Low-Calorie Ground Turkey Recipes

Staff Picks

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.
By Patsy Jamieson

White Turkey Chili

This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles. To keep the saturated fat low, we use one pound of ground turkey and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
By Adam Hickman

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Like sloppy Joes? Then you'll love this sloppy Joe casserole recipe. This kid-friendly dinner has the classic sloppy Joe flavors kids love, while parents will like all the veggies that are packed in to make it a healthy meal.
By Robin Bashinsky

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats

Spaghetti squash stuffed with ground turkey taco filling, pico de gallo and chopped avocado is a fun alternative on family taco night. This recipe is sure to please the kids (omit the spices if your children are sensitive to spices) and perfect for a family dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Meatballs

Turn classic chicken parm into meatballs with this easy load-and-go appetizer recipe with a cheesy surprise inside. Making meatballs for a party? Switch your crock pot to warm for serving all party long.
By Devon O'Brien

Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

Forgo regular pasta (and most of the carbs) for spiralized zucchini "noodles" in these make-ahead meals. The zoodles quickly turn tender-crisp as the veggie-packed Bolognese warms in the microwave.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Turkey Enchilada Poblano Peppers

In this healthy take on a turkey enchilada recipe, we stuff everything into a roasted poblano pepper shell rather than tortillas to pack an extra serving of veggies into this meal. If you can't find poblano peppers, you can substitute green bell peppers instead.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash

The sweetness of the butternut squash tames the kick from cayenne in this healthy turkey chili, making this easy crock pot chili just right for kids and adults alike, whether for weeknight dinners or tailgating parties. For those who prefer a spicier chili, just pass hot sauce at the table. This chili also freezes well, so save leftovers for hearty and healthy dinners and lunches for weeks to come.
By Katie Webster

Turkey Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut saturated fat and calories and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Sesame Turkey Meatloaves with Broccolini

Adding cooked veggies to these mini meatloaves helps the lean turkey stay juicy.
By Breana Killeen

Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers

Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
Turkey Albondigas Soup

Albondigas, Spanish for “meatballs,” star in the traditional broth-based Mexican soup. Our version uses turkey rather than beef or pork for the meatballs, and we've pumped up the volume of fresh vegetables in the mix.
Taco Stuffed Avocados

Turkey & Brown Rice Chili

Turkey Meatballs with Linguine & Fresh Tomato Sauce

Italian Turkey Meatballs

Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps

Based on a popular Chinese dish, these fun wraps also make appealing appetizers for entertaining. Make it a meal: Serve with chile-garlic sauce and rice vinegar for extra zip; toss diced mango and strawberries with lime juice for a quick dessert.

Korean Turkey Burgers with Kimchi

Korean chile paste (also known as gochujang) blended into the ground turkey makes this turkey burger recipe incredibly moist and flavorful. Top these healthy turkey burgers with kimchi--a fermented mixture of cabbage and other vegetables--which can be found near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey & Ricotta Stuffed Shells

This crowd-pleasing, make-ahead pasta dish uses lean ground turkey instead of ground beef and sneaks in zucchini, which helps you eat more vegetables and helps keep the filling moist. Assemble the shells and then freeze to bake off on a busy day for easy, healthy meal prep at its best.
By Lauren Grant

Avocado-Bun Turkey Sliders

Instead of being served on traditional buns, these turkey sliders are sandwiched inside mini avocados for a clever (and low-carb) meal--because why put avocado on your burger when you can put your burger on an avocado? Quick pickled onions are a pretty and tasty topping, and chipotle mayo seals the deal. Bonus: The burgers are cooked on a baking sheet, so it's easy to whip up a whole batch.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey & Bean Burritos

These tasty turkey and bean burritos are the perfect choice for a quick dinner or lunch. Shredded lettuce and Cheddar cheese are wrapped up in warm whole-wheat tortillas with cooked turkey, salsa and beans--yum!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Rosemary Turkey Meatballs

Lemon and rosemary flavor both these turkey meatballs and their velvety-rich sauce. Thyme can be used instead of the rosemary if you prefer. Serve with whole-wheat pasta or mashed potatoes.
By Melissa Pasanen

