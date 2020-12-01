Healthy Stuffed Pepper Recipes

Find healthy, delicious stuffed pepper recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
4
Mounding a classic Philly cheesesteak mixture in a colorful bell pepper and melting cheese on top is an easy way to skip the bread and cut the carbs.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
By Adam Hickman

Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers

Rating: Unrated
1
The perfect football-party food, classic jalapeño poppers get a crispy upgrade in an air fryer. Cream cheese tempers the just-right hint of heat from the pepper and Buffalo sauce. To save time, you can stuff the peppers ahead of the party and fry them just before serving.
By Adam Hickman

Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.
By Robin Bashinsky

Shrimp-&-Grits-Stuffed Peppers

Shrimp and grits are stuffed inside bell peppers and baked in this healthy stuffed peppers recipe. Add the optional hot sauce if you want to give the filling some kick. Look for bell peppers--use any color--with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own when they're cooked.
By Carolyn Casner

Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers

Tender, juicy bell peppers hold a Tex-Mex inspired filling of ground beef, taco seasoning and veggies finished with melted cheese on top in this easy stuffed peppers recipe. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with your favorite taco fixings.
By Jasmine Smith

Turkey Enchilada Poblano Peppers

In this healthy take on a turkey enchilada recipe, we stuff everything into a roasted poblano pepper shell rather than tortillas to pack an extra serving of veggies into this meal. If you can't find poblano peppers, you can substitute green bell peppers instead.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
These stuffed bell peppers have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, but you don't have to worry about working with phyllo, so they're great for an easy vegetarian dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chili

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet potatoes pair wonderfully with this simple chili recipe. Add one more chipotle pepper if you want to spice up this healthy sweet potato recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Cheesy Egg Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
Bake up omelets in a pepper for a healthy, veggie-packed breakfast. Sweet bell peppers are filled with a cheesy egg filling with all the fixings of a classic Denver omelet. If you're cooking for a crowd, this recipe is easy to double!
By Hilary Meyer

Moroccan-Style Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
13
Aromatic savory-and-sweet stuffed peppers are a satisfying supper, thanks to lean beef, brown rice and bell pepper in each bite. Serve with rainbow chard sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parsley.
By David Bonom

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make the Best Stuffed Peppers

How to Make the Best Stuffed Peppers

See how we make this dinnertime classic healthier with lean turkey and brown rice.
Healthy Baked Jalapeño Poppers

Healthy Baked Jalapeño Poppers

With this simple cooking trick, you can make crispy jalapeño poppers—without frying—in your oven.
5 Perfectly Portioned Dinners

5 Perfectly Portioned Dinners

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
7
Greek Orzo Stuffed Peppers

Greek Orzo Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
27
Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers

Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers

Instant-Pot Stuffed Peppers

Lean ground beef and veggies fill bell peppers in this easy Instant Pot dinner. Be sure to spoon the bright and flavorful tomato sauce over each pepper before serving. To make this even easier, choose peppers that will stand upright in your Instant Pot.

All Healthy Stuffed Pepper Recipes

Stuffed Yellow Peppers

A turkey, vegetable and rice filling with a bread crumb topping make these peppers a satisfying, low-calorie meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Sausage-Stuffed Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
1
Zucchini holds a flavorful filling of smoky sausage, brown rice and red bell pepper in this healthy dinner recipe. Opt for smoked paprika if you want to give your zucchini an extra burst of smoky flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Smoky Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
7
Turkey sausage and smoked cheese give a flavorful boost to this versatile, somewhat retro dinner. We've speeded it up by microwave-blanching the peppers and using instant brown rice. If possible, choose peppers that will stand upright.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jack-o'-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Carve faces into the side of a bell pepper for a cute jack-o'-lantern you can eat too! This adorable Halloween-themed dinner is perfect for a family dinner to fuel your trick-or-treating adventure. Or serve them at a Halloween party and watch them disappear! Don't feel like freehand-carving the faces with a knife? Try using a cookie cutter instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Manchego-Stuffed Shishito Poppers

We used shishito peppers in this recipe makeover of classic game-day jalapeño poppers. They're typically mild, but 5 to 10 percent of them pack some heat, which makes eating them like a game of spicy roulette. Manchego is a sheep's-milk cheese made in Spain that has a buttery texture. Look for it in your supermarket's specialty-cheese section.
By Hilary Meyer

Chipotle Turkey-Stuffed Peppers

Whole-grain brown rice and lean turkey fill roasted peppers in this low-fat main dish recipe. The chipotle peppers add a smoky taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brown Rice-Stuffed Peppers

This whole grain recipe version of Spanish rice is served in a sweet pepper but could be served in a bowl as a side dish. It goes well with chicken or pork.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chili Bean-Stuffed Peppers

Easy slow-cooked stuffed peppers get a delightful Southwestern twist when filled with rice and beans and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
These Mexican-inspired stuffed peppers are perfect for your next breakfast or brunch endeavor. With 16 grams of protein in each serving, these peppers are sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peppers Stuffed with Bulgur, Nuts & Raisins

A nutty bulgur pilaf fills bright bell peppers. Make it a meal: Greek Revival Salad completes this vegetarian supper.
By Bharti Kirchner

Spicy Egg-Stuffed Peppers

In this recipe, you can choose to use poblano chile peppers or sweet peppers, depending on which flavor you prefer; spicy or sweet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Paprika-Spiced Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
4
Plenty of paprika lends a lightly pungent flavor and vibrant red color to the creamy sauce and the pork, beef and rice filling in this Hungarian-inspired stuffed peppers recipe.
By Bruce Aidells
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com