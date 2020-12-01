Healthy Lettuce Recipes

Fresh & Healthy Iceberg Lettuce Recipes

From classic wedge salad to lettuce wraps and more, iceberg lettuce is having a moment. Granted, this type of lettuce doesn't pack as much of a nutritional punch as its darker green counterparts, but it's still a low-calorie, delicious way to eat more vegetables. Plus, it's a great option for kids and picky eaters because of its mild taste and fresh crunch. Next taco night, try it in place of tortillas, and you'll question why this versatile vegetable ever went out of style.