce.
Chile-Spiced Delicata Squash Crostini
This healthy appetizer has a kick of heat thanks to dried chiles, while pancetta and vinegar brighten up the caramelized squash topping.