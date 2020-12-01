Healthy Sun Dried Tomato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sun dried tomato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

19
To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

95
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

9
Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi

15
Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe— providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.
By Laura Kanya

Spaghetti Squash with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

1
This vegetable-based dish is so rich, you won't miss the carbs. And a fork becomes a magic wand when it scrapes the squash flesh and noodles practically tumble into the skillet. This hearty side dish makes a great accompaniment for roast chicken or pork chops.
By Carolyn Casner

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

20
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip

This skillet sun-dried tomato dip is creamy, but also gets a hit of sweetness from roasted bell peppers to complement the sun-dried tomatoes. It's cooked and served all in the same skillet, cutting down on dishes. Serve it with crackers, toasted bread or fresh-cut veggies.
By Liz Mervosh

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

19
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto

3
Fresh lemon juice, tangy sun-dried tomatoes and zippy pesto tie together the flavors in this quick and easy skillet meal. The 30-minute dinner is so versatile--you can use any quick-cooking protein or vegetable you have on hand and still have a delicious meal on busy weeknights.
By Carolyn Casner

Caprese Sandwich

1
This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.
By Liv Dansky

Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

6
Sun-dried tomatoes do double duty in this easy weeknight dinner—we use the flavorful oil they're packed in to sauté shallots and use the actual tomatoes in the creamy sauce. Served with perfectly cooked salmon, you really can't go wrong with this recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Classic Lasagna

12
Here's an old-fashioned meat-and-cheese lasagna made lighter. Whole-wheat lasagna noodles taste great in this recipe, plus they help boost the fiber to 9 grams, which is more than a third of the recommended daily intake and especially good news for a healthy heart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

16 Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Recipes for Dinner Tonight
Jarred sun-dried tomatoes—especially their oil—bring whopping flavor to these creamy, comforting dinners.
Lemon-Garlic Chicken Penne with Pesto and Spinach
2
Fresh pesto brilliantly compliments the lemon and garlic flavors of this juicy chicken dinner.
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Spinach Soup
Zucchini & Tomato Casserole
2
Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad
5

We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.

All Healthy Sun Dried Tomato Recipes

Sun-Dried Tomato, Mozzarella & Chicken-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

1
Serve this cheesy stuffed spaghetti squash for an impressive and hearty main dish. Cooking the squash in the microwave makes this recipe doable on a busy weeknight, but if you have the time, you can also roast the squash for a sweeter, more intense flavor. Serve with a simple side salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli Casserole with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Sun-dried tomatoes pull double duty in this flavorful casserole: the oil is used to sauté the onion and garlic while the tomatoes are added to the sauce. The creamy sauce tops broccoli for a cheesy side dish that all will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Tortellini Salad

4
A tomato-rich dressing boosts the flavor and lowers calories and fat in this tortellini salad (the dressing is also great on green salads or grilled fish). Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes add a good dose of vitamins A, C and fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

3-Ingredient Chickpeas with Kale & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

3
Oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes pull double duty in this chickpeas and kale recipe. Use the oil from the jar to cook the kale, then stir in the sun-dried tomatoes to add flavor and texture to the dish.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Sun-Dried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Quiche

The concentrated flavor of sun-dried tomatoes balances the mild creaminess of fresh mozzarella cheese. Look for sliced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes to minimize prep work, and drain them well before adding to the quiche.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

5
In this healthy, gluten-free cauliflower “pizza” recipe, shredded cauliflower is mixed with mozzarella and oregano to make a flourless crust that echoes the flavor of a traditional pizza pie. The Meyer lemon, olive and sun-dried tomato topping adds a sophisticated Mediterranean flavor, but feel free to try more traditional pizza toppings, such as marinara sauce and mushrooms--even pepperoni.
By Molly Stevens

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

4
Here we toss nutty roasted sprouts with a quick sun-dried tomato pesto.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Pesto Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

1
Low-carb spaghetti squash stands in for wheat noodles in this updated twist on a classic pesto pasta dish. Cashews lend richness to the pesto, while nutritional yeast, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes contribute satisfying umami to this vegan dinner recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey, Corn & Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps

