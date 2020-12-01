Healthy Italian Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Italian soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

Hearty Minestrone

Rating: Unrated
4
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.
By Joyce Hendley

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack

Rating: Unrated
2
Your favorite restaurant soup just got easier and healthier with this freezer-to-crock-pot recipe. If you keep a special bottle of olive oil on hand for stand-out dishes, this is the recipe to pull it out for. The headiness of the fruity olive oil truly elevates the flavors in this Italian meal-prep slow-cooker soup.
By Katie Webster

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
15
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
10
Originally prepared in the wood-burning hearths of Italian homes, this peasant-style healthy vegetable soup recipe is simple to make in a modern oven. Brimming with artichokes, mushrooms, zucchini and leeks, this easy soup heats up the house as it becomes the perfect warming meal.
By Jane Black

Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
47
Fresh or frozen ravioli cook in minutes and turn this light vegetable soup into a main course. Look for whole-wheat or whole-grain ravioli in the refrigerated or frozen section of the supermarket. Tortellini can be used instead of ravioli as well. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zuppa Toscana

Rating: Unrated
3
This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
By Hilary Meyer

White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
With capers and olives, this heart-healthy soup draws inspiration from Italian puttanesca sauce. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to soak up the broth.
By Adam Dolge

Pasta & Chickpea Soup (Pasta e ceci)

Rating: Unrated
1
This thick soup is full of chickpeas, tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Ribollita Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
Ribollita, a traditional hearty Tuscan soup, typically uses day-old bread to add body and thicken the broth. This ribollita recipe uses a bean mash, which keeps the soup gluten-free and adds fiber. Garnish with extra-virgin olive oil or pepper and grated Parmesan.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Inspiration and Ideas

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations.
Pesto Chicken & Cannellini Bean Soup

Pesto Chicken & Cannellini Bean Soup

This healthy, Italian-inspired chicken soup recipe is loaded with fiber-rich vegetables and beans and gets an extra boost of flavor from a swirl of pesto at the end.
Spicy Cioppino

Spicy Cioppino

12 Creamy Italian-Inspired Soups

12 Creamy Italian-Inspired Soups

21 Italian-Inspired Soups That Take 30 Minutes or Less to Prep

21 Italian-Inspired Soups That Take 30 Minutes or Less to Prep

Italian Peasant Soup with Cabbage, Beans & Cheese

Italian Peasant Soup with Cabbage, Beans & Cheese

Rating: Unrated
5

Italian Wild Rice Soup

Rating: Unrated
1

Using a slow cooker to prepare this diabetic-friendly, Italian Wild Rice Soup makes this scrumptious recipe easy and low maintenance.

All Healthy Italian Soup Recipes

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Minestrone with Italian Sausage & Pesto

With two convenience foods--precooked chicken sausage and refrigerated basil pesto--you can turn ordinary canned minestrone soup into a lunch or dinner that's satisfying and unique. While scanning the canned soup aisle, look for healthy soups that contain less than 450 mg sodium and more than 3 g fiber per 1-cup serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Italian Meatball Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Vegetables and lean meatballs streamline a traditional Italian meatball soup to make it lighter while keeping all the great flavor. Save some of the meatball soup to make a delicious casserole for later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Winter Minestrone

Rating: Unrated
1
This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Gnocchi Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This Italian-inspired vegetable-packed soup features flavorful herbs, mushrooms, kale and tomatoes. Shelf-stable potato gnocchi are vegan, but if you want to make this soup gluten-free or lower in carbs, try cauliflower gnocchi instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Pasta & Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Using basic canned goods and a few other staples, you can make this comforting soup in just minutes. The trick to achieving a full-bodied homemade flavor from canned chicken broth is to freshen it up with a handful of herbs, some garlic cloves and crushed red pepper. For a meatier flavor, add a little crumbled cooked Italian turkey sausage to the soup.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tortellini & Zucchini Soup

