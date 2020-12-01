Healthy Vegetarian Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry

This tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables

This fridge-clean-out meal is the perfect way to use up whatever vegetables you have on hand. Chop up anything that's been left behind in your veggie drawer for this quick scramble that's the perfect healthy dinner for one.
By Erin Alderson

Easy Cauliflower Fried Rice

This vegetarian faux fried rice uses riced cauliflower in place of white or brown rice to pack in extra veggies and cut down on carbs. Chile-garlic sauce pumps up the heat, and fresh ginger adds a bright, warm bite. If you don't like the heat of the chile-garlic sauce, leave it out and add a bit more tamari or soy sauce for a rich, fermented tang.
By Hilary Meyer

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.
By Patsy Jamieson

3-Ingredient Teriyaki Edamame Sauté

Whip up this high-fiber, plant-based stir-fry for a quick and convenient dinner. Look for bottled teriyaki sauce labeled less sodium or reduced sodium to cut back on the salt without sacrificing flavor.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Szechuan Tofu & Green Bean Stir-Fry

This spicy vegetarian stir-fry is a great way to use green beans when they're bountiful and inexpensive at the supermarket. You can also try it with other vegetables, such as broccoli or peppers, just make sure to cut them into small pieces so that they cook quickly. Coating the tofu in cornstarch before you cook it gives it a light crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tofu & Broccoli Stir-Fry

We like broccoli best in this tofu stir-fry, but any mixture of vegetables you have on hand will work. One way to get great tofu texture without deep-frying is to toss the tofu in cornstarch before stir-frying. Let it cook for several minutes without stirring to help it develop a little crust. Serve with: Chinese egg noodles or rice noodles and a glass of Riesling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives

The secret to getting these scrambled eggs creamy is whisking plain kefir into the uncooked eggs. Using the French method for soft curds, the beaten eggs are cooked slowly. For the best results, use a nonstick pan.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Vegetarian Lo Mein with Shiitakes, Carrots & Bean Sprouts

A hit of Sriracha gives a sweet and spicy edge to this healthy vegetarian recipe. Traditional lo mein is made with fresh lo mein noodles, which can be found in Asian markets. You can also use fresh or dried linguine noodles--fresh linguine is in the refrigerated section of some grocery stores. This easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes, so it's perfect for weeknights.
By Grace Young

Okra Fry (Bhindi Masala)

To avoid the sliminess that turns many people off okra, Indians cook it over high heat in a lot of oil. In this healthy okra recipe, we get similar results with less oil using a nonstick pan. For an authentic taste, use a hot, smoky Indian chili powder, such as reshampatti. Serve with brown basmati rice and yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Watercress with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

In this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry recipe, watercress is cooked then tossed with traditional Chinese oyster sauce. Use a salad spinner so the watercress is dry to the touch, or the stir-fry will become too wet. If the watercress is young and tender, stir-fry the whole stems. If the stem ends are woody and tough, discard them.
By Grace Young
Inspiration and Ideas

Cauliflower Stir-Fry
This easy cauliflower stir-fry has a great balance of textures and flavors with bright and colorful tender-crisp veggies. Try substituting broccoli for the cauliflower or snap peas for the snow peas for another variation on this quick dinner.
Use-All-the-Broccoli Stir-Fry
Spiralized broccoli stems transform into tender noodles in this lo mein-inspired vegetarian recipe. Serve on top of brown rice or buckwheat soba noodles.
Stir-Fried Carrots, Corn & Peppers
Seaweed Soup with Tofu
This fragrant, super savory seaweed soup is made with vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used for soups popular in Japanese and Korean cuisines.

