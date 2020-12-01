Low-Calorie Turkey Meatballs Recipes

Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
Turn classic chicken parm into meatballs with this easy load-and-go appetizer recipe with a cheesy surprise inside. Making meatballs for a party? Switch your crock pot to warm for serving all party long.
Turkey Albondigas Soup
Albondigas, Spanish for “meatballs,” star in the traditional broth-based Mexican soup. Our version uses turkey rather than beef or pork for the meatballs, and we've pumped up the volume of fresh vegetables in the mix.
Italian Turkey Meatballs
In this healthy turkey meatball recipe, a base of sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic adds flavor and helps keep calories in check and portions hearty. Serve these meatballs with marinara as an appetizer, on top of spaghetti or on a roll for a healthy meatball sub.
Lemon-Rosemary Turkey Meatballs
Lemon and rosemary flavor both these turkey meatballs and their velvety-rich sauce. Thyme can be used instead of the rosemary if you prefer. Serve with whole-wheat pasta or mashed potatoes.
Versatile Saucy Meatballs
These versatile meatballs can be served for lunch in a meatball sandwich or for dinner over pasta. If you're looking for an easy healthy dinner that's low in calories and carbs, try serving them over cooked, shredded spaghetti squash instead of pasta!
Turkey-Apple Meatballs with Spaghetti Squash
Classic spaghetti and meatballs gets a major makeover in this 1-hour main dish recipe! Instead of regular pasta, we opt for low-calorie, low-carb spaghetti squash, and we switch out the beef meatballs with homemade turkey-apple meatballs, which are lower in saturated fat. It's a healthy meal your whole family will enjoy.
Cranberry-Orange-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Ground turkey and bulgur form the base of these healthy Thanksgiving-themed meatballs, which are tossed in a tangy cranberry-sauce glaze. Serve these on a platter or keep them warm in a slow cooker.
Turkey-Pork Mini Meatballs
These mini meatballs are made with a tasty mixture of ground turkey breast and pork. Each serving of six meatballs has under 200 calories.
Sweet-&-Sour Turkey Meatballs
Ground turkey makes tender meatballs. If you do not have Italian seasonings on hand, substitute a mixture of 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram and 1/4 dried teaspoon basil.
Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls
With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these Mediterranean-inspired meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The turkey meatballs are adapted from Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own (see Associated Recipes).
Meatballs with Honey-Mango Barbecue Sauce
This honey-mango barbecue sauce is a perfect sweet topping for meatballs. The touch of cinnamon and dash of cayenne pepper add just the right amount of spice.