Healthy Omelet Recipes

Find healthy, delicious omelet recipes, from EatingWell, including cheese, egg white and spinach omelets.

Staff Picks

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar

Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs with the classic combo of ham, Cheddar cheese and broccoli to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!
By Carolyn Casner

Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

These simple veggie muffin-tin "omelets" are easy to make in the morning--or mix up the batter the night before. They're perfect for company or to take for an easy breakfast on the go.
By Carolyn Casner

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
By Kathy Gunst

Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet

This high-protein breakfast recipe features broccoli and cheese folded into a light and fluffy omelet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

10-Minute Spinach Omelet

Pull together a nutritious breakfast in just 10 minutes with this delicious spinach omelet recipe. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor. 
By Breana Killeen

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with a Southwestern spin to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Avocado & Kale Omelet

Move over, avocado toast. Top a high-protein omelet with avocado and fiber-rich kale and you'll keep hunger at bay for longer.
By Julia Clancy

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Sausage & Gruyère

With a little help from your trusty muffin tin, you can meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs like these with sausage and Gruyère to stash away in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Avocado & Arugula Omelet

Add some greens and healthy fat to your breakfast when you top an omelet with arugula and avocado. Serve with crusty whole-grain toast, if desired.
By Julia Clancy

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet

This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast.
By Adam Dolge

Inspiration and Ideas

Stay full until lunch when you add avocado and smoked salmon to your morning routine. Their healthy fat helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.
Fresh Tomato Omelets with Mozzarella Cheese

This egg and cheese omelet recipe is low in fat, making it great for a heart-healthy diet.

All Healthy Omelet Recipes

Spinach & Tomato Omelet

This colorful, flavorful omelet packs two servings of vegetables. Now that's starting your day off right!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon, Cheddar & Chive Omelet

In this satisfying healthy breakfast recipe, bacon and cheese are tucked into the omelet. The key to this omelet is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
By Kathy Gunst

Red Pepper Omelet

This healthy red pepper and goat cheese omelet is ready in just 10 minutes. Frozen basil cubes add wonderful flavor to this dish and help make it super quick to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Provencal Omelet

Using refrigerated egg product for this vegetable omelet keeps it low in cholesterol. Flavor comes from herbs and a little cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick and Easy Omelet

Fresh baby spinach and a homemade red pepper relish fill this healthy omelet. Serve with some toast and fresh fruit for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fast Omelet-Topped Rosemary Veggies

This quick and easy omelet is the perfect solution to breakfast or brunch. This low-calorie omelet packs a protein punch and offers a unique flavor combination guaranteed to help jump start the day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus-Cheese Omelet

This cheesy-asparagus omelet is easy-to-prepare, satisfies your hunger, and looks beautiful, too!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Potato & Feta Omelet

Potatoes have a special affinity with eggs. If you keep frozen hash browns on hand (check the label and choose hash browns with less than 1 gram of fat per serving), you can whip up a simple, satisfying omelet like this one at a moment's notice. To cut back on saturated fat, use 2 whole eggs and 2 egg whites.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanish Potato Omelet

Topped with melted cheese and diced tomatoes, this yummy breakfast dish is made with your slow cooker.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & Canadian Bacon Omelet

An omelet is a satisfying meal to start the day, and will give you staying power until your midmorning snack. Although cooking a low-fat omelet may seem complicated at first glance, it will quickly become second nature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetable-Filled Omelets

Enjoy this vegetable omelet for breakfast or dinner. Pair it with potatoes or slice of toast for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Veggie Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with roasted red peppers, veggie sausage and mozzarella cheese. Stash these in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Southwestern Omelet Wrap

Folding a flat omelet in a whole-wheat wrapper makes a high-protein breakfast (or lunch) that is totable and fun. If you want to start the day with a hot egg breakfast, but don't want to fuss with cooking in the morning, you can make this wrap the night before. In the morning, just microwave and go.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chile, Potato & Cheese Omelet

Serve topped with salsa. Accompany with warmed flour tortillas and a grated carrot salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