5
Fresh corn kernels, tomatoes and lettuce fill these hearty turkey wraps. This wrap is great for picnics or when you need to have dinner on the run. Add some crumbled feta or shredded Cheddar for another layer of flavor. Serve with carrot sticks, sliced bell pepper or other crunchy vegetables plus your favorite creamy dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Flank Steak Pinwheels

5
These festive wheels of steak, Boursin cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes look fancy, but they're quite easy to make. For a party, arrange them on a platter atop a bed of spinach.
By Jessie Price

Sun-Dried Tomato & Olive Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

3
This gluten-free quiche is bright and briny thanks to the mix of sun-dried tomatoes and olives. The manchego cheese adds a rich and nutty flavor. It's great for brunch, breakfast or dinner. Top with jarred salsa or bruschetta or a drizzle of hot sauce to counter the sweetness of the potatoes. If you have one, use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes into equal-size slices.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Salmon Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

1
In this creamy salmon pasta recipe, sun-dried tomatoes are used in two ways. The flavorful oil is used to sauté shallots, while the tomatoes get added to the cream sauce.
By Ali Ramee

Seared Scallops with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

1
With one skillet, 20 minutes and the eight ingredients below, you'll be in creamy sun-dried tomato heaven. Quick-cooking scallops and an easy pan sauce are the keys to this healthy, satisfying recipe. We recommend serving this with brown rice or whole-wheat orzo and a big salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken-&-Rice-Stuffed Peppers with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Sometimes meals come in perfect packaging. This is one of those times. Here's a satisfying dinner packed into a bell pepper half for each serving. Chicken and rice are infused with umami from sun-dried tomatoes and the filling is bound by Parmesan and a bit of cream for cheesy goodness. Use shelf-stable precooked brown rice to make this meal super quick.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Veggie Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

1
Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with roasted red peppers, veggie sausage and mozzarella cheese. Stash these in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Baked Feta & Artichoke Dip

Feta cheese is baked with artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes in this easy dip perfect for entertaining. Serve with pita chips and crudités.
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches

2
Take a classic combination like fresh tomatoes and mozzarella, add a couple flavor-packed ingredients like olives and sun-dried tomatoes, put it between two pieces of crusty bread and you'll have a satisfying weekend lunch or an easy warm-weather supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ricotta-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Arugula Salad

This easy vegetarian meal gets a double hit of umami from mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Grill some crusty bread, then rub it with garlic and drizzle it with olive oil to serve alongside these stuffed portobello mushrooms.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

This thick vinaigrette gets umami from the ultra-concentrated flavor of sun-dried tomatoes and is a luscious lip-smacker of a dressing. Rather than drizzling it on salad, place your greens in a chilled bowl and toss with the vinaigrette until the leaves are coated, using tongs or your hand. Then, finish with your garnishes: pine nuts, cucumbers, onions, croutons, grated cheese, etc. This hearty vinaigrette works well with sturdy greens or in a pasta salad. It would also be delicious spooned on top of salmon fillets.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken, Chard & Sun-Dried Tomato Quesadillas

This easy chicken quesadilla features earthy chard, sun-dried tomatoes and fontina cheese. For added flavor, you can use the oil from the sun-dried tomato jar to cook your veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato, Tuna & Pea Pasta Salad

Serve this healthy pasta salad at your next barbecue or backyard get-together. A garlicky buttermilk dressing adds creaminess, while sun-dried tomatoes provide a nice chewiness. Look for sun-dried tomatoes that are not packed in oil.
By Sophie Johnson

Celeriac Soup with Tomato-Horseradish Tapenade

This smooth celeriac soup from chef Eric Skokan is topped with a tomato-horseradish tapenade, which adds a peppery bite.
By Eric Skokan

Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi

Pureed sun-dried tomatoes add a bit of tomato flavor and color to traditional potato gnocchi. Toss them with Bolognese or your favorite marinara sauce.
By Stacy Fraser

Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms

These vegan stuffed mushrooms are flavor-packed. Vegan cream cheese holds together the filling, which features hints of tomato and fresh sage. Walnuts add texture and a light, nutty flavor.
By Adam Dolge
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com