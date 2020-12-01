Healthy Collard Greens Recipes

Find healthy, delicious collard greens recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

You don't need broth for this lentil soup recipe--it's rich thanks to the browned bits in the bottom of the pan that meld into the soup, packing it with flavor. Ground coriander, from the seed of the cilantro plant, has a floral, citrusy flavor that dovetails nicely with the lemon.
By Joy Howard

Slow-Cooker Jambalaya

This hearty jambalaya is bursting with chicken, smoked turkey sausage, and shrimp. It takes just 25 minutes to prep in the morning and then your slow cooker will work its magic and deliver a tasty meal at the end of the day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoky Collards & Shrimp with Cheesy Grits

Cheesy shrimp and grits gets a boost of color and nutrition thanks to thinly sliced collard greens.
By Joy Howard

Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens

Dipping tofu in buttermilk makes the coating stick for a crispy pan-fried tofu, reminiscent of fried chicken. Spicing up the collards with paprika coats them with smoky flavor while keeping this dish vegetarian. And this quick, easy and healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's great for busy weeknights.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs

Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Gomen (Ethiopian-Style Collard Greens)

These collards can be served as a vegan main dish or as a hearty side. If possible, serve with injera, the traditional crepe-like bread common in Ethiopia (see Associated Recipe).
By Fetlework Tefferi

Mac & Cheese with Collards

Dark leafy collards add bold flavor and boost the calcium in this healthy skillet mac and cheese recipe with a crispy topping. If you don't have collards, kale, Swiss chard and spinach are delicious substitutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Collard Greens

Collard greens are meltingly tender when cooked for a long period of time. Smoked turkey in place of bacon adds the traditional smoky taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps

Be sure to carefully cut out the thickest part of the center rib and stem of the collard greens so the wraps can be tightly rolled up. Serve with extra hot sauce for those who like a little kick.
By Ivy Manning

Spicy Meatloaf with Collards

Plenty of dark leafy greens deliver the moisture needed to balance lean ground pork and beef in this spicy meatloaf recipe. Serve any leftovers with extra ketchup as meatloaf sandwiches.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chicken Stew with Collard Greens & Peanuts

This West African–inspired chicken stew is hearty and has lots of bold, umami flavors.
By Virginia Willis
Inspiration and Ideas

Chorizo & Black Bean Stew with Collards
Inspired by feijoada, Brazil's national dish, this black bean stew can be served over rice to soak up all the flavors.
Collard Greens with Ham Bone or Ham Hocks
Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist, serves this collard greens recipe at monthly fish fries to support the Soapstone Baptist Church in the community where she grew up. There, farmers' markets overflow with big, leafy collards that are typically simmered with ham stock to make up this traditional Southern side dish. Clarke uses premade ham stock but it can be hard to find. We adapted the recipe with chicken broth and a ham bone or hock. As the bone simmers it adds flavor to the broth and yields enough meat to serve with the collards.
Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese
Collard Green Salad with Peanut Vinaigrette
This collard green salad from Olympian Dawn Burrell features a peanut vinaigrette, which adds flavor while also tenderizing the leaves.

