Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes

Find healthy, delicious overnight oatmeal recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
6
Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
5
In this no-cook overnight oatmeal recipe, just quickly reheat the oats in the morning and top with berries, maple syrup and pecans for an easy, on-the-go breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
3
Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.
By Carolyn Casner

Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats

With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but decadent breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the fruit, nuts, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Date & Pine Nut Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Chopped dates, honey and cinnamon provide natural sweetness to these overnight oats, and pine nuts balance each bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Walnut Overnight Oats

Cream cheese, dried cherries and crunchy walnuts give this overnight oats recipe a cheesecake-like flavor and creamy texture. Fresh lemon zest adds a bit of zip and a hint of sweetness from raw cane sugar blunts the tart edge of the fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana

It takes just a few minutes to prepare these overnight oats and you will be all set with 4 packable healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal-prep breakfast recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Overnight Oatmeal with Apples & Walnuts

This oatmeal recipe is great when you have guests and want to serve them a special breakfast. Everything cooks in the slow-cooker overnight--all you need to do in the morning is throw together the roasted apple and walnut topping, and serve!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut Chai-Spiced Overnight Oats

Give basic cinnamon oatmeal a spice upgrade with the warm and toasty notes of chai. Coconut milk makes these overnight oats ultra-creamy and delicately sweet too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Overnight Oatmeal

Make mornings a little easier when you soak oats overnight for a quick and easy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Overnight Oatmeal 4 Ways

How to Make Overnight Oatmeal 4 Ways

Overnight oatmeal is the perfect easy healthy breakfast recipe that's ready to go when you are. Try it four different ways with these flavor variations.
The Only Overnight Oats Recipe You Need

The Only Overnight Oats Recipe You Need

Use these easy steps (plus 7 topping suggestions) to make the best healthy overnight oatmeal.
5 Tips for Making the Best Oatmeal

5 Tips for Making the Best Oatmeal

Chocolate-Banana Overnight Oats

Chocolate-Banana Overnight Oats

Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
65
Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Thai Peanut Overnight Oats

Peanut butter and curry flavor this savory overnight oats recipe. The healthy breakfast is easy to prepare and perfect for anyone who loves oatmeal, but doesn't have a big sweet tooth. Plus, it's a great way to sneak some extra veggies into your day.

All Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mocha Overnight Oats

Give your oatmeal an energy kick with this coffee-drink-flavored overnight oats recipe. Chocolate, walnuts, maple and cacao nibs make give this healthy breakfast luxurious flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
2
If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.
By Joyce Hendley

Tropical Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
Loaded with coconut, pineapple and mango, this easy overnight oats recipe will transport you to the tropics. Meal-prep a big batch for ready-to-eat breakfasts throughout the week.
By Joyce Hendley
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com