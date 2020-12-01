100-Calorie Ice & Popsicle Recipes

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops
The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops
Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.
Chunky Peach Popsicles
Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
Berry-Lemon Ice Pops
Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.
Pineapple-Chipotle Pops
Discover your inner child with these very grown-up ice pops! Pineapple and coconut milk are blended together with a hint of chipotle powder to give just the slightest bit of heat. You need six 4-ounce pop molds or eight 3-ounce paper cups and eight wooden craft sticks.