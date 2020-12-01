Healthy Beef Taco Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beef taco recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carne Asada Tacos

Rating: Unrated
10
These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Loosely translated as "minced meat," the traditional texture of carne picada ranges from finely chopped to ground. Here we start with brisket, which becomes nice and tender in the slow cooker, then shred and chop the meat before serving. The seasoning is flavorful but not too spicy. Blistered jalapeños added at the end will satisfy the heat-lovers in the family. Pile the brisket into warmed corn tortillas, with lettuce, the jalapeños, cheese and avocado salsa for a healthy dinner that'll wake up your taco night routine.
By Liana Krissoff

The EatingWell Taco

Rating: Unrated
14
Building the perfect taco is a very personal task--cheese under meat, cheese on top, no cheese at all? This is just our recommendation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lean & Spicy Taco Meat

Rating: Unrated
8
A combination of lean ground beef and ultra-lean ground turkey breast makes a less-greasy filling. Bypass taco-seasoning packets in favor of making your own full-flavored filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Beef Tacos with Tomato-Avocado Pico de Gallo

Rating: Unrated
1
These spicy chipotle tacos are the perfect choice for your next taco night. You can substitute ground turkey for the beef if you'd like, but either way, you'll want to make sure each bite includes a bit of the homemade pico de gallo.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Shredded Beef Tacos with Pico de Gallo

Rating: Unrated
2
Use your crock pot for perfectly tender beef in this easy taco recipe. The quick fresh pico de gallo adds crunch, flavor and color, but your favorite fresh salsa will make a great taco topper in a pinch.
By Devon O'Brien

Slow-Cooker Red Chile-Beef Tacos

The meat in these slow-cooker tacos gets incredibly tender, thanks to plenty of time in the crock pot. The sauce in this dish is smoky and rich from the chiles, onion, fire-roasted tomatoes and beef. Toast the tortillas, if you'd like.
By Cooking Light

Cauliflower Tortilla Beef Tacos

Rating: Unrated
3
These full-flavor tacos are wrapped up in sneaky lower carb tortillas made from cauliflower. The trick is getting as much moisture out of the cauliflower before mixing it with the cheese and eggs.
By Katie Webster

Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a pro tip from chef Rick Bayless, who shared this skirt steak taco recipe: puree a can of chipotles in adobo sauce and keep it in your fridge. Adobo is a vinegary tomato sauce, so along with the chipotles (smoked jalapeños), it becomes an all-purpose marinade that's spicy, smoky and salty, all in one. In this recipe you brush it on the steak before grilling but Bayless also does the same move on eggplant, chicken and fish. And having the sauce on hand means you're ready to whip up this easy grilled dinner at a moment's notice.
By Rick Bayless

Easy Taco Salad

Pre-cooked ground beef makes this easy taco salad recipe ready in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Taco Salad Bento Lunch for Kids

No more half-eaten lunches--this taco-inspired bento box lunch is a healthy and portable meal your kid will love.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Inspiration and Ideas

Korean-Style Beef & Cabbage Tacos

Korean-Style Beef & Cabbage Tacos

Rating: Unrated
1
This Korean-flavored steak tacos recipe uses cabbage in three ways: a crisp cabbage leaf acts as the shell, sautéed cabbage is part of the filling and pickled cabbage tops off the tacos. You can prepare most of the ingredients ahead, so all you have to do is assemble the steak tacos when you're ready to serve.
Adobo Flank Steak Tacos

Adobo Flank Steak Tacos

Lime juice and adobo sauce lend a tangy and smoky flavor to these grilled steak tacos.
Korean Steak & Mushroom Tacos with Kimchi

Korean Steak & Mushroom Tacos with Kimchi

Rating: Unrated
1
Quick Steak Carne Asada Tacos

Quick Steak Carne Asada Tacos

Chili-Taco Casserole

Chili-Taco Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Slow-Cooker Beef Tacos with Rhubarb Salsa

Slow-Cooker Beef Tacos with Rhubarb Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1

Flank Steak Tacos with Strawberry Salsa

Rating: Unrated
2

For this easy taco recipe, we've topped skillet-cooked flank steak with a quick fresh salsa that takes advantage of perfectly ripe strawberries. Make the salsa while the steak cooks for a 30-minute dinner the whole family will love.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com