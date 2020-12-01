Healthy Summer Fruit Pies & Tart Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer fruit-pies and tart recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Fresh Apple Squares

One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie

While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Rustic Pear Tart

Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Berry Cream Pies

Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach Custard Pie

We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Deep-Dish Apple Pie

With all that delicious fruit an apple pie should be healthy, but the truth is a slice can have as much as 750 calories. For the most part, the culprit is the crust. We use whole-wheat pastry flour to add fiber and lower the saturated fat by replacing some of the butter with canola oil. The brown sugar-sweetened filling in this pie is made with two kinds of apples for the perfect balance. A slice has half the calories of a typical version—sweet!
By Stacy Fraser

Maple-Ginger Apple Pie

In this healthy apple pie recipe, a touch of maple syrup spiked with lemon zest, cinnamon and ground ginger coats the apples while they bake. Serve this amazing homemade pie with lightly sweetened whipped cream or a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Mary Cleaver

Chocolate Raspberry Tofu Pie

This chocolate raspberry tofu pie gets an amazing smooth, rich, creamy texture from pureed tofu. But no need to reveal that tofu is the secret ingredient--we're sure no one will guess.
By Elisabeth Redman

Peach-Raspberry Pie

This healthy peach-raspberry pie recipe combines a lightened pie crust plus the tart-sweet combination of peaches and raspberries for a winning dessert. Make this when peaches are at their most flavorful in midsummer.
By Stacy Fraser

Maple Wild Blueberry Pie

Pure maple syrup gives the fruit filling rich flavor in this healthy blueberry pie recipe. If you don't want to make a lattice top, simply lay the second crust on top and cut three slits into the dough to vent steam.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Custard Tart

Roasted plums and creamy custard combine in this stunning plum tart recipe. A walnut crust adds nutty flavor to complete this seasonal dessert.
By Susanne A. Davis

Mixed Berry Hand Pies

What better way to take advantage of summer's bounty of berries than to enclose a mixture of berries in flaky pastry and bake up these delicious turnovers--the perfect handheld dessert for picnics and backyard parties. A dusting of sugar on top of the hand pies creates a crispy crust and eliminates the need for frying.
By Katie Webster
Plum Ruffle Pie
To save time, this plum pie uses store-bought phyllo dough to create the crust. The phyllo ruffles give an airy look to the pie while also adding delicious flake and crunch. A light dusting of confectioners' sugar finishes the show-stopping dessert.
Peach Pie
Peach pie tastes like the essence of summer. If using fresh peaches, make sure they are ripe but firm. (Frozen peaches can also be used. There's no need to thaw them.) The lattice crust looks stunning and is not difficult to do (see our how-to video, below), but if you're pressed for time, simply place the second crust on top and cut three slits in the dough to vent steam.
Peach & Blueberry Galette
Summer Berry Pie

Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors.

