Healthy Popcorn Ball Recipes

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are made with agave nectar and peanut butter and are spiked with chocolate covered pretzels and dried cherries for a special treat. Try making them for your Halloween party this year.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are held together with a flavorful combination of agave nectar and peanut butter. Macadamia nuts and coconut give them a delightful twist. They make a fun treat for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel-Raisin Popcorn Balls

This simple recipe for caramel popcorn balls with raisins is fun to make for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame-Ginger Popcorn Balls

Caramel popcorn balls made with crystallized ginger and sesame seeds are a fun twist on the original recipe. They're sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
