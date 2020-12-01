Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Thanksgiving wouldn't be complete without your favorite Thanksgiving casserole recipes on the table, and we're here to help! With everything from healthy sweet potato casserole to creamy green bean casserole, these recipes are the perfect way to round out your Thanksgiving spread.

Staff Picks

Gluten-Free Green Bean Casserole

Turn a classic holiday side dish gluten-free with a healthy version of cream of mushroom soup and a homemade crispy onion topping. No one will even know it's wheat-free!
By Devon O'Brien

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Sweet Potato Casserole

Instead of loading up this comfort food side with tons of brown sugar and marshmallows, we have turned to sweet spices, vanilla and inherently sweet dried fruit to enhance the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes. A topping of pecans and pepitas replaces traditional marshmallow topping to keep it healthy and add texture and color for a beautiful casserole.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower-Broccoli Gratin

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy broccoli-and-cauliflower casserole is a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
4
Ditch the baking dish and make this easy skillet broccoli, cheese and rice casserole. Cooking the casserole in a skillet keeps the flavors and textures fresh--no mushy, sad broccoli! Serve this easy side with baked chicken for a family-pleasing healthy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. It would also be a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread or a party buffet.
By Julia Levy

Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Now everyone can enjoy classic Thanksgiving favorites, like this dairy-free green bean casserole. We make a homemade vegan cream of mushroom soup using almond milk for the creamy base that's combined with fresh green beans. Top it off with classic french-fried onions (we have a vegan recipe for that, too!) for a side dish everyone will devour.
By Hilary Meyer

Healthy Green Bean Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Typical green bean casseroles bathe ingredients in a heavy cream sauce and top them with buttered breadcrumbs or cheese. Our healthier version saves about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
18
This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
By Jessie Price

Broccoli Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy casserole recipe over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
By Breana Killeen

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions

Rating: Unrated
1
Thanks to fresh green beans, an easy homemade cream sauce and crispy onion topping, this green bean casserole recipe is healthier and more delicious than traditional recipes that use canned soup, beans and onions. Plus, the slow cooker saves you time cooking at the stove. Make sure to use fresh green beans, as frozen green beans will become mushy.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
1
Apples and fresh cranberries add a unique twist to this variation on the classic stuffing. Use fresh sage or rubbed sage in this recipe; the ground version is too bitter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Thanks to fresh green beans, an easy homemade cream sauce and crispy onion topping, this green bean casserole recipe is healthier and more delicious than traditional recipes.
Tips to a Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole

Tips to a Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole

Classic Thanksgiving sweet potatoes get a healthy makeover.
How to Make Healthy Broccoli Casserole

How to Make Healthy Broccoli Casserole

25 Low-Calorie Thanksgiving Casseroles

25 Low-Calorie Thanksgiving Casseroles

19 Thanksgiving Casseroles You Can Make Ahead of Time

19 Thanksgiving Casseroles You Can Make Ahead of Time

20 Low-Carb Thanksgiving Casseroles That Will Have You Wanting Seconds

20 Low-Carb Thanksgiving Casseroles That Will Have You Wanting Seconds

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1

The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.

All Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
If you're looking for a twist on classic scalloped potatoes, this recipe using roasted sweet potatoes and melty Gruyère has all the creaminess of the original with a new flavor twist. The sweet potatoes and lightened sauce--made with flour and low-fat milk--keep it healthier than butter- and cream-laden versions. Don't cut your sweet potatoes too thin--they'll turn mushy under the sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamed Spinach Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
This creamy spinach casserole recipe is a more sophisticated cousin to creamed spinach. It's perfect for weekend entertaining or as a holiday side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Rating: Unrated
11
Fancy up regular mashed potatoes with a layer of mushroom duxelle--a sauté of finely chopped mushrooms and shallots. We omitted the traditional butter in the duxelle and added chard for a nutritional boost. Serve this hearty side in place of mashed potatoes at any holiday feast or enjoy it as a vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Casserole with Mixed-Seed Crust

Rating: Unrated
1
The cheesy-seedy crust that tops this healthy cauliflower casserole recipe evokes everything bagels. Serve for the holidays or as a hearty side dish with roast chicken.
By Nora Singley

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
6
The original version of this cheesy potato casserole stars canned soup, full-fat sour cream, a stick of butter and a crust of crushed potato chips. We lightened it considerably by using a homemade white sauce instead of canned soup and swapping nonfat Greek yogurt for the sour cream. Crushed corn flakes replace the potato chips. All in all, we slashed 200 calories, 25 grams of fat (12 grams saturated) and 170 milligrams of sodium per serving. Dig in!
By Carolyn Malcoun

Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Use any multicooker or electric pressure cooker to make this classic Thanksgiving side dish. The sweet potatoes get perfectly tender and almost caramelized while cooking under high pressure, plus using your multicooker saves stovetop and oven space.
By Hilary Meyer

Chile-Cheese Brunch Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Zesty and cheesy, this casserole is easy to make ahead of time for entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprout Gratin

Rating: Unrated
2
A creamy Brussels sprouts casserole is a delightful accompaniment to any holiday meal. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
These scalloped potatoes are surprisingly rich and creamy even though they're made with no dairy (milk, butter or cheese)--vegan comfort food at its best. We use almond milk, herbs and spices to make a flavorful sauce and finish the dish with a crunchy almond topping. This makes a satisfying side dish if you're cooking for dairy-free or vegan diets.
By Hilary Meyer

Melting Sweet Potatoes with Mini Marshmallows

If you like sweet potato casserole, you'll love these tender, creamy melted sweet potatoes. Slices of sweet potatoes "melt" into a savory broth with spices and are topped with mini marshmallows for a hint of sweetness at the end. They're perfect for Thanksgiving or anytime in fall or winter when cooler weather settles in.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
1
This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
33
This scrumptious sweet potato casserole gets fabulous flavor from honey and freshly grated orange zest rather than the traditional stick of butter. To complete the healthy makeover we sprinkle a crunchy pecan streusel spiked with orange juice concentrate over the top. You can save the marshmallows for s'mores.
By Patsy Jamieson

Corn Pudding with Bacon & Rosemary

Corn pudding is a Southern favorite, often made with canned creamed corn. We prefer the texture of frozen corn, which we pair with crème fraîche for its creaminess and tang.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cauliflower, Romanesco & Broccoli Gratin

Rating: Unrated
1
This cauliflower-and-broccoli gratin is healthier than traditional gratins thanks to a sauce made with low-fat milk and just enough full-flavored cheese to keep it rich without extra saturated fat and calories. For a healthier cheese-crust topping, opt for cheese crackers made without partially hydrogenated oils.
By Bill Scepansky

Au Gratin Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
We use flour-thickened milk combined with a modest amount of tangy sharp Cheddar to make a creamy cheese sauce for our healthy spin on the classic potatoes au gratin recipe. They're topped with additional cheese and some breadcrumbs, then baked until golden brown and bubbling. Serve the au gratin potatoes as a Thanksgiving side or with roasted chicken and vegetables for a satisfying dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Green Bean Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
A slimmed-down white sauce makes this creamy green bean casserole side dish recipe low fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Braised Red Cabbage with Chestnuts

With slightly tart and sweet accents and aromatic caraway seasoning, braised red cabbage is an excellent foil to the richness of roasted duck. You may omit the chestnuts, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
This creamy potato casserole, full of roasted potato slices and a creamy sauce, is topped with crunchy breadcrumbs. It goes well with just about anything--from a holiday roast to weeknight pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Sweet Potato Casserole for Two

If you love sweet potato casserole, but don't have a crowd to enjoy it with, try this stuffed sweet potato "casserole" for two. One sweet potato yields the perfect amount for two people while keeping true to the classic flavors you'd expect for Thanksgiving and other holidays.
By Hilary Meyer

25 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Casseroles That Everyone Will Love

These vegetarian Thanksgiving casseroles are so delicious, you won’t even notice the turkey on the table. Thanksgiving classics like green bean casserole and mashed sweet potatoes get fun, flavorful twists the whole family will enjoy. Recipes like our Apple-Cranberry Stuffing and Creamed Spinach Casserole are healthy, filling and complement any Thanksgiving table.

Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
These hasselback sweet potatoes are like mini marshmallow-topped sweet potato casseroles drizzled with sage-infused butter. The hasselback technique, slicing the potato but leaving it whole, makes for a tender potato with a crispy top--the best of both worlds.
By Carolyn Casner

Cornbread & Oyster-Mushroom Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
1
Mushrooms are a rich, meaty addition in this healthy cornbread stuffing recipe. Here we use oyster mushrooms, but you can use any variety you like. If you have time, bake the cornbread a day or two in advance so it has time to dry out a bit, which lets it absorb the flavors more readily.
By Mary-Frances Heck

Slimmed-Down Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
5
Sliced potatoes are simmered until tender in skim milk, then topped with reduced-fat sour cream and run under the broiler until golden. The results are sensational.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Garlic & Leek Bread Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
This stuffing-like vegetable-and-bread casserole recipe is inspired by the vegetable tians of Provence. The soaked stale bread binds leeks, nutty raclette cheese, abundant roasted garlic and thyme. Serve with roast chicken and a green salad to make a swoon-worthy meal.
By Emily Horton
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com