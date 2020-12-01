Low-Calorie Cabbage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie cabbage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette

Combining a trio of purple vegetables--cabbage, carrots and daikon--makes for a stunning slaw recipe. It would be equally delicious tossed with a classic creamy dressing.
By Becky Duffett

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage

These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
By Marianne Williams

Tea-Leaf Salad

Traditionally, the star of this famous Burmese salad, laphet, is made by fermenting just-picked tea leaves for several months underground. While laphet is starting to be imported, it is still hard to find. This version, using readily available green tea, offers a quick alternative. Mix the salad at the table so everyone can appreciate the diversity of ingredients--from crunchy to savory--that make it so special.
By Kate Leahy

Simple Sauerkraut

This fermented food delivers a healthy dose of probiotics for gut health. Learn how to make sauerkraut at home and our favorite dish pairings.
By Kathy Gunst

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Sweet and Sour Cabbage

The combination of cloves, cabbage and cider vinegar gives this slow-cooker cabbage recipe its sweet-and-sour flavor. Don't skip the apples-the hit of natural sweetness is worth the time it takes to core and chop them.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
By Laura Marzen, RD, LD

Creamy Coleslaw

3
Red and green cabbage and bright orange carrots make a colorful, healthful combination. For an especially nutty flavor, use Savoy instead of regular green cabbage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

If you prefer, make this salad with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Kimchi

If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches—and the list goes on!
By Carolyn Casner

Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon

This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.
By Patsy Jamieson

Sour Apple Slaw

Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah's miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
By Michael Twitty
Red Cabbage & Pomegranate Salad
Honey helps balance out the harshness of cruciferous cabbage in this fresh and crunchy slaw recipe. The colors in this easy-to-make salad are enough to brighten one's spirits. In fact, research shows that simply looking at purple plants can fire up neurons that help us relax, so take a moment to appreciate this beautiful salad before you dig in.
Fattoush Salad
Red cabbage gives this fattoush salad extra crunch. Fattoush is a Levantine dish with roots in Lebanon and its defining characteristic is the inclusion of bits of toasted or fried flat bread in the salad. This recipe is adapted from New Arrival Supper Club chef Maysaa Kanjo.
Creamed Cabbage & Sauerkraut with Rye Breadcrumbs
Skillet Cabbage with Bacon & Mushrooms
Savoy cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and leeks are braised together in this earthy Italian side dish.

New Potato-Cabbage Salad

Traditional potato salad is kicked up a notch with the addition of turkey bacon, crunchy cabbage and carrots, and a tangy dressing flavored with cider vinegar and mustard.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Greens with Carrot-Ginger Dressing

This carrot-ginger dressing is based on the one served at the Japanese steakhouse chain Benihana. It holds well, so make a double batch to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
By Adam Dolge

Chipotle Coleslaw

Serve this slightly spicy slaw as a side—or topping—on taco night.
By Patsy Jamieson

Backyard Coleslaw

Instead of a heavy creamy dressing, this refreshing coleslaw is dressed with a light caraway-flavored vinaigrette. The pretty crinkled leaves of Savoy cabbage have a nutty flavor, making this slaw especially flavorful.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Green Machine Salad

Kale and cabbage form the base of a simple and healthy green salad. Balance the greens with a sweet-tart Granny Smith apple. Spiralizing the apple not only looks great, it's also faster and easier than chopping. Keep this salad mix in the fridge as a base for grab-and-go lunch salads.
By Lauren Grant
