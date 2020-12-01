Healthy Blue Cheese Recipes

Find healthy, delicious blue cheese recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites

2
Salty-tangy blue cheese pairs beautifully with sweet fig jam in these easy appetizers, which are perfect for a holiday party. The optional minced chives add a nice pop of color, but these are just as tasty without herbs. Keep the ingredients on hand and you can whip these up for impromptu holiday cocktail parties.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad

4
The light and refreshing vinaigrette in this side salad offsets the tangy funk of Gorgonzola and sweetness from the raisins and pears. Even better, this salad celebrates fall and has beautiful colors. Feel free to get creative with this salad: Add chicken to make it meal-worthy, choose a different nut or swap Bosc pears for your favorite variety. Be sure to wait to dress this salad until ready to serve or the greens will wilt.
By Sarah Epperson

Buffalo Chicken & Cauliflower Casserole

3
This creamy low-carb Buffalo chicken and cauliflower casserole is spicy and satisfying. Cauliflower and celery add a tender-crisp bite while a sprinkle of blue cheese on top adds a savory finish.
By Jasmine Smith

Chopped Cobb Salad

1
This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch. If you prefer another salad dressing, feel free to use that instead of our honey-mustard vinaigrette.
By Katie Webster

Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

4
Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
By

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl

3
Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies.
By Katie Webster

Little Gem Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese & Herb Dressing

1
Little Gem lettuce is like a cross between romaine and butterhead. It's perfect for making an updated take on the wedge salad in this healthy recipe. If you can't find Little Gem, use half a romaine heart for each serving. You can order Point Reyes Original blue cheese online from pointreyescheese.com or substitute another raw-milk blue cheese.
By Lisa Weiss

Glazed Carrots with Green Harissa & Benne Seed Crunch

1
At The Anchorage in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Greg McPhee uses the entire carrot, including the greens, for this spicy, nutty side dish made with benne seeds, a local variety of sesame.
By Greg McPhee

Red Cabbage Salad with Blue Cheese & Maple-Glazed Walnuts

6
Serve this hearty salad recipe--combining red cabbage, blue cheese and glazed walnuts--as an accompaniment to roast pork or chicken. To slice the cabbage quickly, cut the head into wedges and slice in your food processor. A mandoline is also a great tool for the job.
By Kathy Gunst

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton

22
Here pears are roasted to sweet perfection with butternut squash and pureed to create a creamy soup that gets a luxurious garnish of Stilton cheese. You can serve this as a first course or with a salad and crusty bread for a light autumn supper.
By Marie Simmons

Blue Cheese-Walnut Green Beans

13
Tender-crisp green beans tossed with creamy blue cheese and topped with toasted walnuts pair well with grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Apple-Tomato Salad
An apple adds sweetness and crunch to a fresh green salad made with cherry tomatoes, pecans, and blue cheese.
Air-Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower is tender-crisp and nicely browned in this air-fryer Buffalo cauliflower recipe. The hot sauce lends just enough heat, while the blue cheese offers a creamy, savory finish.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
7
Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip
2

This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party (or any party). A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.

All Healthy Blue Cheese Recipes

Crispy Portobello Cutlets with Caramelized Onions & Blue Cheese

4
Portobello mushroom cutlets get steak-house treatment--caramelized onions and blue cheese--in this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe. Serve the mushroom “steaks” with a baked potato and creamed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Buffalo Chicken Mini Meatloaves

1
Shaping this Buffalo chicken meatloaf mix into mini individual loaves helps them cook quickly, making it perfect for a weeknight dinner.
By Laura Kanya

Loaded Spinach Salad

4
Like many spinach salads, this one features lots of chopped-up hard-boiled egg. But since most of the calories in an egg are in the yolk, this recipe uses just two whole eggs, plus the whites from six additional eggs, for a satisfying spinach salad that keeps the calories in check.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buffalo-Style Bistro Lunch Box

These tailgate-inspired lunch bowls can be assembled in about 15 minutes using just a handful of ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, like pregrilled chicken and spicy Buffalo-flavored hummus. We're packing these up with crunchy veggie sticks and blue cheese so you can savor all the game-day flavors, but for a fraction of the calories.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD
