Healthy Vegetarian Mexican Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian Mexican soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

 Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

33
Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Spicy Butternut Squash Soup

6
This silky-smooth butternut soup gets a hit of spice from chipotle, cloves and cumin. Adapted from Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta at Rancho La Puerta.
By Jesús González

Sopa Tarasca

2
This famous soup from the state of Michoacán in Western Mexico is often made with a base of pureed beans along with tomatoes and dried chiles, which bring a lot of the character to the dish. Here we use ancho chiles, which are sweet, earthy and relatively mild. You could also use pasillas, which have a heat level similar to anchos--or, if you like it hot, gaujillos, which also bring some smoky notes to the pot.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

8
“Tortilla soup has a place, I feel, in practically every collection of Mexican recipes,” says Rick Bayless. This is a vegetarian version of the classic soup, usually made with chicken. Earthy dark pasilla chile flavors the soul-satisfying broth. (Recipe adapted from Rick Bayless.)
By Rick Bayless
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com