Healthy Spring Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spring cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

30
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

17
Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake

18
Carrots give carrot cake a health-halo effect--people think it's health food, but it's usually very high in fat and calories. But our version has about 40 percent less calories and 50 percent less fat than most. First, we use less oil in our batter. Then we skip the butter in the frosting (don't worry, it's still light and smooth). To ensure the cake is moist, we add nonfat buttermilk and crushed pineapple.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lemon Cheesecake Bites

These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes

1
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Coffee Cake

A sweet topping of cocoa powder and cinnamon is baked right into this delicious mocha coffee cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini New York Cheesecakes

2
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Coconut Cream & Fruit-Topped Vanilla Cake

This delicious fruit-topped vanilla cake with coconut-cream frosting is perfect for a birthday or holiday party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry Lemon Curd Ice Cream Cake

For a sweet and easy diabetes-friendly dessert, enjoy this lemony ice cream cake with blueberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes

1
Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake

1
Chunks of rhubarb accent this moist, tender cake. Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the batter before baking to create a crisp top. Enjoy a slice of rhubarb cake for breakfast or dessert.
By Lisa Cherkasky

Berry Ginger Shortcakes

For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Inspiration and Ideas

Bunny Butt Cake
1
You won't believe how easy it is to assemble this adorable bunny-butt-shaped cake. You don't even need any special baking pans--just a round cake pan and a muffin tin are used to make the cute bunny butt and little bunny feet. Shredded coconut and fresh berries complete the look in a snap for an Easter dessert everyone will rave about.
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
58
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
