Healthy Indian Vegetarian Recipes

Find healthy, delicious authentic and Indian-inspired vegetarian recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Chickpeas

2
In this vegetarian riff on a popular Indian dish, we swap in cauliflower and chickpeas for the chicken in tikka masala. The cauliflower's nooks and crannies are particularly good at soaking up all the intense flavors of the sauce. Serve over rice for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

31
Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

10
To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

38
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

4
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Chickpea & Potato Curry

3
This fast Indian-style curry comes together with ingredients you most likely have on hand, like frozen peas and canned tomatoes and chickpeas. Plus, using these spices shows how simple it is to make a curry sauce for an easy vegetarian recipe. Serve with whole-wheat naan to sop it all up.
By Breana Killeen

Squash & Red Lentil Curry

25
This healthy red lentil curry recipe has a rich flavor and complexity that tastes like it takes hours to prepare. Butternut squash and coconut milk combine with the lentils to make a hearty vegetarian dish. Serve with brown rice or naan bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini

2
Spiced yogurt does two jobs here as both the marinade and the sauce for this grilled tofu recipe.
By Adam Dolge

Curried Chickpea Stew

1
Who says a meatless meal isn't filling? Packed with fiber-rich vegetables and chickpeas, this fragrant stew satisfies.
By Joyce Hendley

Vegetarian Tikka Masala

16
In this vegetarian tikka masala recipe, we combine crisp tofu pieces and vegetables in a spiced tomato sauce to make a healthy and flavorful dish. If you like spicy food, increase the amount of crushed red pepper. Serve with steamed brown rice for a healthier take on a classic takeout dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Salad

2
Lime juice, ginger, jalapeño and parsley are the stars of this curried cauliflower and chickpea vegetarian, main-dish salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot Curry

This vegetable curry comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker. Coconut milk makes it creamy, while keeping this easy dinner vegan, and the potatoes and chickpeas help bulk up the dish for a satisfying meal. Serve over basmati rice, quinoa or cauliflower rice.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Saag Paneer

Easy Saag Paneer

1
The paneer cheese in this fast and easy dinner doesn't melt when it cooks. It browns instead, giving a toothsome texture to this Indian classic packed with spinach and spices. Serve over brown basmati rice to round out this healthy meal.
Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

You'll get a serious dose of plant-based protein with this meal! The curry-infused cauliflower and chickpeas taste hearty and satisfying, while quinoa adds an extra boost of protein.
Scrambled Egg Curry

Scrambled Egg Curry

1
Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas

Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas

3
Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani

Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani

4
Chickpea & Potato Hash

Chickpea & Potato Hash

8

Curried Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.

All Healthy Indian Vegetarian Recipes

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

9
Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Yellow Split Pea Sambar with Turnip, Eggplant & Okra

In Kerala in southern India, this classic stew is eaten at just about every meal. It’s typically enjoyed for breakfast with idli (steamed rice cakes) or dosa (rice crêpes). For lunch and dinner, it’s eaten with steamed rice and fish curry or braised beef dishes. Sambar powder is a mixture that includes coriander, fenugreek, cumin, black peppercorns, red chiles and asafetida. Find it at Indian markets or online.

Indian-Spiced Eggplant & Cauliflower Stew

43
Eggplant, cauliflower, chickpeas and tomatoes are the basis for this rich Indian-spiced curry. Make it a meal: Serve with brown basmati rice or whole-wheat couscous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian Mango Dal

26
More than 60 different types of dal (or dhal) are made across India. The basic dish contains lentils or other legumes flavored with aromatics and spices. Here, yellow lentils (toor dal) and mango are cooked in a more traditionally Southern India style--more souplike. Both ripe and underripe mango will work: less-ripe mango imparts a tart flavor and holds its shape, while riper mango breaks down more during cooking and gives the dish a sweeter taste. Serve over basmati rice or with roasted chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea Dumplings in Curried Tomato Sauce

4
Inspired by a dish served in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India called "dharan ji kadhi," our rendition studs the tender chickpea-flour dumplings with chiles and greens. Serve with naan to sop up the sauce for a healthy vegetarian dinner with plenty of protein.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Winter Vegetable Dal

10
This southern-Indian-inspired vegetable dal recipe is rich and creamy thanks to light coconut milk and gets exotic flavor from spice-infused coconut oil. Serve with flatbread or naan.
By Ivy Manning

Spelt Indian Flatbread

2
This healthy, whole-grain Indian flatbread recipe, known as chapati, is a breeze to throw together at a moment's notice and is ideal for scooping up dal and other thick soups. Spelt is a whole grain related to wheat that adds a nutty flavor, but whole-wheat flour works well too.
By Ivy Manning

Coconut Chai-Spiced Overnight Oats

Give basic cinnamon oatmeal a spice upgrade with the warm and toasty notes of chai. Coconut milk makes these overnight oats ultra-creamy and delicately sweet too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Kale & Chickpeas

11
Chickpeas make this exotic dish a terrific player in any vegetarian menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cilantro Chutney (Kothmiri Chatni)

1
Indian chutneys (or chatnis) are savory, vibrant and exploding with flavor, with a thin, saucy consistency. In this green chutney recipe, cilantro creates the basic sauce that serves as a condiment for many Indian snacks, street foods and sandwiches. The serrano chile gives it quite a blast of heat, so use less if you like a tamer sauce. Try this chutney in place of your favorite hot sauce.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Spicy Roasted Indian Eggplant (Bhartha)

3
This spicy eggplant dish, popular in India and Pakistan, can be eaten hot or at room temperature. Serve with brown basmati rice and naan. Save leftovers if you can; the dish tastes better on day two when all the flavors have had a chance to meld.
By Carolyn Casner

Cucumber Salad (Tzatziki)

2
This garlicky cucumber-yogurt salad is delicious served with grilled lamb or as a dip for toasted pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Rice (Chitrannam)

Use up leftover rice and make it into something delicious with this healthy Indian recipe. Because cooked rice refrigerated overnight dries out a little, it's better suited to absorb all the flavors in this dish without getting sticky or mushy. In a pinch, use frozen or shelf-stable precooked basmati rice, available in many stores. Urad dal and roasted chana dal add texture and authenticity to the rice--look for both types of dal in Indian markets or online.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Cauliflower & Red Lentil Curry

17
Red lentils turn yellow when cooked. Serve over rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Squash, Millet & Lentil Dal with Herbed Yogurt

This slow-cooker dal recipe has a range of pleasing textures: red lentils and millet break down as they cook, and the toor dal, which are split pigeon peas, stay toothsome. Look for all three ingredients at Indian markets or natural-foods stores. The crock pot does most of the work for this healthy vegetarian recipe, and a quick herbed yogurt added just before serving brightens up the flavors. Bonus: Both the dal and the yogurt can be made ahead and the leftovers are wonderful.
By Liana Krissoff

Curried Whole Cauliflower

6
In this quick three-ingredient recipe you coat a whole head of cauliflower with mayonnaise and curry paste, then cover and cook it in the microwave. The results are amazing! Try it with any type of curry paste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)

15
Protein-rich yellow split peas combined with fresh vegetables yields a hearty, stewlike curry--perfect for a cold winter night by the fireplace, with a loaf of crusty bread. Try any combination of vegetables--sweet potatoes, winter squash and spinach create a sweeter offering. Don't be alarmed by the number of chiles--the vegetables and split peas bring the heat level down to make each bite addictive without being excessively hot.
By Raghavan Iyer

Chai Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chai-flavored peanut butter. Try it on toast or whizzed into a smoothie with coconut milk and banana.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
