Healthy Ricotta Cheese Recipes

Most Popular

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

58
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
By Stacy Fraser

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Lasagna

4
This vegetarian lasagna couldn't be easier, thanks to jarred pasta sauce and no-boil lasagna noodles. Prep it in the morning and let your crock pot do the work.
By Laura Walsh

Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers

7
These stuffed bell peppers have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, but you don't have to worry about working with phyllo, so they're great for an easy vegetarian dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Cheesy Spinach-Zucchini Lasagna

2
Thanks to jarred marinara sauce and oven-ready lasagna noodles, this labor-of-love kind of meal can be ready in about an hour.
By Adam Dolge

Breakfast Naan Pizza

4
Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.
By Laura Kanya

Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Shells

8
Our stuffed shells are filled with spinach, sautéed onions and part-skim ricotta and topped with prepared marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. The shells hold and reheat well, which makes them great for entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Lasagna Rolls with Smoked Mozzarella

5
This healthy riff on lasagna rolls uses strips of zucchini instead of lasagna noodles for a vegetable-packed dinner that's fun for the whole family. This is a great recipe for kids to help make--let them get their hands dirty rolling the zucchini ribbons with the cheesy filling. Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to quickly slice the zucchini into uniform thin strips--this will ensure easy rolling and even cooking.
By Joy Howard

Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

16
This low-carb riff on classic lasagna layers mushrooms and tomato sauce with spaghetti squash noodles instead of lasagna pasta. Make the layers right in the shell of the spaghetti squash and top with mozzarella cheese for a melty top and fun presentation. Serve with a green salad and a glass of Chianti for an easy, healthy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats

With pumpkin, ricotta and a little maple, this easy overnight oats recipe tastes like dessert, but it's actually good for you! Plus, it's perfect for a quick, on-the-go healthy breakfast.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

5
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

1
This satisfying and hearty soup has all the flavors of lasagna, but without the fuss of layering ingredients in a baking dish and waiting for the lasagna to bake. Here, we take advantage of the multicooker to prepare a soup that is ready in 10 minutes. Just top the soup with ricotta and Parmesan and enjoy!
By Erin Alderson

Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats

2
With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but decadent breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the fruit, nuts, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Macaroni with Sausage & Ricotta
3
A bit of sausage goes a long way in flavoring the creamy ricotta tomato sauce in this healthy and quick pasta recipe. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.
Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta
3
This stunning yet easy appetizer recipe infuses creamy ricotta with fresh herbs and lemon. Serve with whole-grain crackers and cut-up vegetables or use as a spread for sandwiches or sauce for pasta.
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
1
Turkey & Ricotta Stuffed Shells
Fig & Ricotta Toast
8

This easy Mediterranean-inspired toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.

All Healthy Ricotta Cheese Recipes

Cheesy Marinara Beans

2
These cheesy beans are simmered in a fragrant tomato sauce for a cozy dish.
By Devon O'Brien

Pistachio & Peach Toast

2
This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
By Ellen Davis

Ricotta Toast with Plums & Hot Honey

Make these hearty ricotta toasts year-round by switching out the fruit. Try apples or figs in the fall, pomegranate arils or pears come winter or fresh berries in the spring.
By Adeena Sussman

Classic Lasagna

12
Here's an old-fashioned meat-and-cheese lasagna made lighter. Whole-wheat lasagna noodles taste great in this recipe, plus they help boost the fiber to 9 grams, which is more than a third of the recommended daily intake and especially good news for a healthy heart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggplant Lasagna Rolls

11
Vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will devour these comforting lasagna rolls. We use thinly sliced eggplant in place of pasta to cut the carbs. Preroasting the eggplant helps develop the flavor and softens the slices for easy rolling.
By Hilary Meyer

Lasagna Soup

4
This quick and healthy lasagna soup recipe has all the comforting flavors of classic lasagna with plenty of tomatoes, Italian turkey sausage and lasagna noodles broken into bite-size bits. A dollop of ricotta cheese mixed with mozzarella and Parmesan adds a creamy finishing touch. Serve the soup with a green salad and crusty bread to sop up what's left in the bowl for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in under 30 minutes.
By Marianne Williams

