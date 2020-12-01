Healthy Grilled & BBQ Shrimp Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled and BBQ shrimp recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Garlicky Pasta with Grilled Shrimp & Asparagus

This grilled garlic-shrimp pasta with asparagus is a great way to have a fancy dinner on the table in minutes, and it's perfect for any night of the week.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.
By Devon O'Brien

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
By Karen Rankin

Grilled Harissa Shrimp Skewers with Herb-&-Zucchini Couscous

These shrimp skewers feature harissa paste—a Middle Eastern chile pepper paste that's flavored with garlic, caraway, coriander and cumin. It adds rich flavor to the shrimp and complements the smokiness from the grill. Grilled zucchini combined with couscous and a sweet and tangy dressing featuring preserved lemon rounds out the meal.
By Laura Kanya

Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Topped with fresh mint, this pasta dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Creole-Style Jambalaya

Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes, a signature in this Creole-style dish. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead. 
By Adam Dolge

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

Shrimp and asparagus both cook very quickly, making them a perfect pair on the grill. We've seasoned them in delicate flavors--lemon, garlic and dill--so their natural sweetness can shine through. Pick fat asparagus stalks for easier skewering.
By Katie Webster

Marinated Shrimp Scampi

Marinating the shrimp in white wine, lemon zest, and garlic ensures a burst of flavor in every bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bibimbap with Grilled Shrimp & Mushrooms

Bibimbap, a bowl full of sticky rice topped with several vegetables, meat or seafood and a fried egg, is one of the most iconic dishes of Korea. The artfully arranged little piles of vegetables may include carrots, spinach, mung bean sprouts and cucumbers. This tasty version has grilled portobello mushrooms and shrimp.
By Jamie Purviance

Hot Honey Grilled Shrimp

Shrimp are coated in sweet heat thanks to hot honey and Sriracha. If you want to take the heat down a notch, use regular honey instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Shrimp Boil Foil Packets

Here, we put all the components of a classic shrimp boil into foil packets for cute, individually portioned meals. Be sure to choose extra-large, shell-on shrimp, which stay plump and juicy during the 15 to 20 minutes on the grill.
By Devon O'Brien
Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Feta Dipping Sauce

If you like shrimp, this spicy grilled shrimp recipe will be your new favorite. It's easy, fast and delicious! The subtle spice of the cayenne is balanced by the creamy feta sauce. If you want to tame the heat, you can cut the cayenne in half or skip it completely.

