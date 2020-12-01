Hard Boiled Egg Recipes

Medium-Boiled Eggs
Learn how to make medium-boiled eggs with this quick recipe. Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy texture that makes them perfect for topping toast or adding to a party board.
Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
Protein Bistro Lunch Box
Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this affordable lunch is easy to make and pack yourself. With high-protein ingredients like a hard-boiled egg, edamame and tuna, this bistro-style lunch will leave you feeling satisfied.
Air-Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs
These air-fryer hard-boiled eggs are a fuss-free way to cook hard-boiled eggs without boiling water. Having some hard-boiled eggs on hand is great for meal prep or an easy grab-and-go snack.
Soy Sauce Eggs
Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.
Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds
This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.
Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce
Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.
Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs
This salad capitalizes on fresh spring produce and gets a simple protein boost from hard-boiled eggs. Meal-prep this healthy lunch salad by mixing the salad base together and simmering a batch of hard-boiled eggs on the weekend. Then you'll be ready to just add one or two eggs with a drizzle of tangy vinaigrette for the simplest spring salad-to-go.