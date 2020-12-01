Healthy Smoked Salmon Recipes

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet
The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
Smoky Maple-Mustard Salmon
It doesn't get much easier--or more delicious--than this speedy recipe for roast salmon topped with a smoky maple-mustard sauce. The sweetness of the maple balances the tangy mustard; smoked paprika or ground chipotle adds another layer of flavor. Ask at the fish counter to have the salmon cut into four 4-ounce fillets with the skin removed. Serve with roasted green beans and whole-wheat couscous tossed with pecans and chives.
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps
This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.
Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
Smoked Salmon Salad Nicoise
This twist on a classic salade Niçoise uses smoked salmon in place of tuna and adds extra vegetables in place of hard-boiled eggs and olives. Lovely served as an untraditional brunch, special weekend lunch or light supper.
Breakfast Salad with Smoked Salmon & Poached Eggs
Get your daily quota of veg by swapping your a.m. oatmeal for a big bowl of greens. This gorgeous breakfast salad is from Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN. In her Brooklyn, New York, nutrition practice, Feller works with patients to reduce their risk of chronic diseases by implementing a whole-foods diet. “When layered with a variety of ingredients, heart-healthy fats and proteins, breakfast salads are the perfect way to start the day,” she says.
Savory Dutch Baby with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese
This Dutch baby calls for good-for-you (yet heavier) whole-wheat flour, but the final product still has that classic light and fluffy texture with crisp edges. If you aren't a fan of smoked salmon, you can use the base of this Dutch baby recipe and instead top it with prosciutto, or tomatoes and mozzarella for vegetarian option. Now get cooking and dig in--ideally straight from the pan, as that's how this recipe is best served.
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
Egg & Salmon Sandwich
Smoked salmon and egg whites on a toasted whole-wheat English muffin is the perfect power breakfast. For a more substantial meal, pair it with a piece of fruit or a glass of 100% juice.
Salmon Sushi Buddha Bowl
Get all the delicious flavors of sushi without the time-consuming rolling with this quick grain bowl recipe. All you need is 15 minutes to get this healthy dinner on the table or to pack it up for lunch at work.
Smoked Whitefish Salad
Serve this chunky smoked whitefish salad from chef Judi Barsness on toasted crusty bread, on crackers or mounded over a bed of salad greens.