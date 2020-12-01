Low-Calorie Shrimp Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie shrimp recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

12
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

16
Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

12
Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

63
Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

9
Classic garlicky shrimp scampi gets a low-carb makeover in this easy dinner recipe. Zucchini noodles, also known as "zoodles," are a healthier alternative to traditional pasta--they mimic the texture of pasta while taking on the flavor of whatever sauce you serve them with. Make sure you salt and drain the zoodles, otherwise your final dish will be soupy and the flavor will be diluted.
By Carolyn Casner

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

21
Garlicky shrimp are served on top of buttery, cilantro-flecked spaghetti squash in this quick, healthy dinner recipe inspired by shrimp scampi. Pair with a side of sautéed greens, such as kale, collards or spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo

5
In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Jerk Shrimp

7
Here's a shrimp sheet pan supper that's roasted and caramelized to perfection! The pineapple in this recipe makes a sweet sauce that balances the heat of the Jamaican jerk seasoning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

1
We're mixing whole-grain spaghetti with zucchini noodles to add volume and save calories in these simple, flavor-packed meal-prep bowls. The bright and herby chimichurri sauce originally appeared in Katie Workman's salmon recipe for EatingWell magazine (see Associated Recipes). Leftover chicken, tofu or canned beans can be swapped in for the shrimp.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

9
The quick 10-minute Spicy Cabbage Slaw serves as the low-carb base in this veggie-packed lunch recipe. Topped with high-protein edamame and shrimp, this satisfying lunch will help you power through the afternoon.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Shrimp Oreganata Cauliflower Gnocchi

This cauliflower gnocchi dinner is ready in just minutes on busy nights. A simple flavor-packed sauce marries the tender pasta with cooked shrimp. If you don't eat shrimp, use rotisserie chicken instead.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Smoky Shrimp, Corn & Pea One-Pot Pasta

7
Make your sauce and pasta all at once with this fast weeknight pasta dinner recipe. By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

22 Shrimp Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight
Whether you're in the mood for pasta, tacos, salad or casserole, this mix of recipes has something tasty in store for you.
Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus
14
The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
Seafood Chowder Casserole
10
Smoky Collards & Shrimp with Cheesy Grits
3
BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous
4

In the U.S., dry whole-wheat couscous has been partially cooked, making it a quick-cooking (5 minutes!) whole-grain weeknight dinner champ. And when you buy peeled shrimp, plus a bag of prechopped kale and bottled barbecue sauce, the savings in prep time helps to get this healthy dinner done in a jiff.

All Low-Calorie Shrimp Recipes

Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls

We like the chewy bite and large size of pearl couscous (sometimes labeled Israeli couscous) for the base of these bowls.
By Laura Kanya

Crispy Panko-Parmesan Baked Shrimp

3
This easy baked shrimp dish is crispy, lemony, garlicky, buttery and simply delicious! Toasting the panko before topping the shrimp makes for a super-crispy topping. Serve these flavorful shrimp with over angel-hair pasta and add a green salad or a side of vegetables for a quick dinner that's simple enough for weeknights but fancy enough to serve to company.
By Ivy Odom

Shrimp & Crab Cakes

3
These are delicious with Spicy Cucumber Dipping Sauce.
By Kirsten Dixon

Air-Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

These air-fried popcorn shrimp get crispy and crunchy with very little oil. We pair it with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce for a tasty snack you'll want to make again and again.
By Robin Bashinsky

Shrimp & Spinach Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with shrimp, spinach, oregano, caramelized onions and feta cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles

11
The tangy lemon-caper sauce in this healthy Italian makeover recipe is a natural with shrimp. Serving it over zucchini noodles (aka zoodles) keeps the dish summery and low-cal, but it's also delicious with whole-wheat spaghetti.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Paella with Shrimp & Mussels

4
Our quick take on paella is studded with mussels and shrimp. Traditional paella made with short-grain rice takes a while to cook and can be a bit tricky. Instant brown rice is a great shortcut--what it lacks in authenticity it more than makes up for in convenience. Make sure you seek out saffron, which gives the dish its distinctive yellow color and signature flavor. Serve with: Spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Rice Shrimp Bowl with Tomatoes & Avocado

