Healthy Delicata Squash Recipes

Find healthy, delicious delicata squash recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

5
This hearty salad comes together with little effort, since the squash and chicken can roast together on the same sheet pan. Prep the dressing and the salad greens while the chicken is roasting.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry

9
This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Delicata & Kale

In this easy sheet-pan dinner, salmon is roasted alongside vegetables for a filling, flavorful meal. The sweetness of the squash balances the bitter kale, while a squeeze of lemon juice brightens the dish. Be sure to spread the kale out on the baking sheet to encourage even browning.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Layered Fall Salad with Squash & Mozzarella

The natural sweetness of the squash is balanced by tangy balsamic glaze in this gorgeous salad. We use delicata squash, but butternut or acorn would be a tasty substitution.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Delicata Squash & Onions

9
Roasting intensifies delicata squash's flavor. Seasoned with rosemary and maple, this recipe's great with pork or turkey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

3
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
By Lia Huber

Stuffed Delicata Squash

6
In this Tex-Mex-seasoned stuffed delicata squash recipe we swap out half of the ground beef you'd normally use for bulgur to reduce saturated fat without skimping on the amount of stuffing. Serve with a mixed green salad with cilantro vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Delicata Squash Soup

This delicata squash soup is creamy and rich in flavor. The pop of pesto brightens the dish and the pistachios add nuttiness and crunch. It's the perfect starter soup for a warming fall dinner.
By Jasmine Smith

Chickpea, Spinach & Squash Gnocchi

15
Currants add a surprising touch of sweetness to this simple sauté of chickpeas, spinach, squash and gnocchi. We prefer the texture of shelf-stable gnocchi, but if sodium is an issue for you, opt for frozen instead. Serve with a glass of chardonnay.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon with Roasted Vegetables & Quinoa

2
This healthy salmon recipe has everything you want for a complete meal: omega-3-rich salmon, protein-packed quinoa and lots of vegetables. Drizzled with a maple-lemon dressing, this healthy quinoa dinner also makes a delicious next-day lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Delicata Squash Fries with Whipped Honey-Goat Cheese Dipping Sauce

Sweet roasted delicata squash makes a great alternative to potato fries. The tender skin doesn't need to be peeled and the fries pair beautifully with a honey-sweetened goat cheese dipping sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Chile-Spiced Delicata Squash Crostini

This healthy appetizer has a kick of heat thanks to dried chiles, while pancetta and vinegar brighten up the caramelized squash topping.
By Nik Sharma
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Fennel & Delicata Squash with Olive & Parmesan Breadcrumbs
This simple yet special side is easy to coordinate with your holiday bird: Make the breadcrumbs the day before and prep the veg while the turkey is roasting. About 15 minutes before you expect the turkey to be done, put the fennel in the oven. Then when you take out the bird, pop the delicata in.
Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza
Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com