Healthy Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Recipes

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries
Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries
Perfect for Valentine's Day or a birthday, these chocolate-dipped strawberries are a cinch to make and are a healthy dessert. A bit of fresh lime zest adds an unexpected finish to this easy chocolate-dipped strawberry recipe.
Chocolate Fondue
The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.
Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate
This healthy dessert recipe is a quick and healthy way to satisfy your chocolate craving.
Valentine's Day Party Board
Show your love this Valentine's Day with this beautiful Valentine's Day party board. It's full of sweet and savory treats from nuts to prosciutto-wrapped dates. And, of course, it includes the classic combo of chocolate and strawberries. Just grab your favorite platter and fill it with these easy, beautiful bites. Your loved ones will thank you!
Chocolate- & Biscotti-Dipped Strawberries
A crunchy coating of biscotti lends taste and texture to this party favorite.
Chocolate Fondue
The classic combination of chocolate and hazelnut is the perfect dipping sauce for any combination of fruits and cakes.