All Healthy Vegetarian Stir Fry Recipes

Stir-Fried Pea Shoots with Garlic

This quick and easy side dish goes with anything on the dinner menu. Made with a simple sauce, the fresh pea shoots are the star of the show.
By Vivian Ku

Vegetable & Tofu Fried Rice

Next time you're craving Chinese takeout, make this veggie-packed fried rice recipe in about the same time instead. Tofu and eggs give this vegetarian fried rice staying power from protein, and brown rice boosts fiber.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein

Swap regular noodles for veggie noodles in this low-calorie, healthy spaghetti squash recipe. For a fun presentation, serve the lo mein in the hollowed-out spaghetti squash boat. If you like it hot, serve with extra Sriracha.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Broccoli with Black Bean-Garlic Sauce

The bold taste of black bean-garlic sauce mellows into a rich and warming glaze in this fast Asian-style dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage

In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro.
By Bruce Aidells

Stir-Fried Celery with Peanuts

Prep all the ingredients before you begin the celery stir-fry--once the skillet is hot, the dish cooks in minutes. Cut zest from the orange with a vegetable peeler before you juice it.
By Marie Simmons

Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage

Sichuan peppercorns add a touch of floral heat to this mushroom-and-cabbage-loaded riff on dan dan noodles. Look for protein-rich vegetarian seitan--processed wheat gluten with a meaty texture-- near refrigerated tofu in large supermarkets or natural-foods stores. The actual weight of the seitan in a package varies depending on whether water weight is included. Look for the undrained weight on the label.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Pineapple Tofu Stir-Fry

At last--a sweet-and-sour dish with a fresh, not cloying, taste. Add a pinch of crushed red pepper, a splash of chile-garlic sauce or a dash of hot sauce to give it a little heat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Three-Pea, Cashew & Tofu Stir-Fry

Pressing tofu before making this tofu stir-fry recipe gives it a chewy, satisfying texture. Three green peas--sugar snaps, snow peas and shelling peas--balance it out with brightly flavored crunch. Hoisin--a dark brown, thick, spicy-sweet sauce made from soybeans and a complex mix of spices--gives the stir-fry rich depth of flavor with just one ingredient. Look for it, as well as chile-garlic sauce, in the Asian section of the market.
By David Bonom

Napa Cabbage & Carrots with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Napa--also known as Chinese cabbage--is the preferred cabbage in this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe because it's much sweeter and more tender than green cabbage. If napa cabbage isn't available at your grocery store, try Savoy cabbage or bok choy.
By Grace Young

Pea Pod and Carrot Stir-Fry

This quick-and-easy vegetable stir-fry uses bottled minced ginger and garlic as well as purchased shredded carrots, so it will be ready to eat in just 15 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Seitan Stir-Fry

A flavorful sauce and lots of crunchy vegetables make this seitan stir-fry a quick and healthy choice for dinner tonight!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry

This eggplant stir-fry is easy to make. We call for long and tender Japanese eggplant, but regular eggplant will work well too, cut into 1-inch pieces. Jalapeño peppers can vary from mild to very spicy. If you need to cut the heat, opt for small sweet peppers in their place.
By Ali Ramee

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy for Two

In this healthy Chinese tofu stir-fry recipe, the bok choy is cooked first, then removed from the pan so its juices don't dilute the sauce. Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up with a bit of a bite. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Snap Pea & Cherry Tomato Stir-Fry

Serve this lightly spicy, colorful vegetable side recipe with grilled shrimp or salmon. You can also use snow peas or a mix of the two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Tofu with Black Rice & Edamame-Mushroom Stir-Fry

In this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe, pressing the tofu may seem fussy but it's crucial to getting crispy results. Black rice, also labeled forbidden rice, gets its color from anthocyanins--healthy antioxidants that also give eggplant and blueberries their dark hue.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Vegan "Pancit Bihon" with Spaghetti Squash

Umami-rich shiitake mushrooms take the place of meat, and spaghetti squash strands stand in for the traditional rice noodles, in this riff on the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon. Serve alongside your favorite vegan main or add some cubed tofu to make it a meal.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Gat Kimchi Bokkeum Bap (Mustard-Green Kimchi Fried Rice)

Cooling cooked rice is key here—it dries out the rice and firms it up so it doesn't stick together when it's fried, yielding fluffier results.
By Mina Park

Spicy Broccoli & Bell Pepper Stir-Fry with Peanuts

Broccoli florets soak up the flavors from Chinese five-spice powder—a combination of sweet spices including anise, cinnamon, cloves and spicy Szechuan peppercorns. Serve over black rice.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
By Carolyn Casner
