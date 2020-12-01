Healthy Low-Fat Super Bowl Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat Super Bowl recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

BBQ Chicken Tenders

These crispy boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders stay crisp with only a light coating of oil—no deep-frying needed. Serve as an appetizer or try them for dinner with crunchy vegetables and dip on the side.
By Hilary Meyer

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Energy Drink

Here's a refreshing lemony energy drink recipe to give you a caffeine energy boost when you don't want coffee. It's a double-strength brew of green tea plus yerba maté and delivers about 135 mg caffeine plus antioxidants. Compared with store-bought energy drinks, this homemade energy drink recipe saves about 150 calories and has less than half the sugar. Add an extra-fresh taste by garnishing the rim with chopped mint. Yerba maté is a tea made from the leaves of a South American tree. Look for it with other tea in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Low-Carb Margarita

This margarita recipe slashes 150 calories compared to typical margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Beans

By cooking your own dried beans, you save money, reduce sodium and get better flavor along with, surprisingly, more vitamins and minerals. If you can't use the whole batch, freeze surplus cooked beans for later use in soups, salads and dips. The range of time for cooking beans is wide and varies with the age and the type of beans selected.
By Jerry Anne Di Vecchio

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Margaritas with No Added Sugar

Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Our oven-baked zucchini sticks taste every bit as good as their deep-fried brethren with only a fraction of the fat and calories. Serve with a side of your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iced Mint Green Tea

Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Creamy Coleslaw
Red and green cabbage and bright orange carrots make a colorful, healthful combination. For an especially nutty flavor, use Savoy instead of regular green cabbage.
Salty Chihuahua
This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
Carrot Dog Pigs in a Blanket
Jojo's Party Mix
Our more sophisticated version of crunchy party mix gets its irresistible, rich taste from olive oil and a bit of Parmesan cheese rather than the better part of a stick of butter, or worse, margarine. With two-thirds less fat (none of it saturated) you can forget about that other stuff.

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean Medley Chili

Three beans are better than one in this slow cooker chili recipe. Each type adds a distinctive flavor and texture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Prosciutto-Wrapped Pineapple Bites

The sweet-and-salty combination in this easy, one-bite prosciutto-wrapped pineapple appetizer recipe is addictive. Double the recipe and serve it for a party. The “bites” taste best with fresh pineapple, but can also be made with canned pineapple chunks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Vegetarian Chili

By consciously choosing no-salt-added and salt-free ingredients, we've kept the sodium low in this hearty, meatless chili recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Jasmine-Mint Iced Tea with Lemon

Here we balance the mildly grassy flavor and slightly astringent mouthfeel of green tea with honey and lemon. Oversteeped green tea can be bitter, so don't brew it any longer than 3 minutes. And be sure to steep in simmering water: water that looks like it's steaming, with little bubbles, but not boiling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Margarita Mocktail

This frosty margarita mocktail is a refreshing nonalcoholic copycat version of the restaurant favorite. All you need is a blender and a few ingredients to blend up this refreshing treat. Grapefruit juice, while not a traditional margarita ingredient, adds a punch of flavor in place of tequila.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plum & Cider Sangria

In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
