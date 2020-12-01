Healthy Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chocolate dipped strawberries recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Rating: Unrated
1
Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Perfect for Valentine's Day or a birthday, these chocolate-dipped strawberries are a cinch to make and are a healthy dessert. A bit of fresh lime zest adds an unexpected finish to this easy chocolate-dipped strawberry recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Fondue

Rating: Unrated
4
The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy dessert recipe is a quick and healthy way to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Valentine's Day Party Board

Rating: Unrated
3
Show your love this Valentine's Day with this beautiful Valentine's Day party board. It's full of sweet and savory treats from nuts to prosciutto-wrapped dates. And, of course, it includes the classic combo of chocolate and strawberries. Just grab your favorite platter and fill it with these easy, beautiful bites. Your loved ones will thank you!
By Karen Rankin

Chocolate- & Biscotti-Dipped Strawberries

A crunchy coating of biscotti lends taste and texture to this party favorite.
By Ruth Cousineau

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Rating: Unrated
1
Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy dessert recipe is a quick and healthy way to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Fondue

Rating: Unrated
4
The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Perfect for Valentine's Day or a birthday, these chocolate-dipped strawberries are a cinch to make and are a healthy dessert. A bit of fresh lime zest adds an unexpected finish to this easy chocolate-dipped strawberry recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate- & Biscotti-Dipped Strawberries

A crunchy coating of biscotti lends taste and texture to this party favorite.
By Ruth Cousineau

Chocolate Fondue

The classic combination of chocolate and hazelnut is the perfect dipping sauce for any combination of fruits and cakes.
By Patsy Jamieson

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

How to Make Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Chocolate covered strawberries are a decadent treat that look elegant but are so simple to make.
Try These Fun & Unexpected Chocolate Fondue Dippers

Try These Fun & Unexpected Chocolate Fondue Dippers

Get creative for your next date night or family gathering around the fondue pot.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com