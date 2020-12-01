Heart-Healthy Shrimp Recipes

Find delicious heart-healthy shrimp recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

16
Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls

16
These shrimp, pesto and quinoa bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.
By Carolyn Casner

Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo

5
In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Jambalaya

2
This hearty jambalaya is bursting with chicken, smoked turkey sausage, and shrimp. It takes just 25 minutes to prep in the morning and then your slow cooker will work its magic and deliver a tasty meal at the end of the day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Jerk Shrimp

7
Here's a shrimp sheet pan supper that's roasted and caramelized to perfection! The pineapple in this recipe makes a sweet sauce that balances the heat of the Jamaican jerk seasoning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Crema

9
Protein-packed, lean shrimp cook up super-fast, making them the ultimate taco filling for a fast weeknight dinner that's also impressive and delicious enough for a weekend dinner party. We've also loaded up on crunchy veg and didn't skimp on the spices.
By Carolyn Casner

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

1
We're mixing whole-grain spaghetti with zucchini noodles to add volume and save calories in these simple, flavor-packed meal-prep bowls. The bright and herby chimichurri sauce originally appeared in Katie Workman's salmon recipe for EatingWell magazine (see Associated Recipes). Leftover chicken, tofu or canned beans can be swapped in for the shrimp.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

9
The quick 10-minute Spicy Cabbage Slaw serves as the low-carb base in this veggie-packed lunch recipe. Topped with high-protein edamame and shrimp, this satisfying lunch will help you power through the afternoon.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Chopped Salad with Shrimp, Apples & Pecans

1
Sweet and crunchy apples and celery combine with savory shrimp and nutty pecans in this easy, colorful dinner salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp Oreganata Cauliflower Gnocchi

This cauliflower gnocchi dinner is ready in just minutes on busy nights. A simple flavor-packed sauce marries the tender pasta with cooked shrimp. If you don't eat shrimp, use rotisserie chicken instead.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Smoky Shrimp, Corn & Pea One-Pot Pasta

7
Make your sauce and pasta all at once with this fast weeknight pasta dinner recipe. By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus

14
The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Summer Shrimp Salad
7
Use an array of colorful tomatoes to make this healthy shrimp salad pop. Cooking the shrimp with fresh herbs and garlic infuses them with flavor without coming off too strong for a light dinner salad that's perfect for summer entertaining.
Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad
10
The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.
Scallop & Shrimp Dumplings
1
Lemon-Garlic Shrimp over Orzo with Zucchini
6

Shrimp, orzo and zucchini combine to create a delicious, veggie-packed weeknight dinner. Quick-cooking shrimp is tossed with lemon juice and garlic to add a boost of protein in this dinner recipe.

All Heart-Healthy Shrimp Recipes

Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles

11
The tangy lemon-caper sauce in this healthy Italian makeover recipe is a natural with shrimp. Serving it over zucchini noodles (aka zoodles) keeps the dish summery and low-cal, but it's also delicious with whole-wheat spaghetti.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Sautéed Shrimp

1
Peeled shrimp may be convenient, but here the shells--and heads if you are lucky enough to find them still on--are transformed into a quick stock that adds a boost of flavor. Serve the garlic-sautéed shrimp as an appetizer or use them as a topping for pasta or risotto.
By Domenica Marchetti

Shrimp and Scallop Vegetable Stir-Fry

1
This seafood stir-fry is bursting with flavor and it's ready in 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini

1
Have this fresh shrimp and pasta meal on the table in 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp-&-Grits-Stuffed Peppers

2
Shrimp and grits are stuffed inside bell peppers and baked in this healthy stuffed peppers recipe. Add the optional hot sauce if you want to give the filling some kick. Look for bell peppers--use any color--with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own when they're cooked.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp & Chicken Congee

1
This recipe for savory rice porridge comes from EatingWell's Test Kitchen manager, Breana Lai Killeen, who shared it for Father's Day because it is one of her father's favorite dishes. "In the U.S., this dish is called congee, but in Hong Kong, we call it jok," she says. "My dad's version was always pretty bland, but this recipe is adapted from one in the cookbook A Place at the Table from a Laotian chef who, just like me, is a first-generation Asian raised in North Carolina." Congee can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and leftovers freeze well.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

2
Make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or substitute kimchi.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Weeknight Shrimp Boil

6
This quick shrimp boil recipe packs all the fun of a beach-party meal into an easy weeknight dinner. Chicken sausage cuts calories and the leek adds extra veggies.
By Devon O'Brien

Seafood Enchiladas

Seafood enchiladas are topped with a creamy but light sauce for rich flavor without all the extra calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pesto Shrimp Pasta

1
Using a packaged pesto sauce mix saves time in this 20-minute orzo pasta salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

4
These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
By Karen Rankin

Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad

1
Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.
By Adam Dolge

Curried Shrimp with Cauliflower and Chickpeas

2
In this delicious main dish, cauliflower is slow-cooked with curry powder and aromatic vegetables, and shrimp and chickpeas are added in towards the end of the cooking time. Served over brown basmati rice and sprinkled with cilantro and peanuts, this dish will get a thumbs up from anyone eating it!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Shrimp

This ultra-quick air-fryer shrimp recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner—or add it to pasta or use as a salad topper. More crushed red pepper sprinkled on after cooking adds a kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Camarones a la Criolla (Shrimp in Creole Sauce)

Channel the flavors of Puerto Rican cooking by simmering shrimp in a rich tomato sauce laced with cumin, oregano, sofrito and garlic. Known as salsa criolla, this sauce comes together easily and can be used to cook a variety of meats and seafood.
By Wendy Lopez

Shrimp & Egg Fried Rice

This healthy egg, vegetable and shrimp fried rice comes together in about 30 minutes for a delicious dinner you can make any day of the week. Fried rice is traditionally made with leftover rice cooked a day ahead; this recipe simplifies the process by cooking the rice together with the rest of the meal.
By Grace Young

Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

This recipe has a tasty secret: the creamy sauce is made with nutritious avocado! Mix it together with multigrain pasta for a healthy dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

1
Shrimp and asparagus both cook very quickly, making them a perfect pair on the grill. We've seasoned them in delicate flavors--lemon, garlic and dill--so their natural sweetness can shine through. Pick fat asparagus stalks for easier skewering.
By Katie Webster

Spicy Jalapeno-Shrimp Pasta

Get dinner on the table in 30 minutes with this healthy, one-dish spicy shrimp and pasta meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Citrus Shrimp with Black Rice

Drizzled with a citrus marinade and served over a bed of nutty black rice and zesty arugula greens, this low-calorie shrimp dish is ready in less than an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sautéed Shiitake and Bok Choy with Shrimp

1
Shrimp, mushrooms, and Asian vegetables are served in a savory sauce for a stir-fry dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Shrimp and Pasta

4
This dish is bursting with flavor thanks to the long, low-temperature cooking. Simply combine all ingredients in a slow cooker and all your dinner work is done for you!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cajun-Style Pork and Shrimp Pasta

Cajun seasoning adds flavor and spice to this delicious slow-cooker pork and shrimp pasta dish. Our recipe calls for salt-free seasoning to lower the sodium content, or you have the option to make your own Cajun seasoning blend.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pasta with Asparagus and Shrimp

Fat-free half-and-half makes this elegant pasta dish rich and creamy, yet ideal for diabetic meal plans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com