Apple Turkey Picadillo

This twist on the Latin American staple is made healthier with lean ground turkey and crisp apples. It doubles well. Try tucking it into whole-wheat tortillas or serve over instant brown rice for a quick and healthy supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Turkey Meatballs with Roasted Red Peppers & Polenta

These healthy turkey meatballs take a little more time, but the recipe yields enough extra meatballs and polenta for three other meals (see Associated Recipes).
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Turkey Kofta with Tahini Sauce

Kofta is the common term for the combination of ground meat, onions and spices shaped into balls and cooked. In this turkey kofta kebab recipe, ground turkey and minced onion are mixed with cumin and allspice to make a delicious grilled dinner. Look for tahini, a sesame paste, with Middle Eastern ingredients or in the natural-foods section of the supermarket.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey and Bean Chili

This mild-flavored chili is lower in sodium than most canned chilis or chili seasoning blends.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Chile Turkey Burgers

These healthy turkey burgers are flavored with the Southwestern triad of chiles verdes, cumin and cilantro. We serve them here on tortillas, but traditionalists can go for a bun.
By Steven Raichlen

Turkey Posole

Hominy, onion, garlic and chile peppers are hallmark ingredients in this soup from Mexico. Posole is often made with pork or chicken, but this version uses flavorful turkey breast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stuffed Yellow Peppers

A turkey, vegetable and rice filling with a bread crumb topping make these peppers a satisfying, low-calorie meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Bean Enchiladas

A lively salsa made from fresh or canned tomatillos tops this simple casserole. You can substitute tomatoes for tomatillos, but they don't have the same tangy bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage-Spiked Meatloaves

This Italian meatloaf riff uses sausage to boost its flavor. When you're already cooking meatloaf, it's not much more effort to prep a second meatloaf. The extra one makes a delicious day-after meal (see Tip for ideas for the leftovers) or freeze it for another time.
By Adam Dolge

Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers

These tasty turkey burgers, served on toasted focaccia and dressed with marinara sauce, are reminiscent of a sausage pizza. Shredded mozzarella combined with fresh basil melts beautifully inside these gems.
By Bruce Aidells

Shepherd's Pie

This lower-fat version of the classic hamburger casserole is made with ground turkey, more vegetables, and fewer potatoes than the traditional version.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Meatball Soup

Homemade turkey meatballs are the star of this hearty soup. Full of spinach, macaroni and carrots and topped with grated Parmesan, this recipe takes just about an hour from start to finish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooked Swedish Meatballs

Combine ground pork and ground turkey breast to make these delicious Slow-Cooked Swedish Meatballs. Serve meatballs and creamy sauce over egg noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey-Mushroom Burgers with Scallion-Lemon Mayonnaise

In this healthy turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and mushrooms are added to produce a thick and uncommonly juicy, flavorful turkey burger. An easy, lightened mayo sauce provides the perfect accent.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Cranberry-Turkey Meatloaf

This healthy turkey meatloaf recipe is packed with cranberries, sage and celery--all the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner wrapped up into one delicious turkey meatloaf.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Base Turkey Mixture

Halve this Base Turkey Mixture Recipe to use in both the Turkey Meatball Minestrone and Zucchini Turkey Lasagna (see associated recipes) .
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Meatball Soup

Vegetables and lean meatballs streamline a traditional Italian meatball soup to make it lighter while keeping all the great flavor. Save some of the meatball soup to make a delicious casserole for later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry & Herb Turkey Burgers

Our usual problem with turkey burgers is the dry, chewy texture of the cooked meat. The usual solution is to add fat, but a little sautéed onion, dried cranberries and soaked couscous work even better without larding down this healthy main course. With sage and thyme, call it a summery answer to Thanksgiving dinner. If you like, serve with homemade Blueberry Ketchup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hawaiian Turkey Sliders

Grilled pineapple tops flavorful turkey burgers to give this easy slider recipe Hawaiian flair.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
