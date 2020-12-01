Healthy Canned Salmon Recipes

Salmon Noodle Casserole

This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.
By Jasmine Smith

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
By Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN

Easy Salmon Cakes

These healthy salmon cakes are a delicious way to boost your intake of omega-3s. It is also a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance to these easy salmon patties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Salmon Burgers

These salmon burgers feature labneh, a tangy spreadable yogurt. The labneh holds everything in place, while the capers, everything bagel seasoning, tomato and red onion combine with canned salmon and rye bread to give this burger a lox-and-bagel flavor.
By Julia Levy

Salmon and Couscous Casserole

Salmon is tossed with couscous, spinach, and roasted red peppers, then topped with toasted almonds for a light and easy meal that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocado

Good-quality canned salmon is high in protein and brain-loving omega-3 fatty acids. Mix it with pesto-spiked yogurt and pile it old-school style into a halved avocado for a quick healthy lunch.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Salmon Salad Sandwich

Salmon salad served on tangy pumpernickel bread makes for an easy dinner--a double batch will give you lunch the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Salad

Get out of your tuna salad rut and try salmon salad for a change. This version is spiked with olives, lemon, onion and capers.
By Stacy Fraser

Salmon Alfredo

Make this salmon alfredo recipe for an easy 30-minute meal. Canned salmon, broccoli and pasta get coated in a creamy alfredo sauce for a satisfying bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean & Salmon Tostadas

Pickled jalapeños, cilantro and avocado perk up convenient canned salmon for a quick tostada topping. Skip store-bought and make your own crispy shells in the oven. Serve with: Brown rice cooked with diced tomatoes and onions or salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Rosti

Convenient frozen hash browns and flaked salmon come together for a twist on this traditional Swiss favorite. We love the creamy dill sauce, but a dollop of ketchup is tasty too. Serve with: Steamed green beans tossed with sliced scallions, Dijon mustard and lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Quick Lentil Salmon Salad
In this budget-friendly salmon recipe, canned salmon tops lentils, carrots and celery--ingredients you probably have on hand already. Fiber-rich lentils come in a variety of colors and they typically cook faster than dried beans, so they're a great choice for a fast weeknight dinner.
Lemony Lentil Salad with Salmon
Crispy Salmon Cakes with Creamy Cucumber Salad
Salmon Burgers with Coleslaw and Roasted Carrots

Salmon burgers on toasted rolls are served with tasty coleslaw and roasted carrots for a budget-friendly meal with plenty of vegetables.

