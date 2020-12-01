Healthy Indian Vegetable Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Indian vegetable recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Squash & Red Lentil Curry

This healthy red lentil curry recipe has a rich flavor and complexity that tastes like it takes hours to prepare. Butternut squash and coconut milk combine with the lentils to make a hearty vegetarian dish. Serve with brown rice or naan bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Lentil & Cauliflower Curry

This cauliflower curry recipe also features red lentils, which turn yellow when cooked. Curry powder, onions, cumin and other seasonings give this vegetarian dinner tons of flavor. Serve over rice to complete the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea & Potato Hash

The eggs cook right on top of this chickpea and potato hash--cook them a few extra minutes if you prefer hard-set eggs. Serve with warm pita bread and a cucumber salad with mint and yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Tikka Masala

In this vegetarian tikka masala recipe, we combine crisp tofu pieces and vegetables in a spiced tomato sauce to make a healthy and flavorful dish. If you like spicy food, increase the amount of crushed red pepper. Serve with steamed brown rice for a healthier take on a classic takeout dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani

Using a slow cooker for this dal curry recipe is brilliant--the lentils cook until they're perfectly tender. For the creamiest results, use whole urad dal (versus split), which you can get online or at Indian markets. This particular bean breaks down beautifully, giving the dish its rich, creamy texture. For a stovetop variation, see below. Serve it over rice with Indian-style green chutney and a side of plain yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Quick Chicken Tikka Masala

One of the most popular Indian dishes in the U.S. and the U.K., chicken tikka masala usually involves several steps including marinating and grilling the chicken before simmering in a curried tomato cream sauce. We've simplified it to a one-skillet dish and lightened it by increasing the vegetables, omitting the butter and using less cream. Serve with brown basmati rice and, for dessert, dates.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baingan Bharta (Punjabi Spicy Roasted Eggplant)

This spicy eggplant dish, popular in India and Pakistan, can be eaten hot or at room temperature. Serve with brown basmati rice and naan. If you have any leftovers, save them; the dish tastes better on day two when all the flavors have had a chance to meld.
By Carolyn Casner

Scrambled Egg Curry

This mildly spiced Indian scrambled egg recipe makes a great light lunch or light dinner. Tuck the curried eggs into a warm whole-wheat tortilla or an Indian flatbread, like paratha, which can be found in the freezer case at Indian markets. Serve with a dollop of yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Curried Red Lentil Soup

This curried red lentil soup is inspired by the Indian side dish dal; the Hindi word means “split” and refers to the split peas or lentils used in its preparation. Fragrant ginger, curry, cinnamon and cumin add lots of rich flavor. Look for lentils and spices in bulk--you'll often get a better deal and you can buy just the amount you need.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Kale & Chickpeas

An aromatic blend of spices makes this dish a winner. Serve with steamed brown basmati rice for a substantial vegetarian meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Okra Fry (Bhindi Masala)

To avoid the sliminess that turns many people off okra, Indians cook it over high heat in a lot of oil. In this healthy okra recipe, we get similar results with less oil using a nonstick pan. For an authentic taste, use a hot, smoky Indian chili powder, such as reshampatti. Serve with brown basmati rice and yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C
Inspiration and Ideas

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)
Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
Curried Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
Kadhai Murghi (Wok-Seared Chicken & Vegetables )
Chicken Curry with Rice
Fresh ginger and pungent curry add big flavor to this one-pot meal.

All Healthy Indian Vegetable Recipes

Shrimp with Mango & Basil

This one-pan stir-fry is an Indian feast of sweet shrimp, perfumy mangoes and spicy basil. It's guaranteed to evoke dinnertime oohs and ahhs. Carbs are a time-tested way to take the pop out of the heat, so make sure you have plenty of aromatic jasmine rice to go with this fiery dish. Use prepeeled shrimp to make preparation a breeze.
By Raghavan Iyer

Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas

Make a perfect summer supper: grill spice-rubbed chicken breasts and tuck them into whole-wheat pitas along with fresh vegetables and a tangy yogurt sauce. Serve with: Grilled vegetables and a pilsner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian Vegetable Stew

Sweet sautéed onions and a rich mixture of spices create a complex, flavorful base for this extraordinary vegetarian stew.
By Wendy Kalen

Winter Vegetable Dal

This southern-Indian-inspired vegetable dal recipe is rich and creamy thanks to light coconut milk and gets exotic flavor from spice-infused coconut oil. Serve with flatbread or naan.
By Ivy Manning

Goat Curry

In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cilantro Chutney (Kothmiri Chatni)

Indian chutneys (or chatnis) are savory, vibrant and exploding with flavor, with a thin, saucy consistency. In this green chutney recipe, cilantro creates the basic sauce that serves as a condiment for many Indian snacks, street foods and sandwiches. The serrano chile gives it quite a blast of heat, so use less if you like a tamer sauce. Try this chutney in place of your favorite hot sauce.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

Tandoori Chicken Kebabs

In this Indian-inspired healthy dinner recipe, tandoori-spiced yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these chicken kebabs. Serve with brown basmati rice and a spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Style Sauteed Okra

In this easy vegetable side dish, okra stays crisp--not slimy--when sautéed quickly with a blend of Indian spices. Serve with curry-grilled chicken or fish and a yogurt sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tandoori Chicken with Tomato-Cucumber Raita

Associated with India, tandoori cooking, a high-heat process, is actually a Middle Eastern invention, originally done in ceramic ovens, which have been unearthed at Babylonian archeological digs. In 1948, a fashionable, jet-setter restaurant in New Delhi installed a tandoori oven, the media picked up the story, and the craze went around the world so fast that tandoori cooking is now almost exclusively associated with India. Here, a hot grill produces similar results.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Chicken Mulligatawny

Mulligatawny, which literally means “pepper water,” is an English interpretation of an Indian dish. It has seemingly limitless versions, but most have curry and a bit of chicken. We've added tart Granny Smith apples, plenty of spice and a touch of coconut milk.
By Jessie Price