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna

26
Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basil-Parmesan Zucchini Roll-Ups Casserole

4
Thin slices of zucchini wrap around a creamy filling of ricotta and Parmesan cheese and are nestled in a creamy pesto sauce in this light and summery vegetarian casserole.
By Carolyn Casner

Italian-Style Stuffed Eggplant

Two favorite Italian dishes--lasagna and eggplant Parm--are rolled into one in this stuffed vegetable recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Ricotta Pasta

3
This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta uses ricotta cheese and pasta-cooking water to create a luscious, cheesy sauce.
By Devon O'Brien

Spicy Chicken Lasagna

2
Instead of spending hours at the stove making an Italian tomato sauce for your lasagna, let your slow cooker do the work. Your family will love the chicken and mushrooms in this makeover recipe of traditional lasagna.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

7
Swap vegetables for noodles in this healthy lasagna-inspired recipe. Stuffing zucchini boats with chicken sausage, tomato, ricotta and herbs gives you all the flavors of lasagna without all the carbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato Ricotta Tart

This simple tart showcases gorgeous, multicolored heirloom tomatoes. Aged balsamic vinegar has a beautiful syrupy texture because the longer it ages, the more evaporation takes place.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Cauliflower Steak & Spanakopita Melts

3
In this genius carb swap recipe, we take all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, and put it on a low-carb roasted cauliflower steak. Plus, because you don't have to deal with the fussy layers of phyllo, it's perfect for an easy weeknight dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Cannellini Bean & Herbed Ricotta Toast

Herbed ricotta toast gets topped with cannellini beans and roasted red peppers for a colorful, tasty open-face sandwich.
By Amber Selene Turpin

Blueberry-Lemon-Ricotta Cupcakes

1
These blueberry-lemon cupcakes are so light and delicious, it's hard to eat just one! The blueberries burst in your mouth and the glaze gives an extra boost of sweet-tart lemon flavor. Serve these easy cupcakes at a grown-up birthday party, bridal shower or brunch.
By Jasmine Smith

Inside-Out Lasagna

22
Here we take basic lasagna ingredients--ricotta cheese, pasta and tomatoes--and skip the layering and long baking time to make a super-quick and satisfying meal for the whole family. To cut down on prep time, look for presliced mushrooms. For meat lovers, brown some crumbled turkey sausage along with the onions and garlic. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanakopita Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

These grilled cheese sandwiches give you all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, without dealing with fussy layers of phyllo--perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. The creamy flavor-packed filling works well in more than just a sandwich: try it in a calzone or on top of a roasted cauliflower steak too.
By Adam Dolge

Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes

16
Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Peach-Ricotta Pound Cake

This peach-ricotta pound cake is fruity and delicious. The ricotta cheese helps keep it moist, and the peaches add fresh summer flavor. Using vanilla extract lets the spices shine through, while almond extract provides a stronger flavor that pairs well with the peaches.
By Laura Kanya

Zucchini Pizza Boats

2
Turkey pepperoni, olives and diced tomato fill these stuffed zucchini boats. Ricotta and melted mozzarella cheese make this a fun twist on pizza without all the carbs.
By Adam Hickman

Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal

4
Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Spinach Pie Calzone

This spinach pie-inspired calzone is stuffed with the traditional spanakopita filling, but is made with prepared pizza dough so it's much easier than making pies with phyllo. Serve this easy calzone recipe for a weeknight dinner, or slice them and serve as part of a casual party spread.
By Adam Dolge

Ricotta Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables

4
Traditional gnocchi is made with potatoes, but this easy recipe uses fresh ricotta cheese. For the lightest, most tender gnocchi, use a good-quality ricotta like Bellwether Farms or Calabro and gently but thoroughly pat it dry after draining to remove any extra liquid. Serve as a vegetarian main course or as part of a spring buffet with poached salmon or grilled chicken.
By Lisa Weiss
