Healthy Spring Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spring chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

23
Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) 
14
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas

11
Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

22
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken Cutlets with Tomatoes & Olives

8
This saucy one-skillet chicken dish is full of tomatoes, spinach, olives and capers. Try Kalamata olives in place of the green Castelvetranos or a combination of both. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles with a mixed green salad on the side.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon & Dill Chicken

36
Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-&-Mushroom Marsala

3
For the best flavor in this classic one-pan chicken dinner recipe use real Marsala wine, not the cooking-wine kind. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Adam Dolge

Loaded Chicken-Quinoa Salad

3
Turn simple precooked ingredients into a delicious one-dish meal, high in fiber and with plenty of protein to keep you feeling satisfied.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

8
This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

1
You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta

9
This rustic stew cooks all day in the slow cooker so you can come home to a comforting, hot dinner. Not a fan of polenta? Try this healthy chicken dinner over pasta instead.
By Meredith Butcher
Kadhai Murghi (Wok-Seared Chicken & Vegetables )
10
This stir-fry is typical of Northern Indian cuisine, with its emphasis on fresh vegetables. Because the cooking happens quickly it's a good idea to measure out and prepare all the ingredients in this recipe before you fire up the wok.
Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens
5
Chicken Tetrazzini
9
Slab Chicken Potpie
3

Slab fruit pies are all the rage for summer parties, so why not give classic chicken potpie the same treatment and create buzz at a cool-weather gathering as well. Premade pie crusts and frozen veggies make this chicken dinner easy to prepare without sacrificing flavor.

All Healthy Spring Chicken Recipes

Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings

7
This crowd-pleasing gnocchi recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight comfort meal. Get all the flavors of chicken and dumplings without having to make the dumplings when you use gnocchi in their place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tenders & Couscous Wrap with Fresh Herbs

17
This wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders and couscous with a hit of lemon and a healthy dose of fresh herbs. Save any leftovers to wrap up for an easy lunch. Serve with: Mixed green salad and a glass of crisp white wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash Alfredo with Chicken & Spinach

1
If you're not feeling like regular pasta tonight, turn to butternut squash noodles. These delicate veggie strands are a great base for any number of sauces and toppings, like this creamy and decadent Alfredo sauce with chicken, garlic and silky spinach.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo

19
Sun-dried tomatoes and Romano cheese pack a flavorful punch along with the tantalizing aroma of fresh marjoram in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach or steamed broccolini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Old-Fashioned Chicken & Dumplings

8
Our revision of creamy chicken and dumplings uses whole-wheat flour for the dumplings and adds lots of vegetables to the filling. The delicious, satisfying results are packed with beneficial nutrients and dietary fiber, and because we don't use canned soup for the sauce, sodium levels are drastically reduced. To go even lighter, try the recipe with boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

31
Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with hearty vegetables, with just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.
By Jim Romanoff

Easy Chicken Fried Rice

4
Frozen mixed vegetables make this healthy chicken fried rice recipe quick, easy and economical. If you don't have leftover cooked rice, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread it out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

8
Colorful peppers and tomatoes and sweet onion make this sausage dinner pop with fresh flavor. Roasting instead of sautéing makes this even easier for a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

30
If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage, Pepper & Potato Packets

2
Make a complete meal in one foil packet with this easy recipe full of seasoned sausage, peppers and potatoes. This easy dinner is great for grilling at home or prepping ahead and taking along on a camping trip to cook over the coals.
By Carolyn Casner

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

20
Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Camping Chicken Quesadillas

These make-ahead quesadillas are a genius campfire dinner solution. Assemble and wrap in foil at home, then once you get to camp, just throw over hot coals for a quick campsite meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Pressure-Cooker Chicken & Rice (Arroz con Pollo)

3
Satisfy your Mexican-food craving with this healthy recipe. Just dump all your ingredients into an electric multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this easy recipe for flavorful arroz con pollo.
By Hilary Meyer

Lemon-Sopressata Chicken

7
You'll only need 5 ingredients and 30 minutes for this healthy chicken recipe. Serve with mashed potatoes and a mixed green salad with red-wine vinaigrette to round out dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry

24
Spiked with lots of zesty lemon, this delectable chicken stir-fry has a colorful mix of snow peas, carrots and scallions. But feel free to substitute other thinly sliced vegetables, such as bell peppers or zucchini. Serve with: Rice noodles or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Quinoa & Veggie Bowl

1
With a whopping 19 grams of protein, this one-dish meal will keeping you feeling full and satisfied for hours.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini

3
We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Vietnamese Pulled Chicken

5
Busy week coming up? Cook up these easy poached chicken breasts infused with the flavors of the ubiquitous Vietnamese sauce nuoc cham in your slow cooker on Sunday. Then enjoy the leftover chicken three different ways over the days to come--ladled with the broth over rice noodles, layered with vegetables on a sandwich and mixed with mayo to make a creamy chicken salad.
By Stacy Fraser

Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

1
This kid-friendly recipe keeps every element of tacos separate so your child can decide to eat them separately or have fun building their own mini tacos with their favorite toppings. Plus, it's perfect for packing into a bento box for a healthy lunch for school.
By Carolyn Casner

Oven-Fried Chicken Breasts

This recipe crisps chicken in the oven rather than in a skillet or deep-fat fryer, cutting down on calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

The next time you grill or broil chicken breasts, cook some extra pieces to use in this salad. Or if you prefer, pick up some packaged cooked chicken breast strips or cubes at the grocery store.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bow Tie Pasta with Chicken and Broccoli

1
Light mayonnaise makes an easy sauce for the chicken and pasta. It also helps keep the fat and calories down in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Asparagus with Melted Gruyere

9
For this elegant dish, boneless chicken breast and asparagus are smothered in a luxurious white-wine sauce with just the right amount of melted Gruyère cheese. Tarragon and lemon add a delicious light flavor that is perfect with asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing

7
Asparagus and bacon are wrapped around spiced chicken tenders in this quick and healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a green salad tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette or make extra cucumber-ranch dressing and use it for your salad too.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
