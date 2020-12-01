Healthy Acorn Squash Recipes

Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup

Our meatless version of the Indian-inspired British colonial soup includes parsnip and squash to keep it hearty and satisfying.
By Adam Dolge

Acorn Squash Casserole

This acorn squash casserole is smooth and creamy. The Parmesan cheese gives it the perfect amount of savoriness, while the breadcrumbs add an herby crunch. This easy casserole would be great with any fall meal, and is sure to become a new Thanksgiving favorite.
By Jasmine Smith

Steamed Acorn Squash

Steamed acorn squash dressed simply with butter, salt and pepper can accompany just about anything. Steaming squash is easy, and it keeps the squash tender and preserves its natural sweetness.
By Laura Kanya

Southwestern Stuffed Acorn Squash

Cumin and chili powder season a filling of turkey sausage, tomatoes, black beans and Swiss cheese for creamy acorn squash. Serve this stuffed squash with warmed corn tortillas for wrapping up bites of all the tasty ingredients.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Wild Rice Stuffed Squash for Two

Sourdough bread, a mix of earthy mushrooms and wild rice fill sweet acorn squash in this vegan Thanksgiving dish that's just the right size for two people. Sweet carnival squash, with its stripes and speckles, is a fun alternative to acorn squash if you can get your hands on one.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Squash & Apples with Dried Cherries & Pepitas

For this easy roasted side dish recipe, pick apples that hold their shape when cooked--Pink Lady, Braeburn and Winesap are good choices. If you can't find acorn squash, substitute butternut instead.
By Julia Clancy

Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash

Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish recipe as a meatless tagine served in a squash bowl. Kabocha, sweet dumpling or carnival squash make good alternatives to acorn squash. To make this side a hearty vegetarian meal, serve 2 halves each.
By Raghavan Iyer

Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
By Lia Huber

Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Apples & Squash

This pork tenderloin recipe roasts apples and acorn squash alongside for an easy, delicious weeknight meal.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Brown Butter & Sage Acorn Squash

This easy vegetable side dish utilizes acorn squash, but any winter squash will work. A drizzle of brown butter, sage and maple syrup adds a nutty, sweet flavor to the roasted squash.
By Laura Kanya

Acorn Squash & Chorizo Tacos

Cooking the spicy chorizo on top of the vegetables helps season them—as they cook, the squash and onion absorb the flavorful sausage drippings.
By Adam Dolge

Mexican Stuffed Acorn Squash

Fall favorite acorn squash gets a Mexican twist with a spicy-as-you-like-it turkey and veggie stuffing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Wild Rice-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Stuffed acorn squash is one of those recipes that can easily take center stage as a plant-based holiday entree or be served as a colorful side dish.
Instant-Pot Acorn Squash
Acorn squash cooks up quickly and perfectly tender in a multicooker. A drizzle of butter and maple syrup finishes this easy side dish. For a nutty crunch, sprinkle squash wedges with chopped walnuts.
