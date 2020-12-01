Healthy Chicken Taco Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken taco recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.
By Sarah Epperson

Grilled Chicken Tacos with Slaw & Lime Crema

In this easy and healthy chicken taco recipe, we top grilled chicken tenders with a crunchy and colorful vegetable slaw and a simple blend of sour cream, lime juice and cilantro. The chicken is cooked on a grill pan, so these crowd-pleasing chicken tacos make for a great 25-minute weeknight dinner year-round.
By Robin Bashinsky

Shredded Chicken Tacos

This taco recipe is a great choice for midweek dinners, even if it's not Taco Tuesday! Instead of beef, we use moist, boneless chicken thighs and to make things easier for you, the taco filling is cooked in a slow cooker, so you can prepare it in the morning and come home to a delicious meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chile-Orange Chicken Tacos

A taco night favorite! Boneless chicken breasts cook low and slow in a chipotle-orange sauce until they're pull-apart tender, then are paired with a fresh avocado-orange salsa.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Chicken Tacos with Brussels Sprouts

To add a variety of textures to these chicken tacos, we poach the chicken to keep it super-tender and moist while broiling the Brussels for a crisp mix-in. The creamy sauce rounds out the combo.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

This kid-friendly recipe keeps every element of tacos separate so your child can decide to eat them separately or have fun building their own mini tacos with their favorite toppings. Plus, it's perfect for packing into a bento box for a healthy lunch for school.
By Carolyn Casner

Cilantro-Lime Chicken Tacos

A quick lime marinade does double duty as a sauce in these tangy chicken tacos.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Spicy Chicken Tacos

While many North Americans think of tacos as having crisp, fried shells, authentic Mexican tacos are made with soft, fresh corn tortillas. The traditional preparation is the smart choice, as unfried corn tortillas are low in fat and made with whole grains.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chipotle Chicken Tacos with Avocado Crema

A rich, creamy topping made of mashed avocado, sour cream, lime juice and salt takes these spicy slow-cooker chicken tacos to the next level. Lightly toast the tortillas, if desired. Use any leftover avocado cream as a chip dip, and serve with tortilla chips.
By Cooking Light

Chicken Tacos with Charred Tomatoes

Charring tomatoes in a hot, dry skillet makes them smoky and flavorful; in combination with fresh herbs and spices, they elevate this dish from “everyday” to “ta-da!” Serve the tacos with reduced-fat sour cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tacos with Tangerine-Lime Crema

This spicy chicken taco recipe gets fresh orange flavor from both the crema and crunchy slaw toppings. Serve with tortilla chips and ice-cold beer.
By Laraine Perri

Chicken Mole Tacos

This easy slow-cooker chicken recipe with mole poblano gets plenty of complex flavor from anchos (dried poblanos). Beer is an unconventional ingredient, but makes a nice bittersweet companion for the chiles. For more ways to serve this healthy mole, try these ideas: leave the chicken on the bone and serve with the sauce over brown rice; serve the shredded chicken on buns with creamy coleslaw; or stir vegetables and a can of rinsed beans into the saucy shredded chicken to make chili.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Rating: Unrated
Rating: Unrated
