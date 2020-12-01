Healthy French Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious French chicken recipes including chicken cordon bleu, coq au vin, and chicken fricassee. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Chicken

Rating: Unrated
16
Whole garlic cloves are mild when simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe. Serve with smashed potatoes with buttermilk and sautéed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tarragon Chicken

Rating: Unrated
12
This creamy sauce is a classic with chicken--and while tarragon is the traditional herb, thyme or rosemary would also work beautifully. Serve with sauteed string beans and wild rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Asparagus with Melted Gruyere

Rating: Unrated
24
For this elegant dish, boneless chicken breast and asparagus are smothered in a luxurious white-wine sauce with just the right amount of melted Gruyère cheese. Tarragon and lemon add a delicious light flavor that is perfect with asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing

This traditional French dish is delicious, impressive meal for when you are up for an extra challenge. We’re not going to lie—deboning a chicken and rolling it into a ballotine takes time and skill. Our recommendation: get your butcher to debone the bird, then you can stuff and roll it.
By Nora Singley

Warm Salad with Chicken Paillards & Chèvre

This satisfying dinner salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. Victoria Abbott Riccardi originally shared this recipe in a feature on different types of cutlets in 2005. She crumbled nutty aged goat cheese on top--look for it in the specialty cheese section.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Pomegranate Duck

Rating: Unrated
6
Duck breasts may seem too fancy for the average weeknight, but they roast up beautifully and quickly. This preparation, with its luscious ruby-colored sauce, is definitely one that will impress.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Coq au Vin

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a quick version of Coq au Vin, a red wine-braised chicken-and-vegetable stew that usually takes the better part of an afternoon to make. Serve with herbed mashed potatoes and green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basque Chicken Stew

Straddling the coastal border between Northern Spain and Southern France, the people of the Basque region have a deep affection for fork-tender chicken stewed in a vibrant tomato-pepper sauce. Briny green olives stuffed with Spain's pimiento peppers root the dish even further.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Cassoulet

Rating: Unrated
4
Inspired by the rustic--and time-consuming--French classic, our cassoulet, made with leftover turkey or chicken and canned beans, makes a simple, hearty supper.
By Susan Herr

Chicken Cassoulet

Rating: Unrated
3
A classic cassoulet takes two days to make and is larded with fat. This version keeps it simple with one skillet and a light touch. Serve with some crusty whole-grain rolls.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Chicken Broth

Rating: Unrated
2
Nothing soothes, nourishes and comforts like homemade chicken broth. Canned broth is a handy standby for quick soups, but homemade delivers maximum flavor while contributing minimal calories.
By Natalie Danford

Inspiration and Ideas

Rich Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
26
A blanquette is a classic French stew of veal, chicken or lamb with mushrooms in a velvety sauce. This concept has been adapted to the slow cooker to make a lightened-up version using chicken thighs. Just a little whipping cream (which is less inclined to break down than lighter creams and gives more density to the sauce) adds richness. This is delightful over egg noodles.
Cassoulet-Style Chicken Thighs

Rating: Unrated
22
Classic cassoulet recipes can take days to make and of course contain rashers of duck, smoked meats and the like. This version keeps it simple and not quite so rich with one skillet, healthier ingredients like low-fat kielbasa, and just 45 minutes to prepare.
Chicken French Dip Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
1
Quick Chicken Cordon Bleu for Two

Rating: Unrated
11
Chicken Forestiere

Rating: Unrated
3
Cassoulet

Garlic Chicken for Two

Rating: Unrated
3

The whole cloves of garlic turn mild and buttery when they're simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe for two. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.

All Healthy French Chicken Recipes

Chicken en Papillote

Rating: Unrated
2
Steaming “en papillote” ensures that none of the nutrients are lost during the cooking process.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Provencal Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
Here is one simple technique that guarantees juicy results every time. First, pound the chicken: making it thinner ensures quick and even cooking. Next, dredge the chicken lightly in seasoned flour, which helps it turn deep golden brown when sauteed. After the chicken is cooked, deglaze the skillet with broth, wine or a little water to make a pan sauce. The liquid loosens the flavor-boosting browned bits from the bottom of the pan, making a tastier sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiral Stuffed Turkey Breast with Cider Gravy

Rating: Unrated
3
When a whole bird is just too much--time and effort, as well as size--there is a quicker, simpler way: what's known in French cuisine as a roulade. Using a boneless turkey breast, butterflied and flattened, you can serve a beautiful spiral of juicy meat and herb-flecked stuffing that cooks in an hour and is a cinch to carve. Here, the turkey braises in thyme-infused apple cider, creating the basis for a savory sweet-tart gravy that gives the dish an elegant finish.
By Patsy Jamieson

Warm Arugula Salad with Chicken & Chevre

Rating: Unrated
5
Grown-up and sophisticated, this salad will make you happy you're not a finicky kid. For an even dressier spin, substitute boneless skinless duck breasts for the chicken.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roast Chicken with Citrus & Thyme

Rating: Unrated
2
The combination of citrus and thyme infuses both chicken and gravy with a fresh herb flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Chicken Cordon Bleu

Rating: Unrated
24
To make traditional cordon bleu, you layer prosciutto (or other ham) and cheese in between thin slices of chicken or veal, then bread and sauté the whole stack. This quick, easy version keeps the flavors the same, but skips the fussy layering and breading steps. Serve with: Delicata squash and broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken with Banyuls Wine & Charred Zucchini

The bird is spatchcocked and grilled in this five-ingredient chicken recipe, cutting cooking time in half. A glug of Banyuls, a fortified red wine from the Occitanie region of France, adds special flavor to an otherwise-simple marinade. Try NV Domaine La Tour Vieille Banyuls Reserva ($27).
By Emily Monaco

Herb & Lemon Roast Chicken

Rating: Unrated
8
Even if you're only feeding four, it is a good idea to roast two chickens at once. It takes the same amount of time and then you have leftovers to use for sandwiches, soup or salad.
By Ruth Cousineau

Moyo de Poulet Fume

Combining smoke and heat, this dish is easy and quick to assemble. If you like fiery food, cut long slits in the peppers to release their juices. Four jalapeños, which are more readily available, may be substituted for the habaneros (also called Scotch bonnets), but the habaneros contribute a flavor all their own. Smoked chicken is available in specialty meat shops. Serve hot over rice.
By Jessica B. Harris
