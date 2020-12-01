Healthy Breakfast Hash Recipes

Chickpea & Potato Hash
The eggs cook right on top of this chickpea and potato hash--cook them a few extra minutes if you prefer hard-set eggs. Serve with warm pita bread and a cucumber salad with mint and yogurt.
Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash
Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
Sweet Potato, Broccoli & Wild Rice Hash
In this healthy sweet potato hash, a mix of sweet potatoes, broccoli and wild rice provides a savory base for a fried egg.
Florentine Hash Skillet
Here's a super-quick all-in-one-skillet breakfast to start your day, loaded with hash browns, spinach, egg and cheese.
Air-Fryer Hash Browns
Air-fryer hash-brown potatoes will forever change how you cook hash browns. With less mess and a crispier crust, these air-fryer hash browns are sure to become a breakfast staple. The cheese not only helps the potatoes bind together, but it also adds a boost of flavor to each bite.
Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Sweet potatoes are a colorful, fiber-packed swap for regular potatoes in this healthy hash brown recipe. Take these crispy sweet potato hash browns up a notch by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal.