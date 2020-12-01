Healthy Butternut Squash Recipes

Melting Butternut Squash with Cumin & Cilantro

In this quick and easy recipe, butternut squash becomes crisp on the outside from 20 minutes in a high-heat oven, and creamy on the inside from the addition of a flavorful broth during the last few minutes of roasting. The flavors of garlic, paprika, cumin and cilantro are inspired by the North African condiment chermoula, which is popularly used in seafood dishes but also sometimes used to accompany meat and vegetables. Look for a squash with a long neck for best results.