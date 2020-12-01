Healthy Sautéed Green Bean Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sautéed and fried green bean recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Quick Vegetable Saute

Add a little shallot and dried dill or tarragon to any mixture of frozen vegetables and have a delicious side dish on the table fast. If you'd like to make this recipe with fresh vegetables instead, cut them into bite-size pieces and add a tablespoon or two of water to the skillet when you add the vegetables; adjust the cooking time as needed.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soft Green Beans

Modern cooking may champion barely cooked, tender-crisp veggies, but the soft and luscious ones you find in many Southern kitchens, like these super-soft green beans, make a mouthwatering healthy side dish to classic Southern barbecue.
By Genevieve Ko

Green Beans with Parmesan-Garlic Breadcrumbs

In this easy green bean recipe, browning the butter before tossing it with the breadcrumbs produces a nice nutty flavor. Serve this green bean dish as a healthy alternative to green bean casserole or as an easy side with steak, chicken or fish.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Braised Green Beans & Summer Vegetables

When green beans, summer squash and cherry tomatoes are plentiful in backyard gardens and farmers' markets, try this quick braise. We like the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan, but you can use any flavorful cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

Here's a simple sauté that is well suited for a special meal and versatile enough for your everyday repertoire.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Now everyone can enjoy classic Thanksgiving favorites, like this dairy-free green bean casserole. We make a homemade vegan cream of mushroom soup using almond milk for the creamy base that's combined with fresh green beans. Top it off with classic french-fried onions (we have a vegan recipe for that, too!) for a side dish everyone will devour.
By Hilary Meyer

Spicy Stir-Fried String Beans

Skip greasy takeout and try this easy stir-fried green beans recipe. If you don't have a wok, you can make these stir-fried green beans just as well in a skillet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Cheese-Walnut Green Beans

Tender-crisp green beans tossed with creamy blue cheese and topped with toasted walnuts pair well with grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Beans with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

A much healthier take on the old-fashioned green bean casserole, this version thankfully skips the canned soup and fried onions! Fresh green beans are cooked until crisp-tender and topped with a garlicky-thyme mushroom sauce, shallots and crumbled chèvre.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlicky Green Beans

We cook then cool the beans in advance so they can be heated up and seasoned moments before the meal. If you don't like tarragon, substitute dill or leave it out completely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sizzled Green Beans with Crispy Prosciutto & Pine Nuts

Sizzling green beans in a little oil helps to bring out their natural sweetness. Prosciutto, pine nuts and lemon zest dress up the flavor without adding a lot of fat--a nice alternative to full-fat, creamy green bean casseroles.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Sautéed Green Beans & Onions

Sautéed onions, garlic powder and red pepper add plenty of flavor to canned green beans to make an easy and economical side for your Thanksgiving table or any other dinner.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD
Sautéed Green Beans with Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic
This versatile and easy side dish is a tasty way to showcase green beans. We boil the beans briefly before sautéing for perfectly crisp-tender vegetables that don't get mushy.
Green Bean Bundles with Garlic Browned Butter
This green bean recipe is impressive-looking but simple to make. The bundles make a wonderful addition to a holiday table or a fun presentation to liven up any dinner party menu.
Green Bean Casserole Fritters
Garlic-Pecan Green Beans

The addition of toasted pecans gives this French way with string beans a bit of crunch and sweetness as well as a touch of the American South. Try using slender haricots verts for a different twist. This recipe is perfect for a Kwanzaa celebration; read more in "Why the Karamu Feast Is My Favorite Part of Kwanzaa—and a Simple Menu to Celebrate".