4
This quick and easy bowl pairs brown rice with cooked shrimp, tossed in a ginger-soy-sesame sauce, to create a flavorful dish in no time. Topping with tomatoes and avocado adds color and nutrients. Use leftover brown rice or pick up a package of pre-cooked brown rice from the grocery store to keep this meal no-cook.
By Julia Clancy

Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini

1
Have this fresh shrimp and pasta meal on the table in 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp & Cheddar Grits

10
The South's version of creamy polenta, grits are easy to make on a weeknight--especially when topped with quickly broiled shrimp and scallions. Use the sharpest Cheddar you can find for these cheesy grits. Serve with: Sautéed greens and a tall glass of iced tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Alfredo

1
Healthify classic fettuccine Alfredo by adding protein-rich shrimp and using whole-wheat noodles instead of white for extra fiber. We love the full flavor of Asiago cheese in this quick and comforting dinner, but any hard Italian cheese, like Parmigiano Reggiano or Romano, will work well too.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables

27
Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

2
Make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or substitute kimchi.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Sautéed Shrimp with Mango Salsa & Coconut Cauliflower Rice

11
Shrimp and rice get a tropical-fruit makeover in this healthy 400-calorie dinner. Instead of rice, we've combined riced cauliflower and coconut milk for light coconut rice topped with spicy shrimp and a juicy mango-avocado salsa to cool it all down. Squeeze on some fresh lime juice before digging in to take this easy meal to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Weeknight Shrimp Boil

6
This quick shrimp boil recipe packs all the fun of a beach-party meal into an easy weeknight dinner. Chicken sausage cuts calories and the leek adds extra veggies.
By Devon O'Brien

Sauteed Snapper & Shrimp with Creole Sauce

3
In this island-inspired fish recipe, celery, bell pepper, tomatoes and wine complement the shrimp and fish. Serve this healthy fish recipe with brown rice, couscous or quinoa to soak up the fragrant sauce.
By Kathy Gunst

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

4
These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
By Karen Rankin

Mediterranean Sauteed Shrimp & Fennel

5
Serve this sautéed fennel and shrimp with a tomato-caper sauce in whatever way suits your fancy--with pasta, whole grains, such as bulgur or brown rice, or even mashed potatoes. Serve with: A mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Fried Rice

9
This healthy shrimp fried rice recipe is packed with vegetables and makes 4 generous servings, so you'll need to use a large skillet that is at least 12 inches wide. A large wok also works well. If you have cooked rice on hand, omit Step 1 and add 2 1/2 cups cooked rice to the pan in Step 5.
By David Bonom

Low-Country Boil

7
One pot is all you need for this easy Low-Country boil. We added green beans to the classic combination of potatoes, corn, shrimp and sausage to boost the veggie servings for a healthier crowd-pleasing meal. Dump the whole potful out on newspaper and serve with melted butter for dipping and crusty bread to round it all off!
By Devon O'Brien

Shrimp with Mango & Basil

8
This one-pan stir-fry is an Indian feast of sweet shrimp, perfumy mangoes and spicy basil. It's guaranteed to evoke dinnertime oohs and ahhs. Carbs are a time-tested way to take the pop out of the heat, so make sure you have plenty of aromatic jasmine rice to go with this fiery dish. Use prepeeled shrimp to make preparation a breeze.
By Raghavan Iyer

Shrimp Paulista

6
Residents of Sao Paulo call themselves Paulistas and this simple shrimp dish is a regional favorite. Traditionally, the shrimp are cooked in their shells; however, we've removed them to make for easier eating.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Stir-Fried Shrimp & Sugar Snap Peas

This shrimp stir-fry has bright flavors from sugar snap peas, garlic and ginger and comes together in less than a half-hour for a quick, healthy meal.
By Grace Young

Baked Popcorn Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce

1
This healthy popcorn shrimp recipe uses tiny shrimp to make crunchy bites perfect for popping in your mouth. We also swap out mayo-based tartar sauce for a healthier Greek yogurt dip flavored with Thai chili sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com