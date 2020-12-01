Healthy Summer Punch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer punch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Raspberry Ginger Lime Seltzer

Raspberries, lime, and ginger sparkle in a homemade soft drink that's the taste of summer in a glass. This homemade soda has three parts: fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water. Store all three components in the fridge separately, then mix just before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach Sangria

You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).
By Carolyn Casner

Plum & Cider Sangria

In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Sangria

This fruity red sangria is just like what you would get in a restaurant. It's easy to make with just five ingredients. A big batch is perfect for parties--or any night on the patio.
By Carolyn Casner
