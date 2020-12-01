Healthy Broccoli Rabe Recipes

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce
This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet
We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.
Chicken and Broccolini Cavatelli
Tender chicken, fresh Broccolini, and Italian pasta served in a light, creamy sauce makes an easy skillet supper that's a little bit fancy.
Vietnamese-Flavored Broccoli Rabe
A simple dressing of fish sauce, lime juice and hot pepper gives broccoli rabe a Vietnamese twist. Try it with grilled pork and rice.
Broccoli Rabe with Olives & Garlic (Broccoli di Rape Stufati)
In this healthy Italian vegetable side recipe, garlic, olives and olive oil tone down broccoli rabe's bitterness a bit. Serve with your favorite Italian pasta, chicken or steak.