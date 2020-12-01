Healthy Smoked Salmon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious smoked salmon recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

1
The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
By Kathy Gunst

Smoky Maple-Mustard Salmon

14
It doesn't get much easier--or more delicious--than this speedy recipe for roast salmon topped with a smoky maple-mustard sauce. The sweetness of the maple balances the tangy mustard; smoked paprika or ground chipotle adds another layer of flavor. Ask at the fish counter to have the salmon cut into four 4-ounce fillets with the skin removed. Serve with roasted green beans and whole-wheat couscous tossed with pecans and chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps

This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

2
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Salad Nicoise

4
This twist on a classic salade Niçoise uses smoked salmon in place of tuna and adds extra vegetables in place of hard-boiled eggs and olives. Lovely served as an untraditional brunch, special weekend lunch or light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breakfast Salad with Smoked Salmon & Poached Eggs

Get your daily quota of veg by swapping your a.m. oatmeal for a big bowl of greens. This gorgeous breakfast salad is from Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN. In her Brooklyn, New York, nutrition practice, Feller works with patients to reduce their risk of chronic diseases by implementing a whole-foods diet. “When layered with a variety of ingredients, heart-healthy fats and proteins, breakfast salads are the perfect way to start the day,” she says.
By Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Savory Dutch Baby with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese

This Dutch baby calls for good-for-you (yet heavier) whole-wheat flour, but the final product still has that classic light and fluffy texture with crisp edges. If you aren't a fan of smoked salmon, you can use the base of this Dutch baby recipe and instead top it with prosciutto, or tomatoes and mozzarella for vegetarian option. Now get cooking and dig in--ideally straight from the pan, as that's how this recipe is best served.
By Ivy Odom

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

1
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Egg & Salmon Sandwich

13
Smoked salmon and egg whites on a toasted whole-wheat English muffin is the perfect power breakfast. For a more substantial meal, pair it with a piece of fruit or a glass of 100% juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Sushi Buddha Bowl

3
Get all the delicious flavors of sushi without the time-consuming rolling with this quick grain bowl recipe. All you need is 15 minutes to get this healthy dinner on the table or to pack it up for lunch at work.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Avocado Tea Sandwiches

3
Avocado Tea Sandwiches
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Whitefish Salad

Serve this chunky smoked whitefish salad from chef Judi Barsness on toasted crusty bread, on crackers or mounded over a bed of salad greens.
By Betsy Andrews

Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Toast

Top your favorite whole-grain toast with cream cheese, smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning for a healthy breakfast that's ready in minutes.
Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

3
Stay full until lunch when you add avocado and smoked salmon to your morning routine. Their healthy fat helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.
Creamy Salmon & Sugar Snap Cauliflower Gnocchi

2
Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs

1
Smoked Salmon Quesadilla

Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Flagel

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.

Smoky Mustard-Maple Salmon for Two

3
It doesn't get much easier--or more delicious--than this speedy recipe for roast salmon for two topped with a smoky maple-mustard sauce. The sweetness of the maple balances the tangy mustard; smoked paprika or ground chipotle adds another layer of flavor. Ask at the fish counter to have the salmon cut into four 4-ounce fillets with the skin removed. Serve with roasted green beans and whole-wheat couscous tossed with pecans and chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus & Smoked Salmon Quiche

1
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Made with a whole-grain crust, this healthy quiche--filled with asparagus, smoked salmon and caramelized onions--is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Smoked Salmon & Spinach Roulade

This colorful roulade starts with a quick spinach cake that's rolled around a creamy filling and smoked salmon. It can be made ahead, so it's perfect for entertaining.
By Kate Hays

Nordic Appetizer Board

Put this robust appetizer board with salmon, eggs, pickles and vegetables out for a backyard party or serve it for brunch. Look for tomatoes in a variety of colors for the prettiest presentation. Feel free to add additional vegetables, such as radishes and carrots, to the board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Asparagus & Salmon Spring Rolls

2
These spring rolls are filled with smoked salmon, tender-crisp asparagus and plenty of fresh herbs. Spring rolls look impressive when you put them out for a party, but they are actually easy to make. To simplify the process, lay out all the ingredients you need to make the rolls near your work surface before you begin.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Smoked Trout Salad

4
The fast of Yom Kippur is often broken with smoked fish as in this trout salad. This easy dinner, which can be made ahead, is great for any night, holiday or not. Serve it on a bed of greens to dress it up and add a whole-grain bagel to make it a substantial meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon

2
Smoked salmon has such a rich and salty flavor that a little bit goes a long way in this sophisticated take on scrambled eggs. Consider a slice of hearty German rye bread with a schmear of Neufchâtel cheese to accompany this savory dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon & Dill Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory smoked salmon-and-dill scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your dinner salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Salmon & Zucchini with Red Pepper Sauce

13
Jazz up simply grilled salmon and summer vegetables with a zesty sauce based on the classic Spanish romesco. Made with roasted red peppers, tomatoes and almonds, this sauce is a great match for any seafood, poultry or vegetables. Using smoked paprika brings out the flavors from the grill. Serve with: Grilled baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon, Cream Cheese & Dill Souffle

2
Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this salmon and dill soufflé recipe plenty of rich flavor while keeping the calories and saturated fat in check. Serve it with a big salad for a light supper.
By Patti Cook

Smoked Salmon Maki Rolls

Skip the rice and just use seaweed to make these healthy sushi rolls filled with smoked salmon, avocado, carrot and cucumber. Serve with soy sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon

5
These crisp quinoa cakes spiked with smoked salmon and topped with lemony sour cream make a lovely appetizer.
By Maria Speck

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

Tangy horseradish flavors this smoked salmon cream cheese. Serve it spread on rice crackers for an impromptu cocktail party snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Spring Rolls

1
Spring rolls are surprisingly easy to make. Better yet, they're incredibly versatile. Smoked salmon and avocado are a classic spring roll combination for an easy healthy lunch to pack for work--or whip some up for a light party appetizer.
By Carolyn Casner

Smorgastarta

Don't let the name intimidate you. This delicious take on the Swedish “savory sandwich torte” is sure to please family and guests alike. We've transformed this traditional smoked-fish dish into a light layered sandwich that captures the essence of Scandinavia. Make it a meal: Serve with a beet salad or steamed red potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus Salad with Smoked Salmon & Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

3
The big punch of this healthy salad with asparagus and smoked salmon comes from gribiche, a creamy French herb sauce with chopped egg. The greens get a toss in a vinaigrette made floral with Meyer lemon. Can't find a Meyer lemon? Substitute with regular lemon.
By Chris Gould

Smoked Sablefish & Radish Flagel

Top flagels, aka flat bagels, with smoked sablefish (black cod) for a healthy breakfast or lunch. Sablefish has a firmer texture than smoked salmon. Look for it with other smoked fish in the seafood department at your grocery store or substitute an equal amount of smoked salmon.
By Julia Clancy

Smoked Salmon Cracker

For a quick, protein- and omega-3-rich healthy snack, try this 5-minute smoked salmon cracker recipe. We like Wasa crackers because they are sturdy, but any healthy cracker will work.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Trout, Potato & Arugula Salad

2
In this healthy dinner salad recipe, tender new potatoes and baby arugula add a creamy texture and peppery flavor to the smokiness of the trout. You can hard-boil the eggs ahead of time, but if you cook them while you steam your potatoes, they'll still be a little warm when you serve the salad, which makes it extra special.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing

Smoked trout tops heart-shaped watercress and mixed greens tossed with creamy horseradish dressing in this protein-packed appetizer salad.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Smoked Salmon Flatbread with Whipped Beet Labneh

Labneh is a strained yogurt that’s so thick you can spread it. If you can’t find it, use Greek yogurt. Or make your own labneh: Line a fine-mesh sieve with four layers of cheesecloth and place over a bowl deep enough to leave 2 inches between the bottom of the sieve and the bowl. Mix 1 1/2 cups whole-milk plain Greek yogurt with 1/4 tsp. salt and pour into the sieve. Refrigerate until very thick, 8 to 12 hours.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Smoked Salmon Tartare

1
Smoked salmon gets an added crunch when served on radish slices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon & Cucumber Mini Smorrebrod (Smorrebrod med Roget Laks og Agurker)

Crunchy cucumber, fresh dill and gravlax top thinly sliced rye bread for a delightful Danish appetizer. Smørrebrød--which translates in Danish to "buttered bread"--are endlessly creative open-face sandwiches, meant to be eaten with a knife and fork as a light meal. Here we make appetizer-size smørrebrød, perfect for entertaining.
By Joyce Hendley

Salmon Classic

3
Smoked salmon is always a cocktail party favorite.
By Mariana Velasquez
