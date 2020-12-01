Healthy Beef Taco Recipes

Taco Lettuce Wraps
Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
Carne Asada Tacos
These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa
Loosely translated as "minced meat," the traditional texture of carne picada ranges from finely chopped to ground. Here we start with brisket, which becomes nice and tender in the slow cooker, then shred and chop the meat before serving. The seasoning is flavorful but not too spicy. Blistered jalapeños added at the end will satisfy the heat-lovers in the family. Pile the brisket into warmed corn tortillas, with lettuce, the jalapeños, cheese and avocado salsa for a healthy dinner that'll wake up your taco night routine.
The EatingWell Taco
Building the perfect taco is a very personal task--cheese under meat, cheese on top, no cheese at all? This is just our recommendation.
Lean & Spicy Taco Meat
A combination of lean ground beef and ultra-lean ground turkey breast makes a less-greasy filling. Bypass taco-seasoning packets in favor of making your own full-flavored filling.
Chipotle Beef Tacos with Tomato-Avocado Pico de Gallo
These spicy chipotle tacos are the perfect choice for your next taco night. You can substitute ground turkey for the beef if you'd like, but either way, you'll want to make sure each bite includes a bit of the homemade pico de gallo.
Slow-Cooker Shredded Beef Tacos with Pico de Gallo
Use your crock pot for perfectly tender beef in this easy taco recipe. The quick fresh pico de gallo adds crunch, flavor and color, but your favorite fresh salsa will make a great taco topper in a pinch.
Slow-Cooker Red Chile-Beef Tacos
The meat in these slow-cooker tacos gets incredibly tender, thanks to plenty of time in the crock pot. The sauce in this dish is smoky and rich from the chiles, onion, fire-roasted tomatoes and beef. Toast the tortillas, if you'd like.
Cauliflower Tortilla Beef Tacos
These full-flavor tacos are wrapped up in sneaky lower carb tortillas made from cauliflower. The trick is getting as much moisture out of the cauliflower before mixing it with the cheese and eggs.
Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa
Here's a pro tip from chef Rick Bayless, who shared this skirt steak taco recipe: puree a can of chipotles in adobo sauce and keep it in your fridge. Adobo is a vinegary tomato sauce, so along with the chipotles (smoked jalapeños), it becomes an all-purpose marinade that's spicy, smoky and salty, all in one. In this recipe you brush it on the steak before grilling but Bayless also does the same move on eggplant, chicken and fish. And having the sauce on hand means you're ready to whip up this easy grilled dinner at a moment's notice.
Taco Salad Bento Lunch for Kids
No more half-eaten lunches--this taco-inspired bento box lunch is a healthy and portable meal your kid will love.