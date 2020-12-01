100-Calorie Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 100-calorie cookie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Spiced Pumpkin Cookies

13
The deep flavors of molasses, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg make these wholesome pumpkin cookies delicious without the addition of butter--and they lend themselves beautifully to the inclusion of whole-wheat flour. They are also the perfect texture for a sandwich cookie--fill them with a slightly sweetened cream cheese frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

9
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

88
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

8
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Chewy Granola Bars

You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Oatmeal Cookies

3
These healthy apple cookies made with oats, shredded apples and brown sugar make snack time enjoyable for everybody.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies

3
These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
By Julia Levy

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies

1
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Soft Sugar Cookies

1
These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Meringues

2
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie

1
This irresistible diabetic-friendly peanut butter cookie recipe contains no flour. For Christmas or special occasions, imprint them with cookie cutters to fit the season instead of the star-shaped cutter.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brownie Cookies

1
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Inspiration and Ideas

Boot Tracks
11
Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
4
These pumpkin sugar cookies are soft and moist with just the right amount of spice and a delicate pumpkin flavor topped off with a nice lightly spiced glaze. They're perfect for a fall after-school snack or light dessert.
Lemon Thins
6
Italian Hazelnut Cookies
4

These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.

All 100-Calorie Cookie Recipes

Button Shortbread Cookies

This healthy shortbread cookie recipe uses white whole-wheat flour instead of white flour. The light-colored flour is mild in flavor, adding nutrients without overpowering the classic shortbread taste. These cookies are easy to make, so they're perfect for a holiday cookie swap or afternoon tea. These cookies are also wonderful to bake with small kids because they'll love poking the buttonholes in the shortbread dough.
By Virginia Willis

Venetian Spice Cookies (Bicciolani)

2
The intense blend of spices in these cookies is a tip of the hat to Venice's history as a conduit for the spice trade between Europe and the Far East.
By Mauro Stoppa

Chocolate-Chocolate Chip Cookies

2
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake chocolate-chocolate chip cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shortbread Cookies with Blueberry Sparkling Sugar

Store-bought decorative sugars just add color and sweetness to baked goods. But when you make your own, like the blueberry sugar here, you add flavor and antioxidants as well.
By Nancy Baggett

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

1
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake peanut butter cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
