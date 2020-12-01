Healthy Chard Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chard recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Fancy up regular mashed potatoes with a layer of mushroom duxelle—a sauté of finely chopped mushrooms and shallots. We omitted the traditional butter in the duxelle and added chard for a nutritional boost. Serve this hearty side in place of mashed potatoes at any holiday feast or enjoy it as a vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

Roasting salmon on top of Brussels sprouts and garlic, flavored with wine and fresh oregano, is simple enough for a weeknight meal yet sophisticated enough to serve to company. Serve with whole-wheat couscous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash, Tomato, Chard & Chickpea Soup

This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low—a combination that can aid in weight loss overtime and potentially help you lose belly fat. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!
By Marianne Williams

Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta

The inspiration for this green shakshuka recipe comes from HaBasta, a popular restaurant on the edge of Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, where the shakshuka is packed with green chard and spinach and a little hot pepper provides just a touch of spice. Serve with pita or crusty bread to sop up the sauce for a quick dinner or for brunch.
By Adeena Sussman

Skillet Gnocchi with Chard & White Beans

In this one-skillet supper, we toss dark leafy greens, diced tomatoes and white beans with gnocchi and top it all with gooey mozzarella. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwest Breakfast Skillet

One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Basic Green Soup

This chard and spinach green soup has a complex flavor from slowly cooked onions and lemon juice, while a sprinkle of rice gives it body and a velvety texture.
By Anna Thomas

Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry

This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemony Lentil & Chard Soup

This lemon-lentil soup gets a boost of color and nutrition with the addition of chard
By Carolyn Malcoun

Bavarian Leek & Cabbage Soup

This hearty German cabbage soup recipe is made healthy with tons of leeks, cabbage, greens, carrot and celery. If you can't find smoked bratwurst or kielbasa, chicken sausage or ham makes a good substitute.
By Bruce Aidells

Quick Chicken Braciole

In this healthy stuffed chicken recipe, pounded chicken breasts are stuffed with a flavorful chard, prosciutto and mozzarella filling and then simmered in store-bought marinara sauce. Serve over whole-wheat fettuccine tossed with parsley or on polenta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

“Tortilla soup has a place, I feel, in practically every collection of Mexican recipes,” says Rick Bayless. This is a vegetarian version of the classic soup, usually made with chicken. Earthy dark pasilla chile flavors the soul-satisfying broth. (Recipe adapted from Rick Bayless.)
By Rick Bayless
Inspiration and Ideas

Rainbow Chard Spanish Tortilla
Don't toss those stems! Rainbow chard is sold in bunches with a mix of yellow, pink, and pale green stems that add a pop of color, a bit of crunch, and an extra dose of fiber.
Penne Pasta with Sausage, Butternut Squash & Chard
Get dinner on the table even faster by using precubed butternut squash in this creamy pasta recipe. Found in the produce section of large grocery stores, the cut butternut is a little bigger than you need here, so you will have to do some chopping--but the peeling and gutting has been done for you. That means this easy healthy dinner takes just 35 minutes to prep. Score!
Smoky Bacon & Lentil Soup
Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew
This chicken stew has a bold ginger-flavored broth and provides a whole serving of dark leafy greens in each bowl. We tried it with frozen chopped mustard greens (available in large supermarkets) and it was even quicker to prepare and just as delicious. Serve with brown rice.

All Healthy Chard Recipes

Bacon Chard Quesadillas

Whole-wheat tortillas are filled with smoky bacon, earthy chard and zesty Monterey Jack cheese in this quick, healthy quesadilla recipe that you can cook all in one skillet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Black-Eyed Peas

Two Cypriot specialties--good olive oil and fresh lemons--lend sunny flavor to this simple bean dish, served as a side in Cyprus. Chard adds a hearty touch. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, or nondairy yogurt to keep it vegan, for a meatless meal.
By Jen Rose Smith

Chicken, Chard & Sun-Dried Tomato Quesadillas

This easy chicken quesadilla features earthy chard, sun-dried tomatoes and fontina cheese. For added flavor, you can use the oil from the sun-dried tomato jar to cook your veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Chard with Shallots, Pancetta & Walnuts

For this simple sautéed chard, flavored with rich-tasting pancetta and walnuts, we prefer the milder taste of green chard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chard Stalks in Tarator (Dlou' Selee' Mtaballeh)

Tarator is an easy-to-prepare tahini sauce that often accompanies baked fish, shawarma, falafel or cooked vegetables like these chard stalks.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Ham & Chard Stuffed Shells

1
In this healthy stuffed shells recipe, tons of dark leafy chard replaces some of the cheese. Kale and/or collards are good substitutes for the chard as well. Serve with a salad with Italian vinaigrette.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
