Healthy Low-Fat Super Bowl Recipes

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices
A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
BBQ Chicken Tenders
These crispy boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders stay crisp with only a light coating of oil—no deep-frying needed. Serve as an appetizer or try them for dinner with crunchy vegetables and dip on the side.
Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea
This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
EatingWell Energy Drink
Here's a refreshing lemony energy drink recipe to give you a caffeine energy boost when you don't want coffee. It's a double-strength brew of green tea plus yerba maté and delivers about 135 mg caffeine plus antioxidants. Compared with store-bought energy drinks, this homemade energy drink recipe saves about 150 calories and has less than half the sugar. Add an extra-fresh taste by garnishing the rim with chopped mint. Yerba maté is a tea made from the leaves of a South American tree. Look for it with other tea in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
Low-Carb Margarita
This margarita recipe slashes 150 calories compared to typical margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
Slow-Cooked Beans
By cooking your own dried beans, you save money, reduce sodium and get better flavor along with, surprisingly, more vitamins and minerals. If you can't use the whole batch, freeze surplus cooked beans for later use in soups, salads and dips. The range of time for cooking beans is wide and varies with the age and the type of beans selected.
Watermelon Gin Fizz
This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
Pineapple Margaritas with No Added Sugar
Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail
This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks
Our oven-baked zucchini sticks taste every bit as good as their deep-fried brethren with only a fraction of the fat and calories. Serve with a side of your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.
Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea
Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
Iced Mint Green Tea
Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.