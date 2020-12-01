Healthy Spring Cake Recipes

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Flourless Honey-Almond Cake
Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
Carrot Cake
Carrots give carrot cake a health-halo effect--people think it's health food, but it's usually very high in fat and calories. But our version has about 40 percent less calories and 50 percent less fat than most. First, we use less oil in our batter. Then we skip the butter in the frosting (don't worry, it's still light and smooth). To ensure the cake is moist, we add nonfat buttermilk and crushed pineapple.
Lemon Cheesecake Bites
These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
Mocha Coffee Cake
A sweet topping of cocoa powder and cinnamon is baked right into this delicious mocha coffee cake.
Mini New York Cheesecakes
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
Coconut Cream & Fruit-Topped Vanilla Cake
This delicious fruit-topped vanilla cake with coconut-cream frosting is perfect for a birthday or holiday party.
Blueberry Lemon Curd Ice Cream Cake
For a sweet and easy diabetes-friendly dessert, enjoy this lemony ice cream cake with blueberries.
Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes
Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake
Chunks of rhubarb accent this moist, tender cake. Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the batter before baking to create a crisp top. Enjoy a slice of rhubarb cake for breakfast or dessert.
Berry Ginger Shortcakes
For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!