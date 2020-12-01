Healthy Popcorn Ball Recipes

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls
These popcorn balls are made with agave nectar and peanut butter and are spiked with chocolate covered pretzels and dried cherries for a special treat. Try making them for your Halloween party this year.
Tropical Popcorn Balls
These popcorn balls are held together with a flavorful combination of agave nectar and peanut butter. Macadamia nuts and coconut give them a delightful twist. They make a fun treat for Halloween.
Caramel-Raisin Popcorn Balls
This simple recipe for caramel popcorn balls with raisins is fun to make for Halloween.
Sesame-Ginger Popcorn Balls
Caramel popcorn balls made with crystallized ginger and sesame seeds are a fun twist on the original recipe. They're sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.