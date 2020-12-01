Healthy Summer Cocktail Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer cocktail recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!
By Carolyn Casner

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Peach Margaritas

Enjoy sweet peach flavor anytime of year with this skinny frozen margarita. It tastes just like a restaurant version, but with less sugar, for an easy cocktail you will actually want to make at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Whipped Frozen Creamsicle

For those of you who always loved to run to the curb to buy a little bit of summer on a stick, this drink is right up your alley. The secret to the straight-from-the-ice-cream truck taste of this creamy frozen treat? Double the fruit! A little bit of frozen mango helps thicken the drink naturally in the blender while boosting the juicy flavor of fresh orange juice. Unsweetened vanilla coconut milk brings just a hint of sweetness while keeping this added-sugar-free and vegan. You could also use a sweetened coconut milk if you prefer a little more sweetness. Enjoy this refreshing and nostalgic drink on its own, or add a splash of your favorite vodka or rum for a summer happy hour indulgence. P.S.: Unlike the ice cream version, this one travels well in an insulated cup if you want to take it poolside!
By Casey Barber

Fresh Mint Mojito Cocktail

Fresh mint and zesty lime combine to create a flavor base for this classic rum cocktail. We use superfine sugar to ensure it all dissolves for the smoothest refreshing mojito.
By Carolyn Casner

Peach Sangria

You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).
By Carolyn Casner

Rose Mojito

A homemade simple syrup fragrant with delicate rose petals is an easy way to elevate cocktail hour. Find dried rose petals online, or in the bulk herb section of well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri

You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.
By Hilary Meyer

Frozen Pineapple Margaritas

These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry Tom Collins

The classic Tom Collins cocktail just got a bit of an upgrade! With a touch of sweet honey and lots fresh blueberries, this drink will have yours guests asking, "Tom who?"
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cran Razzy

To keep calories in check, we like to use seltzer along with juice in drinks like vodka and cranberry. This version gets a raspberry twist with cranberry-raspberry juice and raspberries for garnish. For the prettiest garnish, start with big, plump fresh raspberries and freeze them yourself.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
1
