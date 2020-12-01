Healthy Acorn Squash Recipes

Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup
Our meatless version of the Indian-inspired British colonial soup includes parsnip and squash to keep it hearty and satisfying.
Acorn Squash Casserole
This acorn squash casserole is smooth and creamy. The Parmesan cheese gives it the perfect amount of savoriness, while the breadcrumbs add an herby crunch. This easy casserole would be great with any fall meal, and is sure to become a new Thanksgiving favorite.
Steamed Acorn Squash
Steamed acorn squash dressed simply with butter, salt and pepper can accompany just about anything. Steaming squash is easy, and it keeps the squash tender and preserves its natural sweetness.
Southwestern Stuffed Acorn Squash
Cumin and chili powder season a filling of turkey sausage, tomatoes, black beans and Swiss cheese for creamy acorn squash. Serve this stuffed squash with warmed corn tortillas for wrapping up bites of all the tasty ingredients.
Vegan Wild Rice Stuffed Squash for Two
Sourdough bread, a mix of earthy mushrooms and wild rice fill sweet acorn squash in this vegan Thanksgiving dish that's just the right size for two people. Sweet carnival squash, with its stripes and speckles, is a fun alternative to acorn squash if you can get your hands on one.
Roasted Squash & Apples with Dried Cherries & Pepitas
For this easy roasted side dish recipe, pick apples that hold their shape when cooked--Pink Lady, Braeburn and Winesap are good choices. If you can't find acorn squash, substitute butternut instead.
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish recipe as a meatless tagine served in a squash bowl. Kabocha, sweet dumpling or carnival squash make good alternatives to acorn squash. To make this side a hearty vegetarian meal, serve 2 halves each.
Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Apples & Squash
This pork tenderloin recipe roasts apples and acorn squash alongside for an easy, delicious weeknight meal.
Brown Butter & Sage Acorn Squash
This easy vegetable side dish utilizes acorn squash, but any winter squash will work. A drizzle of brown butter, sage and maple syrup adds a nutty, sweet flavor to the roasted squash.
Acorn Squash & Chorizo Tacos
Cooking the spicy chorizo on top of the vegetables helps season them—as they cook, the squash and onion absorb the flavorful sausage drippings.
Mexican Stuffed Acorn Squash
Fall favorite acorn squash gets a Mexican twist with a spicy-as-you-like-it turkey and veggie stuffing.