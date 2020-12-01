Healthy Italian Sausage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Italian sausage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Italian Chicken Meatballs

These meatballs are flavor-packed--thanks to a little sausage added to the ground chicken mix--and all-purpose: serve them with spaghetti for a healthy dinner, on a toothpick with dipping sauce as an easy appetizer or stir them into a soup to make it more satisfying.
By Adam Hickman

White Bean-Sausage Soup

Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zuppa Toscana

This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
By Hilary Meyer

Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi

Some like it hot--but if you don't, sweet Italian turkey sausage is also delicious in this healthy gnocchi recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad with sherry vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Colorful peppers and tomatoes and sweet onion make this sausage dinner pop with fresh flavor. Roasting instead of sautéing makes this even easier for a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Bean Stew

Sweet turkey sausage and cannellini beans are featured in this delicious stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

Swap vegetables for noodles in this healthy lasagna-inspired recipe. Stuffing zucchini boats with chicken sausage, tomato, ricotta and herbs gives you all the flavors of lasagna without all the carbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Squash Nests with Sausage, Mushrooms & Tomatoes

Cutting spaghetti squash into horizontal rings instead of in half lengthwise not only cuts down on cooking time, it also makes for a fun presentation.
By Devon O'Brien

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas

These eggplant pizzas have all the classic flavors of a real pizza without all the carbs. Opt for spicy Italian sausage if you like the heat! Serve these mini pizzas with a green salad on the side to complete the meal.
By Julia Levy

Whole-Grain Spaghetti with Italian Turkey Sausage, Arugula & Balsamic Tomato Sauce

Total happiness in a bowl: pasta, sausage, tomatoes and herbs. The tomatoes get sweet and tender and turn into sauce with the stock and the pasta. Without ever adding any butter, the spaghetti sauce is rich and silky. Adding the herbs at the end gives the dish a fresh pop of color and flavor. This is one healthy pasta recipe we can definitely get behind!
By Cooking Light

Inspiration and Ideas

Minestrone with Italian Sausage & Pesto

With two convenience foods--precooked chicken sausage and refrigerated basil pesto--you can turn ordinary canned minestrone soup into a lunch or dinner that's satisfying and unique. While scanning the canned soup aisle, look for healthy soups that contain less than 450 mg sodium and more than 3 g fiber per 1-cup serving.
Sausage, Potato & Kale Soup

Mild Italian sausage and potatoes are the foundation for this simple sausage, potato and kale soup. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
Baked Cavatelli Casserole

One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

Sausage & Pepper Medley

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

Sausage, Mushroom & Spinach Lasagna

This cheesy lasagna is full of spicy Italian turkey sausage, whole-wheat noodles, mushrooms and spinach. A serving of this version has about one-third the fat and saturated fat, and only half the calories of the original. Use soy-based sausage for a hearty vegetarian variation.

All Healthy Italian Sausage Recipes

Chicken Sausage & Onion Pasta

Convenient fully cooked chicken sausage is a great flavor starter for this easy pasta recipe with just three ingredients you can keep stocked in your freezer or pantry for fast dinners. Just add some sautéed onions and pasta and you have a super-simple meal that the entire family will love.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker White Bean & Sausage Cassoulet

This slow-cooker cassoulet comes together quickly without fuss. Mashing some of the beans makes the broth creamier, while a topping of toasted panko adds contrasting crunchiness. Serve with a crusty baguette to sop up every last drop of the sauce. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Pizza Lettuce Wraps

Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Pork Sausage Bolognese

Here's the meaty, saucy pasta that we all crave. If you have any slow-cooker bolognese leftovers, freeze them and reheat on a cold night when you're in need of a hot, comforting dish. Serve with a simple, crisp salad and crusty bread. For the prettiest appearance, sprinkle with whole fresh basil leaves instead of chopped oregano.
By Cooking Light

Thin-Crust Pepperoni and Vegetable Pizza

Forget delivery pizza, this home-made thin-crust pizza with mushrooms, peppers, and red onion is easy to make any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese

Here, we infuse eggplant Bolognese with savoriness by cooking the eggplant in the sausage drippings. Serve this family-friendly baked pasta with a salad and pour the adults a glass of Chianti.
By Breana Killeen

Pizza Bites

No pizza dough in the house? No worries. Sandwich thins to the rescue! Simply crisp them up in the oven, top with some seasoned tomato sauce, smoked turkey, chopped bell pepper, and mozzarella and serve them up. This recipe is perfect for a light lunch or for a healthy after-school snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Sausage & Zucchini Lasagna

In this veggie-heavy lasagna recipe, zucchini slices fill in for some of the noodle layers, trimming carbs without sacrificing flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Old-Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs

To stretch the ground beef, we use high-fiber bulgur and whole-wheat breadcrumbs in the meatballs, which are baked rather than fried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuscan Spinach, Bean & Sausage Soup

Pantry staples like cannellini beans, frozen spinach and chicken broth make this soup a snap to throw together on a busy weeknight. Make it a meal: Serve with crusty whole-grain bread and sliced tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

Make a snack-sized pizza fast and easy with corn tortillas instead of a traditional dough or crust. This snack recipe is so easy, the kids will like helping make it as much as they'll love to eat it.
By Carolyn Casner

Fusilli with Italian Sausage & Arugula

A whole teaspoon of black pepper along with a small amount of Italian turkey sausage deliver a piquant flavor without adding too much in the way of saturated fat and calories in this quick pasta dish. For maximum taste, use a high-quality cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Ratatouille-Sausage Penne

In the mood for Italian? Try this low-fat sausage-and-eggplant one-dish meal recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.
By Breana Killeen

Creamy Sausage & Kale Pasta

This quick, comforting gluten-free pasta is perfect for weeknights when cooler weather sets in. Red lentil pasta is coated in a creamy, savory sauce flavored with sausage and packed with plenty of kale. Serve with a green salad on the side.
By Devon O'Brien

Hasselback Zucchini “Pizzas”

Turn zucchini into a lower-carb version of pizza with this easy recipe. Using the hasselback technique creates a fun and unique way to stuff zucchini with all the goodness of classic pizza--pepperoni, sauce and melty cheese.
By Carolyn Casner

Lasagna Roll-Ups with Roasted Pepper-Tomato Sauce

Turkey sausage, sautéed vegetables, and mozzarella and ricotta cheeses are mixed with a delicious homemade tomato sauce and rolled up in lasagna noodles in this tasty makeover recipe of traditional lasagna.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Sausage Pizza

Smoked turkey sausage is a good substitute for higher-fat pork sausage; here it pairs with green bell pepper and onion for a great pizza topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Rabe & Turkey Sausage Lasagna

This healthy broccoli rabe and turkey sausage lasagna recipe has plenty of vegetables and goes light on sausage, so it's lower in fat and calories than traditional lasagna recipes. The recipe makes enough for two 8-by-8-inch casseroles (four servings each)--have one for dinner tonight and freeze the other for a night when you don't have time to make dinner. Or, feel free to make one larger lasagna (in a 9-by-13-inch pan) instead of two smaller ones; just increase the cooking time a bit for the larger pan size.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Rigatoni & Spicy Sausage Casserole

Mushrooms have the perfect meaty texture to complement a modest amount of spicy Italian sausage in this baked rigatoni that has less than one-quarter the fat of the original. Whole-wheat pasta rather than white pasta makes our version a fiber powerhouse with 7 grams per serving. This delicious and cheesy pasta casserole freezes well so you might want to make an extra to have on hand for a ready-to-heat-and-eat meal.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Rigatoni with Sausage & Broccoli

You don't have to avoid creamy pasta sauces and sausage to stay healthy--this quick sauce relies on low-fat milk and a little turkey sausage to deliver rich and tasty results with not a lot of fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggplant and Sausage Slow Cooker Baked Ziti

Using a slow cooker makes this Italian style dish an easy meal for any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Salad of Greens, Italian Sausage & Potatoes

For a milder flavor, substitute escarole or Swiss chard for the mustard greens or kale (add them with the potatoes).
By Marie Simmons
