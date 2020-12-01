Healthy Vegetarian Burrito Recipes

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice
These meal-prep vegan burrito bowls are healthier and more flavorful than takeout. Make them early in the week for grab-and-go meals when days are busy. We use frozen cauliflower rice, a low-carb substitute for white or brown rice, to cut down on prep time.
Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling--made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs--is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.
Freezer Bean & Cheese Burritos
This copycat version of store-bought frozen burritos is perfect for meal prepping. Make a big batch to store in the freezer for healthy packable lunches or a quick campsite meal.
Spicy Refried Black Bean Burrito
Skip frozen burritos and make your own by spicing up a can of refried black beans with chopped pickled jalapeños. Serve this easy vegetarian dish with tortilla chips, if desired.
Kitchen Sink Burritos
This vegetarian bean burrito recipe is perfect any time of day, from breakfast (add a scrambled egg) to a late-night snack. It's also ideal for days when you need an energy boost to get through a draining event like a soccer tournament or a marathon meeting. Bonus: You can wrap it in foil and eat it on the go. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.
Rice & Bean Freezer Burritos
Save money and sodium when you make a batch of homemade frozen burritos. Mashing the beans and mixing them with tomatoes, cheese and jalapeños before filling the healthy burritos means you get all the ingredients in each bite. Serve with your favorite toppings--we like sour cream, salsa and hot sauce.
Super Breakfast Burritos
Burritos for breakfast? Loaded with beans, corn, salsa and cheese, this hearty meal will definitely get you up and going.
Grilled Vegetable Burritos
Whole-grain tortillas are filled with grilled vegetables, quickly returned to the grill and then served with a fresh cilantro pesto.
Salsa-Tofu Breakfast Burrito
Even though this healthy breakfast burrito comes together in just 5 minutes, you can make this burrito even faster by skipping the skillet and combining the tofu, salsa, salt and pepper in a bowl and microwaving until hot, about 1 minute. Use soy cheese to make it a vegan burrito.
Meatless Burritos
Everyone likes burritos, and this recipe makes enough to serve a crowd. For easy serve-alongs, pick up a fruit salad from the deli and a package or two of Mexican-style rice mix.
Scrambled Egg Burritos with Black Bean Salsa
This protein-packed Southwestern egg burrito recipe is always a hit, whether you're serving it for breakfast, brunch, lunch or a casual dinner. The homemade black bean salsa recipe adds a special touch and takes just 10 minutes, but you can also use your favorite prepared salsa to make this faster.
Curried Chickpea Burritos
Madras meets Mexican in this yummy cross-cultural mash-up of a burrito. The Indian-spiced chickpea-and-potato curry that fills these burritos can easily be prepared ahead of time. When you're ready, all you need to do is reheat and set it out with some warm tortillas for a last-minute roll-your-own-wrap supper.