Rating: Unrated
10
Everyone knows tortellini make a quick weeknight pasta dinner--but they also add substance that turns this quick, colorful vegetable soup into a meal. One caveat: Read the label carefully; avoid pasta products made with hydrogenated oils or unnecessary preservatives. Enjoy this soup with a slice of multigrain baguette and a spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Rye & Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy rye and butternut squash soup recipe is a healthier take on a traditional squash and rye bread soup from the Valle d'Aosta region of Italy, usually made rich with milk and cheese. This healthy butternut squash soup variation gets its richness from the creamy starches released by the bread and winter squash. If you like caraway, be sure to use rye bread with caraway seeds.
By Emily Horton

Green Vegetable Minestrone

Rating: Unrated
2
Minestrone is sort of a catch-all Italian term for soup, but it's always a welcome meal, especially when it's fortified, as it is here, with plenty of vegetables and protein-packed chickpeas. If you want a little more bite, consider substituting mildly bitter escarole for the chard.
By Deborah Madison

Pasta e Fagioli

This is the classic Italian soup recipe (pasta and beans in a tomato base), though we've reduced the sodium and swapped in whole-grain pasta. Tailor it to your taste with anchovy and crushed red pepper as desired.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Bread & Tomato Soup

Inspired by Tuscany's legendary pappa al pomodoro, this soup is a great way to use stale bread. The traditional version doesn't contain kale or a topping of squash and grape tomatoes, but why not?
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Classic Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Italian wedding soup gets its name from the marriage of meat and greens. Use lean ground beef, pork, or lamb.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Lasagna Soup

This quick and easy vegan lasagna soup has all the classic flavors of lasagna, with plenty of tomatoes, veggies and lasagna noodles broken into bite-size bits. Plant-based meatless crumbles stand in for the sausage, and you won't miss the cheese with the fresh basil puree dolloped on top as a finishing touch.
By Julia Levy

Minestrone with Endive & Pepperoni

Rating: Unrated
1
Considering that this minestrone soup incorporates mostly frozen vegetables, it is remarkably savory and aromatic. Look for frozen soup or stew vegetables with potatoes, carrots, celery and onion in the mix to give the soup the best flavor. Although pepperoni isn't traditionally part of minestrone soup, you'll find it's a great shortcut to add spicy, complex flavor. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bread & Tomato Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy tomato soup recipe is a blend of two Tuscan classics, pappa al pomodoro (a hearty bread-thickened tomato soup) and acquacotta (which translates as “cooked water,” and is a soup made with tomatoes, greens and a poached egg, served over bread). This easy vegetable soup is the perfect light supper for those first cool evenings of fall.
By Faith Willinger

Cioppino

Rating: Unrated
1
Cioppino is a fish stew traditionally made by Italian fishermen who settled in the North Beach/Fisherman's Wharf section of San Francisco. It was originally made on fishing boats with whatever fish were at hand. This cioppino comes to us from California chef and cooking teacher John Ash, who has been an advocate for sustainable-food issues for years and has served on the board of advisors of Seafood Watch--the advocacy arm of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Ash chose a variety of shellfish for this recipe, all of which are Seafood Watch Best Choices or Good Alternatives.
By John Ash

Tuscan Spinach, Bean & Sausage Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Pantry staples like cannellini beans, frozen spinach and chicken broth make this soup a snap to throw together on a busy weeknight. Make it a meal: Serve with crusty whole-grain bread and sliced tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Meatball Minestrone

Compared to beef, turkey is lower in calories and saturated fat, which is why the Turkey Meatball is the star of our mouth-watering Turkey Meatball Minestrone soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichoke & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Pureed artichokes and beans become luxuriously rich and creamy in this quick and simple soup. Make it a meal: Garlic-Tomato Toasts and a simple salad turn this blender soup into a tasty dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tortellini Soup

Chunks of chicken and vegetables share the bowl with lightly cooked, iron-rich leafy greens and plump, cheesy tortellini in this healthy dinner soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seafood Cioppino

According to legend, this seafood soup originated in San Francisco, the creation of Italian-immigrant fishermen who were as skilled with a soup kettle as they were with a net.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Garden Minestrone

Make this low-calorie side-dish soup using vegetables you have on hand. This recipe gives you lots of options.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Escarole & Rice Soup with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
Escarole adds an assertive bite to an Italian-themed soup that would otherwise be just another chicken and rice soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Bean-Sausage Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com